UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Feb 15/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The UFC Welterweight Rankings.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Mar 16, 2019; London, UK; Leon Edwards (red gloves) defeats Gunnar Nelson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 1006.5
2 2 4 Leon Edwards 425
3 3 5 Vicente Luque 364
4 4 Muslim Salikhov 344
5 5 2 Colby Covington 334
6 7 16 Shavkat Rakhmonov 321
7 6 3 Gilbert Burns 297.5
8 7 6 Belal Muhammad 269
9 9 12 Khamzat Chimaev 240
10 10 10 Sean Brady 238
11 12 15 Santiago Ponzinibbio 235
12 11 14 Li Jingliang 233.5
13 13 9 Neil Magny 222
14 15 13 Geoff Neal 201.5
15 16 Khaos Williams 186
16 NR Gunnar Nelson 176
16 17 8 Stephen Thompson 176
18 18 Alex Morono 172
19 19 11 Michael Chiesa 168
20 14 7 Jorge Masvidal 166
21 20 Max Griffin 155.5
22 21 Claudio Silva 154
23 22 Daniel Rodriguez 153.5
24 23 Randy Brown 153
25 24 Warlley Alves 143.5
26 25 Francisco Trinaldo 134
27 26 Danny Roberts 122
27 37 Jeremiah Wells 122
29 28 Jake Matthews 117.5
30 29 Matt Brown 117
31 30 Niko Price 115.5
32 NR Kevin Holland 104
33 32 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 102
34 31 Michel Pereira 99
35 33 Miguel Baeza 97
36 27 Trevin Giles 94.5
37 35 Court McGee 87
37 36 Matthew Semelsberger 87
39 34 Carlston Harris 86
40 46 Philip Rowe 85
41 NR Michael Morales 80
42 38 Song Kenan 76.5
43 39 Dwight Grant 74
44 40 Tim Means 65
45 41 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 62
46 NR Mounir Lazzez 54
46 43 Nicolas Dalby 54
48 45 Ramazan Emeev 52
49 NR Frank Camacho 50.5
50 NR Jack Della Maddalena 50
51 49 Bryan Barberena 37
52 47 Ramiz Brahimaj 36
53 50 Mickey Gall 33
54 51 David Zawada 32
55 52 Jason Witt 19
56 54 Alex Oliveira 17.5
57 55 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 10
57 55 Gabriel Green 10
57 55 Ian Garry 10
60 NR Sergey Khandozhko 9
61 58 Nate Diaz 8
62 NR Andre Fialho 0
62 59 Benoit Saint-Denis 0
62 NR Blood Diamond 0
62 59 Darian Weeks 0
62 NR Louis Cosce 0
62 59 Martin Sano Jr. 0
62 NR Micheal Gillmore 0
62 NR Mike Jackson 0
62 59 Niklas Stolze 0
62 59 Orion Cosce 0
62 NR Pete Rodriguez 0
62 59 Preston Parsons 0

Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

