UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Feb 15/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The UFC Welterweight Rankings.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Kamaru Usman
|1006.5
|2
|2
|4
|Leon Edwards
|425
|3
|3
|5
|Vicente Luque
|364
|4
|4
|Muslim Salikhov
|344
|5
|5
|2
|Colby Covington
|334
|6
|7
|16
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|321
|7
|6
|3
|Gilbert Burns
|297.5
|8
|7
|6
|Belal Muhammad
|269
|9
|9
|12
|Khamzat Chimaev
|240
|10
|10
|10
|Sean Brady
|238
|11
|12
|15
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|235
|12
|11
|14
|Li Jingliang
|233.5
|13
|13
|9
|Neil Magny
|222
|14
|15
|13
|Geoff Neal
|201.5
|15
|16
|Khaos Williams
|186
|16
|NR
|Gunnar Nelson
|176
|16
|17
|8
|Stephen Thompson
|176
|18
|18
|Alex Morono
|172
|19
|19
|11
|Michael Chiesa
|168
|20
|14
|7
|Jorge Masvidal
|166
|21
|20
|Max Griffin
|155.5
|22
|21
|Claudio Silva
|154
|23
|22
|Daniel Rodriguez
|153.5
|24
|23
|Randy Brown
|153
|25
|24
|Warlley Alves
|143.5
|26
|25
|Francisco Trinaldo
|134
|27
|26
|Danny Roberts
|122
|27
|37
|Jeremiah Wells
|122
|29
|28
|Jake Matthews
|117.5
|30
|29
|Matt Brown
|117
|31
|30
|Niko Price
|115.5
|32
|NR
|Kevin Holland
|104
|33
|32
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|102
|34
|31
|Michel Pereira
|99
|35
|33
|Miguel Baeza
|97
|36
|27
|Trevin Giles
|94.5
|37
|35
|Court McGee
|87
|37
|36
|Matthew Semelsberger
|87
|39
|34
|Carlston Harris
|86
|40
|46
|Philip Rowe
|85
|41
|NR
|Michael Morales
|80
|42
|38
|Song Kenan
|76.5
|43
|39
|Dwight Grant
|74
|44
|40
|Tim Means
|65
|45
|41
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|62
|46
|NR
|Mounir Lazzez
|54
|46
|43
|Nicolas Dalby
|54
|48
|45
|Ramazan Emeev
|52
|49
|NR
|Frank Camacho
|50.5
|50
|NR
|Jack Della Maddalena
|50
|51
|49
|Bryan Barberena
|37
|52
|47
|Ramiz Brahimaj
|36
|53
|50
|Mickey Gall
|33
|54
|51
|David Zawada
|32
|55
|52
|Jason Witt
|19
|56
|54
|Alex Oliveira
|17.5
|57
|55
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|10
|57
|55
|Gabriel Green
|10
|57
|55
|Ian Garry
|10
|60
|NR
|Sergey Khandozhko
|9
|61
|58
|Nate Diaz
|8
|62
|NR
|Andre Fialho
|0
|62
|59
|Benoit Saint-Denis
|0
|62
|NR
|Blood Diamond
|0
|62
|59
|Darian Weeks
|0
|62
|NR
|Louis Cosce
|0
|62
|59
|Martin Sano Jr.
|0
|62
|NR
|Micheal Gillmore
|0
|62
|NR
|Mike Jackson
|0
|62
|59
|Niklas Stolze
|0
|62
|59
|Orion Cosce
|0
|62
|NR
|Pete Rodriguez
|0
|62
|59
|Preston Parsons
|0
Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings
