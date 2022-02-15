UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Feb 15/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The UFC Welterweight Rankings.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 1006.5 2 2 4 Leon Edwards 425 3 3 5 Vicente Luque 364 4 4 Muslim Salikhov 344 5 5 2 Colby Covington 334 6 7 16 Shavkat Rakhmonov 321 7 6 3 Gilbert Burns 297.5 8 7 6 Belal Muhammad 269 9 9 12 Khamzat Chimaev 240 10 10 10 Sean Brady 238 11 12 15 Santiago Ponzinibbio 235 12 11 14 Li Jingliang 233.5 13 13 9 Neil Magny 222 14 15 13 Geoff Neal 201.5 15 16 Khaos Williams 186 16 NR Gunnar Nelson 176 16 17 8 Stephen Thompson 176 18 18 Alex Morono 172 19 19 11 Michael Chiesa 168 20 14 7 Jorge Masvidal 166 21 20 Max Griffin 155.5 22 21 Claudio Silva 154 23 22 Daniel Rodriguez 153.5 24 23 Randy Brown 153 25 24 Warlley Alves 143.5 26 25 Francisco Trinaldo 134 27 26 Danny Roberts 122 27 37 Jeremiah Wells 122 29 28 Jake Matthews 117.5 30 29 Matt Brown 117 31 30 Niko Price 115.5 32 NR Kevin Holland 104 33 32 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 102 34 31 Michel Pereira 99 35 33 Miguel Baeza 97 36 27 Trevin Giles 94.5 37 35 Court McGee 87 37 36 Matthew Semelsberger 87 39 34 Carlston Harris 86 40 46 Philip Rowe 85 41 NR Michael Morales 80 42 38 Song Kenan 76.5 43 39 Dwight Grant 74 44 40 Tim Means 65 45 41 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 62 46 NR Mounir Lazzez 54 46 43 Nicolas Dalby 54 48 45 Ramazan Emeev 52 49 NR Frank Camacho 50.5 50 NR Jack Della Maddalena 50 51 49 Bryan Barberena 37 52 47 Ramiz Brahimaj 36 53 50 Mickey Gall 33 54 51 David Zawada 32 55 52 Jason Witt 19 56 54 Alex Oliveira 17.5 57 55 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 10 57 55 Gabriel Green 10 57 55 Ian Garry 10 60 NR Sergey Khandozhko 9 61 58 Nate Diaz 8 62 NR Andre Fialho 0 62 59 Benoit Saint-Denis 0 62 NR Blood Diamond 0 62 59 Darian Weeks 0 62 NR Louis Cosce 0 62 59 Martin Sano Jr. 0 62 NR Micheal Gillmore 0 62 NR Mike Jackson 0 62 59 Niklas Stolze 0 62 59 Orion Cosce 0 62 NR Pete Rodriguez 0 62 59 Preston Parsons 0

Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

Read next