UFC 271 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

AND STILL!!!!!! Isreal Adesanya defended his UFC strap last night in Houston and was UFC 271’s top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Texas Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 28 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 17,872

Gate: $4,300,000

(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)

Israel Adesanya: $642,000 ($600,000 to show, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)

Robert Whittaker: $382,000 ($350,000 to show, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andrei Arlovski: $366,000 ($345,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tai Tuivasa: $241,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jared Cannonier: $221,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Derrick Lewis: $186,000 ($165,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Derek Brunson: $161,000 ($140,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bobby Green: $141,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Douglas Silva de Andrade: $136,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Renato Moicano: $115,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sergey Morozov: $68,000 ($14,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roxanne Modafferi: $63,000 ($52,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Hernandez: $56,000 ($50,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nasrat Haqparast: $56,000 ($50,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Casey O’Neill: $48,500 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kyler Phillips: $48,500 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Maxim Grishin: $41,300 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $8,800 from Knight for missing weight, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ronnie Lawrence: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jacob Malkoun: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jeremiah Wells: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carlos Ulberg: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jared Vanderaa: $18,500 ($14,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mana Martinez: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

William Knight: $17,700 ($22,000 to show, $8,800 fine for missing weight, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marcelo Rojo: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Fabio Cherant: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Blood Diamond: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

A.J. Dobson: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

