Nationals third baseman Ryan Zimmerman retires at age 37

Washington Nationals third baseman Ryan Zimmerman of Washington, North Carolina announced his retirement on Tuesday at the age of 37 according to Steve Adams and Anthony Franco of mlbtraderumors.com. Zimmerman played his entire 16 Major League Baseball career with the Nationals. He played from 2005 to 2019, and again in 2021.

This past season in Washington, Zimmerman batted .243 with 14 home runs and 46 runs batted in. During 110 games and 273 plate appearances, he scored 27 runs, and had 62 hits, 16 doubles, 16 walks, 120 total bases and two sacrifice flies. Zimmerman also had an on base percentage of .286, and a slugging percentage of .471.

In 1799 regular season games, Zimmerman batted .277 with 284 home runs and 1061 runs batted in. He also scored 963 runs, and had 1846 hits, 417 doubles, 22 triples, 16 stolen bases, 646 walks, 3159 total bases, 69 sacrifice flies and one sacrifice bunt. Zimmerman’s only career sacrifice bunt came in a 7-6 Nationals loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 15, 2006.

Zimmerman was the Nationals’ first round pick, fourth overall, in the 2005 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. He played at the National Collegiate Athletic Association level at the University of Virginia. In his first full Major League Baseball season in 2006, Zimmerman had a significant impact. He batted .287 with 20 home runs and 110 runs batted in, and was second in National League rookie of the year voting, as he was only behind Hanley Ramirez of the Florida Marlins.

Twice Zimmerman was named an all-star. The first time came in 2009, when he batted .292 with 33 home runs and 106 runs batted in. The second time came in 2017, when he batted .303 with 36 home runs and 108 runs batted in.

Zimmernan was also a World Series champion. In 2019, he was part of the Nationals franchise that beat the Houston Astros in seven games, The series will forever be remembered by the fact that the road team won all seven games in the series. That had never happened before. Zimmerman meanwhile was the first player to hit a home run in the 2019 World Series.

