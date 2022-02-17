The 71st annual NBA All-Star Game will take place this weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. Team LeBron will take on Team Durant in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday but there are plenty of events to look forward to on NBA All-Star Weekend. Below, we’ll review the NBA All-Star Game schedule and let you know how to watch all of the events on NBA All-Star Weekend.
NBA All Star Weekend Schedule
NBA All-Star Weekend will be held in Cleveland, Ohio from Feb. 18 until Feb. 20. The festivities will begin with the NBA All Star Celebrity Game on Friday and culminate with NBA All-Star Game 2022.
Let’s go over the complete NBA All-Star schedule and how to watch every event at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game .
Friday, Feb. 18, 2022
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
- 🏀 Event: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
- 🕖 Time: 7 pm ET
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game
- 🏀 Event: Clorox Rising Stars Game
- ⛹ Teams: Team Barry | Team Isiah | Team Payton | Team Worthy
- 🕘 Time: 9 pm ET |
- 📺 TV Channel: TNT
Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022
NBA All Star Game Practice
- 🏀 Event: NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T
- 🕚 Time: 11 am ET
- 📺 TV Channel: NBA TV
NBA x HBCU Classic
- 🏀 Event: NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T
- ⛹ Teams: Morgan State vs Howard University
- 🕑 Time: 2pm
- 📺 TV Channel: NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2
- 🏟 Venue: Wolstein Center | Cleveland, Ohio
NBA All Star Saturday Night
- 🏀 Event: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
- 🕗 Time: 8 pm ET
- 📺 TV Channel: TNT
NBA All-Star Saturday Night features three main events:
- ⛹ Taco Bell Skills Challenge
- 🏀 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest
- 🏆 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest
Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022
NBA Legends Awards
- 🏀 Event: NBA Legends Awards
- 🕛 Time: 12 pm ET
- 📺 TV Channel: NBA TV
NBA G League All-Star Game
- 🏀 Event: NBA G League Next Gem Game
- 🕛 Time: 2 pm ET
- 📺 TV Channel: NBA TV
NBA All Star Game 2022
- 🏀 Event: 2022 NBA All-Star Game
- ⛹ Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant
- 🕛 Time: 8 pm ET
- 📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS
NBA All-Star Weekend Notable Events
When it comes to NBA All-Star Weekend, some events are more exciting than others.
While the best players in the NBA will take the floor on Sunday, the NBA Rising Stars Game usually attracts the most attention on Friday night. Meanwhile, the NBA 3-Point Contest and NBA Slam Dunk Contest tend to steal the spotlight in NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday.
Finally, NBA All-Star Weekend finishes off with Team LeBron vs Team Durant in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.
With the NBA All-Star Game just a few days away, we’ll break down some of the notable events in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
|
2022 NBA All-Star Weekend
|
Date
|
Event
|
Time
|
Friday, Feb. 18, 2022
|
Clorox NBA Rising Stars Game
|
9 pm ET
|
Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022
|
NBA All Star Saturday Night
1. Taco Bell Skills Challenge
2. MTN DEW 3-Point Contest
3. AT&T Slam Dunk Contest
|
8 pm ET
|
Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022
|
NBA All-Star Game 2022
|
8 pm ET
Read next
Oilers Gameday: February 17th vs Ducks
Anaheim (23-18-9) at Edmonton (26-18-3) It’s almost hard to believe that just last week things were decidedly bleak and existential in Oil Country, when...