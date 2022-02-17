Jacob Markstrom heating up for the Calgary Flames

On October 9, Jacob Markstrom of Gavle, Sweden signed a six-year deal worth $36 million with the Calgary Flames. There was a lot of interest in the veteran netminder at the time, and Markstrom decided to stay in western Canada, as he previously played seven seasons with the Vancouver Canucks.

This season Markstrom is possibly having his finest NHL season, has continued to solidify the goaltending position in Calgary, and is a favourite to win the Vezina Trophy. He currently leads the NHL in shutouts with eight, and has a record of 21 wins, 10 regulation losses, five losses in extra time, a goals against average of 2.12 and a save percentage of .927. Last week Markstrom was honoured with the NHL First Star of the Week. He had a record of 3-0, a goals against average of 1.33, and a save percentage of .959.

Markstrom’s eight shutouts this season is interesting when you consider the fact he only had eight shutouts in 11 NHL seasons prior to this year. Markstrom’s eight shutouts this season have come in a 3-0 Calgary win in Detroit on October 21, in a 4-0 win over Pittsburgh on October 28, in a 4-0 win over Philadelphia on October 30, in a 6-0 win over the New York Rangers on November 6, in a 5-0 win over Buffalo on November 18, in a 6-0 win over Columbus on January 26, in a 1-0 win over Vancouver on January 29, and in a 6-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on February 9.

The Flames meanwhile are red hot. They have won eight games in a row dating back to January 29, where they have outscored their opposition 37-13. The Flames also lead the Pacific Division with 62 points, three more points than the Golden Knights.

In addition to Markstrom, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter deserves a lot of credit for Calgary’s recent success. He has brought discipline and defensive structure to a Calgary team that could make some noise when the Stanley Cup Playoffs start in the spring.

