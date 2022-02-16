Tragic end for Eagles fan Roger Segal

When stuff like the murder of Roger Segal happens, there seems no point in talking about football. What brings it closer to home is that it happened in Philly and Roger was not only a devoted Eagles fan, but he also contributed comments and debate over at our Facebook group (Eagles Eye Blog Part Deux).

EYE am saddened and shocked. All I knew about Roger was he was a musician and was befriended by our Australian correspondent Beanstalk (Bob Downey) who met him in person on the Philadelphia leg of Beano’s American tour a few years back.

This kind of atrocity makes me sick and depressed, so no football talk from me today… Let’s honor Mr. Segal’s life and pray for justice for the killer.

The latest facts and reports on the story per CBS Local and the AP:

Officials have identified the 49-year-old man who was found stabbed to death in a Wawa parking lot in South Philadelphia as Roger Segal. Police say he was found dead on the 1600 block of Christopher Columbus Boulevard early Monday morning.

There are still many questions surrounding this homicide. Was the victim in the wrong place at the wrong time? Or was this a targeted attack? As law enforcement investigates, loved ones are mourning this senseless tragedy.

Colleagues are shaken up over the violent death of their dear friend Segal. Described as “amazing,” friends from the Woolly Mammoth Sports Bar community are taking Tuesday and Wednesday off as they honor his memory.

The owner tells CBS3 that Segal worked the day shift on Sunday, stuck around to watch the Super Bowl, then seemingly stopped at the South Philly Wawa on Christopher Columbus Boulevard around 4 a.m. Monday. Unfortunately, the 49-year-old never made it home on Valentine’s Day morning.

Police say he was found inside a black car around 5 a.m. The back window shattered, and him inside – stabbed in the stomach.

It isn’t clear what the circumstances were behind the homicide. There is an Uber sticker in the front window of Segal’s car, but a rep from the company tells CBS3 he last worked on Friday and it wasn’t in South Philly.

As the community grieves, a GoFundMe page is growing by the minute.

This is still a very active investigation. So far no arrests have been made and no weapons recovered. If you have any information that may help police you’re urged to give them a call.

