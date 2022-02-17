How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in OH | Ohio Sports Betting Bonuses

The state of Ohio is playing host to the NBA All-Star Game in 2022. NBA fans in Cleveland will have the chance to see LeBron James in his home state this weekend. The Buckeye state recently legalized sports gambling in December, so fans can legally place bets and get in on the action. While there are no official sports betting sites offered, residents can take advantage of the many offshore sites available to bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Ohio.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Ohio

Bettors are gearing up for this weekend’s event and there are plenty of terrific Ohio sportsbooks to choose from. We have done the research and have compiled a list of the top five sites to bet on the NBA All-Star game.

BetUS – $3,125 Deposit Bonus for the NBA All-Star Game XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the NBA All-Star Game BetOnline – $1,000 Welcome Bonus + 2 Free Bets Bovada – $750 Welcome Bonus for Bitcoin Deposits MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus on Your First Deposit

How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Ohio

Betting on this weekend’s NBA All Star game is a simple process. Bettors have several betting markets and props to browse from, including moneyline, point spread, and NBA prop bets

Team LeBron vs Team Durant — NBA All-Star Game

🏀 Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant

Team LeBron vs Team Durant 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS

TNT | TBS 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio 🎲 Odds: Team LeBron -5.5 | Team Durant +6.5

NBA All-Star Game Odds — Team LeBron vs Team Durant

This year’s NBA All-Star game is set to be a thriller. Team LeBron collides with Team Durant in Cleveland and the format for the game will be unique.

The squads will compete in a three-quarter format with the score beginning at 0-0 in each quarter. In the fourth quarter, there will be no game clock and the teams will have to meet a specified target score. The squad that meets with the final target score first wins.

The target score is calculated by adding the score after three quarters from the leading team and adding 24 points.

NBA All-Star Game Odds

Check out the odds for the NBA All-Star Game below.

The Best NBA All-Star Game Betting Bonuses in 2022

Bettors can reap the benefits of this weekend’s festivities with several welcome bonuses. These bonuses can help bettors increase their profits rather quickly. Continue reading to learn about the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

BetUS — $3,125 Deposit Bonus for the NBA All-Star Game in Ohio

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA All-Star Game Betting Bonus in Ohio

The top recommendation in Ohio is BetUS highlighted by the remarkable welcome bonus. Here, new users will be awarded a whopping 100% bonus up to $3125 on first deposits. This is a terrific site that thrives in all areas. The odds are competitive and the payouts are fast. Bettors can bet on a wide variety of props for the All-Star game in Ohio this weekend.

XBet — $500 in Free Bets for the NBA All-Star Game in Ohio

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NBA All-Star Game Betting

Another great NBA betting site is XBet. The welcome bonus isn’t as lucrative as BetUS, but is worthwhile, providing new users with a 100% bonus up to $500 plus a $10 casino chip. XBET is known for its strong prop-building features, making this the ideal site to bet on the All-Star festivities. Users can deposit via several methods including credit cards along with crypto.

Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Bonus in Ohio for Bitcoin Deposits

Bovada Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2011 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 ✅ Recommended For NBA All-Star Game Props

A site that offers outstanding props and a wide array of attractive bonuses, Bovada is great for Ohio residents looking to bet on the All-Star game. The welcome bonus credits new users with 50% of their first deposit up to $1000. Moreover, when depositing via crypto, users can earn up to $750 in additional bonuses. Bovada also features a strong live betting experience.

Free NBA All-Star Game Picks

After viewing the rosters of Team LeBron vs. Team Durant, it is abundantly clear Team LeBron has the much better roster in this showdown. Kevin Durant is not suiting up for his squad while team LeBron has better shooters in Stephen Curry and the dominant forwards in Jokic and Giannis.

Jayson Tatum who is one of the starters for team Durant is only shooting 43% and 32.9% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Curry is sporting a 40% mark from three-point territory. Go with Team LeBron.

About Adam Adam has a diploma in marketing and finance. He has a passion for the investing and sports betting industries. Adam believes in exploring advanced and analytical data to gain the best possible advantage, whether he is investing or predicting the outcomes of sporting events. View all posts by Adam

