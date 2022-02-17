UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill Fight Card

Feb 19, 2022

UFC Apex

Enterprise, Nevada

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

4,805 – very, very weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ 7:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):

Johnny Walker (18-6, #8 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jamahal Hill (9-1, 1 NC, #9 ranked light heavyweight)

Catchweight (195 pounds):

Kyle Daukaus (10-2, 1 NC, #50 ranked middleweight) vs Jamie Pickett (13-6, #47 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:

Parker Porter (12-6, #35 ranked heavyweight) vs Alan Baudot (8-2, 1 NC, #39 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Jim Miller (33-16, 1 NC, #19 ranked lightweight) vs Nikolas Motta (12-3)

Middleweights:

Joaquin Buckley (13-4, #26 ranked middleweight) vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-4, #24 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ 4:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Jonathan Pearce (11-4, #17 ranked featherweight) vs Christian Rodriguez (7-0)

Bantamweights:

Mario Bautista (8-2, #36 ranked bantamweight) vs Jay Perrin (10-4)

Featherweights:

Gabriel Benitez (22-10, #33 ranked featherweight) vs David Onama (8-1, #65 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Jessica-Rose Clark (11-6, 1 NC, #9 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Stephanie Egger (6-2, #9 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Chas Skelly (18-3, 1 NC, #37 ranked featherweight) vs Mark Striegl (18-3, 1 NC, #65 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Diana Belbita (14-6, #26 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Gloria de Paula (5-4, #32 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:

Chad Anheliger (11-5) vs Jesse Strader (5-2, #64 ranked bantamweight)

