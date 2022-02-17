NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule

The 71st annual NBA All-Star Game will take place this weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. Team LeBron will take on Team Durant in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday but there are plenty of events to look forward to on NBA All-Star Weekend. Below, we’ll review the NBA All-Star Game schedule and let you know how to watch all of the events on NBA All-Star Weekend.

NBA All Star Weekend Schedule

NBA All-Star Weekend will be held in Cleveland, Ohio from Feb. 18 until Feb. 20. The festivities will begin with the NBA All Star Celebrity Game on Friday and culminate with NBA All-Star Game 2022.

Let’s go over the complete NBA All-Star schedule and how to watch every event at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game .

Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

🏀 Event: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 🕖 Time: 7 pm ET

7 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game

🏀 Event: Clorox Rising Stars Game

Clorox Rising Stars Game ⛹ Teams: Team Barry | Team Isiah | Team Payton | Team Worthy

Team Barry | Team Isiah | Team Payton | Team Worthy 🕘 Time: 9 pm ET |

9 pm ET | 📺 TV Channel: TNT

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

NBA All Star Game Practice

🏀 Event: NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T

NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T 🕚 Time: 11 am ET

11 am ET 📺 TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA x HBCU Classic

🏀 Event: NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T

NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T ⛹ Teams: Morgan State vs Howard University

Morgan State vs Howard University 🕑 Time: 2pm

2pm 📺 TV Channel: NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2

NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2 🏟 Venue: Wolstein Center | Cleveland, Ohio

NBA All Star Saturday Night

🏀 Event: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night 🕗 Time: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT

NBA All-Star Saturday Night features three main events:

⛹ Taco Bell Skills Challenge 🏀 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest 🏆 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

NBA Legends Awards

🏀 Event: NBA Legends Awards

NBA Legends Awards 🕛 Time: 12 pm ET

12 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA G League All-Star Game

🏀 Event: NBA G League Next Gem Game

NBA G League Next Gem Game 🕛 Time: 2 pm ET

2 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA All Star Game 2022

🏀 Event: 2022 NBA All-Star Game

2022 NBA All-Star Game ⛹ Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant

Team LeBron vs Team Durant 🕛 Time: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS

NBA All-Star Weekend Notable Events

When it comes to NBA All-Star Weekend, some events are more exciting than others.

While the best players in the NBA will take the floor on Sunday, the NBA Rising Stars Game usually attracts the most attention on Friday night. Meanwhile, the NBA 3-Point Contest and NBA Slam Dunk Contest tend to steal the spotlight in NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday.

Finally, NBA All-Star Weekend finishes off with Team LeBron vs Team Durant in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

With the NBA All-Star Game just a few days away, we’ll break down some of the notable events in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

Notable Events Date Event Time Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 Clorox NBA Rising Stars Game 9 pm ET Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 NBA All Star Saturday Night 1. Taco Bell Skills Challenge 2. MTN DEW 3-Point Contest 3. AT&T Slam Dunk Contest 8 pm ET Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 NBA All-Star Game 2022 8 pm ET

