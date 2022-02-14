eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Your capital is at risk

UFC 271 Pick ‘Em Results

Jeff Fox
Last updated

UFC 271 Pick 'Em Results

 

Congratulations to Josh Clarke for winning our UFC 271 Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill on Feb 19th. Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Israel Adesanya – 84%
Derrick Lewis – 56%
Jared Cannonier – 51%
Kyler Phillips – 76%
Bobby Green – 63%

Consensus Overall Record in 2022: 11-4 (73%)

UFC 271 Pick 'Em Results


UFC 271 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Josh Clarke 11
2 Bruce Xavier 10
2 daniel 10
2 James Gorman 10
2 Jonathan c 10
2 Shawn Christensen 10
7 Alexander pokoina 9
7 Birney Lindsay 9
7 Brandon Kaplan 9
7 DJ 9
7 Januek Subra 9
7 Samantha 9
7 Zac 9
14 Adrian De La Torre 8
14 angus judson 8
14 Anthony Thomas 8
14 Arel Cox 8
14 Ben Hilder 8
14 Charlie 8
14 Chris J 8
14 Craig Robertson 8
14 Dylan Simonsen 8
14 Erik Simmons 8
14 Ethan French 8
14 Finnan Cahill 8
14 Jamahl Golland 8
14 JEROME BUTLER 8
14 Jordan Escobar 8
14 Jules Bruno 8
14 Mitar Marovic 8
14 Steve 8
14 Taela Kelly 8
33 Barry Irausquin 7
33 Callum Cooper 7
33 Chidi Ezeugwa 7
33 Chris 7
33 Danny 7
33 Dave K. 7
33 Derek 7
33 Dylan Cervantes Fernandez 7
33 Dylan harnish 7
33 Frank Velez 7
33 Ivan Miklec 7
33 Jackson Mitchell 7
33 Jake Hancock 7
33 James Weise 7
33 Jarome Mcgrath 7
33 JD Heka Head 7
33 Joseph Costa 7
33 Joseph O’Gorman 7
33 Justin “slickj” Vazquez 7
33 Leanne R 7
33 Lucas mano 7
33 Luke Galloway 7
33 Maiti Charles 7
33 matilda james 7
33 Matthew Falk 7
33 Micah G 7
33 Michael V. 7
33 Oudini Zinedine 7
33 Samuel Ojuade 7
62 Alexis Armstrong-Smith 6
62 Andre Tran 6
62 Cameron Walsh 6
62 Connor O’Neil 6
62 dan 6
62 Daniel Caughtry 6
62 Fyelord 6
62 Joseph Traynor 6
62 LONDONO 6
62 Luke Smith 6
62 Matthew H 6
62 Melech Macatangay 6
62 Michael J. 6
62 Morgan Williamson 6
62 Nathan H. 6
62 Nick 6
62 Omar 6
62 Rhonda Boyce 6
62 Ryan Livingstone 6
62 Sam Nye 6
62 Samuel Fitzgibbon 6
62 Sean Collins 6
62 Tom M 6
85 Aaron shean 5
85 Adrian Sunnex 5
85 Ash K.♡ 5
85 bilal niazi 5
85 Cagezilla Matchmaker 5
85 Chris Guedeney 5
85 Christopher Reive 5
85 Corey Hurren 5
85 Dean Jamali 5
85 Emma Vreeland 5
85 Gagan Aujla 5
85 Greg Breckenridge 5
85 Jacob  Suarez 5
85 Jake Billing 5
85 James Gardiner 5
85 Jasper 5
85 Jeff M 5
85 Jesse M 5
85 John Rong 5
85 Joris Speelman 5
85 Joshua Adepitan 5
85 Kamron Stewart 5
85 Lance berg 5
85 Liam Thomson 5
85 Luke Fortune 5
85 Neil H. 5
85 Nicholas Clarice 5
85 Paolo Petruzzi 5
85 Stone La Velle 5
85 Trent DeBoer 5
85 Tristan Raye 5
85 Vic Rattanasithy 5
117 Alan Baltazar 4
117 Andrew Huerta 4
117 Aydin Car 4
117 Ben Mc 4
117 Cameron  Larter 4
117 carlos vallejo 4
117 Chris lloyd 4
117 Chyanne 4
117 Cody Williams 4
117 Darian Hall 4
117 Dario Woods 4
117 Dylan Hill 4
117 Gagan Singh 4
117 Glen Stanley 4
117 Herman Martinez 4
117 Isaac 4
117 John Pabustan 4
117 Joseph Espindola 4
117 Juan José Guerrero ruiz 4
117 Kirk 4
117 Kirt Brown 4
117 Kurt Killberg 4
117 Lucas Hadden 4
117 Luke Rhoads 4
117 Manuel V Chorens 4
117 Martynas 4
117 Matthew Knudson 4
117 Nick 4
117 Pete Taylor 4
117 Reon Fisher 4
117 Richard Brown 4
117 Sam Fowler 4
117 Sara 4
117 Seb Murphy 4
117 Shawn 4
117 Sonnyvehe Togiatama 4
117 stewartthames 4
117 Tanner Owens 4
117 Taqwaa yaqubi 4
117 The MMA Manifesto 4
117 Walter Davis III 4
117 Xander Jo 4
117 Zaheer 4
160 Alberto Pino 3
160 Brandon 3
160 Brandon R 3
160 bruno bingley 3
160 Chris Iscoa 3
160 Daniel Rendine 3
160 Frankie Dicristofano 3
160 Jordan SierraSmith 3
160 Josh Jenner 3
160 Kahui Tihore 3
160 larry chaput 3
160 Larry Ledbetter 3
160 Luis 3
160 Matthew Haggard 3
160 Max A 3
160 MiracleMaia 3
160 Nick B 3
160 Richard Parrinello 3
160 Saif Saridjo 3
160 SternFan74 3
160 Sue Gullery 3
160 Tim McAllister 3
160 Tim Symes 3
183 Aaron parker 2
183 Austin Curlson 2
183 Hunter Garcia 2
183 Ian Li 2
183 James Munroe 2
183 Jarrod McGregor 2
183 Jessica Bateman 2
183 John Stapleton 2
183 Josh of Brymer-Halls 2
183 Keanu D’haese 2
183 Kyle Duffy 2
183 LincolnP 2
183 Maarten Ridderbos 2
183 Marco Pham 2
183 Max Anderson 2
183 Michael Delgado 2
183 Nate stephen 2
183 peter szalay 2
183 Troy Khamis 2
183 Xander 2
183 Zeeshan Hussain 2
204 agus susanto 1
204 Barry Oh 1
204 Dwayne Murrell 1
204 Ibrahim 1
204 ryanC 1
204 Trevor 1

 


2022 Overall Top Ten

1 Daniel 32
2 Cameron Walsh 28
2 Max Andrews 28
4 Omar 27
5 DJ 26
5 Luke Smith 26
5 Nathan H 26
5 Zaheer 26
5 Dave K 26
5 Andre Tran 25
5 Barry Oh 25
5 Darian Hall 25
5 Jake Billing 25
5 Melech Macatangay 25
About Jeff Fox

Read next
Super Bowl Live Prop Bets

Super Bowl Live Prop Bets
Nick Raffoul Nick Raffoul February 13th, 2022

Nearly $8 billion will be bet on Super Bowl . While most Americans will have their bets placed before the Super Bowl kickoff, sharp bettors...

Related news