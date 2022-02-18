How to Bet on the Daytona 500 in TX | Texas Sports Betting Guide

It’s true that Texas sports betting fans will likely have to wait until at least 2023 before they can wager legally within state confines, but they can still check out how to bet on the Daytona 500 in TX and claim up to $6,375 in betting bonuses at some of the best offshore sportsbooks on the market.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Texas

Do you want to bet on the Nascar action ahead of the chequered flag in Florida this Sunday? Then take a look at our selection of the best Texas betting sites and their potentially lucrative bonuses for the Daytona 500 below:

How to Bet on the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Texas

The best offshore sportsbooks cater to Texas NASCAR fans with an array of great bonuses and highly competitive odds.

For a quick guide on how to bet on the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Texas, check out the list below.

Select an TX betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for Daytona 500 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Texas sports betting bonus for the 2022 Daytona 500 Bet for free on the Daytona 500

NASCAR Race — Daytona 500

🚗 Event: Daytona 500

Daytona 500 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 🕛 Time: 2:30 pm ET

2:30 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: Fox

Fox 🏟 NASCAR Track: Daytona International Speedway | Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona International Speedway | Daytona Beach, Florida 🎲 Odds: Denny Hamlin +750 | Kyle Larson +900 | Chase Elliott +900

Daytona 500 Odds — NASCAR Betting Odds

This year’s green flag is set to be waved by Lachlan Murdoch, son of the media tycoon, Rupert, whose twists of the wrists will signal a start to the Daytona 500 action. The race starts at 14:30 EST on Sunday, February 20th.

And, if you’re fixing to put money down on the outcome, make you sure you check the latest Daytona 500 odds at BetOnline in the chart below.

Driver Odds Play Denny Hamlin (#11) +900 Chase Elliott (#9) +950 Kyle Larson (#5) +1000 Joey Logano (#22) +1200 Ryan Blaney (#12) +1200 Kyle Busch (#18) +1500 William Byron (#24) +1500 Brad Keselowski (#6) +1600 Kurt Busch (#45) +1700 Alex Bowman (#48) +1800

The Best Daytona 500 Betting Bonuses in 2022

Residents of the Lone Star State can fill their boots with several of the best online sports betting bonuses and Daytona 500 free bet offers available at offshore sportsbooks.

For further info on the selection of bonuses available at the best Texas sportsbooks for Daytona 500, take a look below.

BetOnline Texas Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the Daytona 500

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Excellent Daytona 500 odds

BetOnline generally provides the best NASCAR odds in Texas, which is one reason to visit the site. But it’s also a sportsbook that boasts excellent live streaming services for a plethora of sports (including motor racing) and one of the best sportsbooks around for competitions and giveaways.

Further to that, using promo code BOL1000 when you register at BetOnline means that you can a 100% first-time deposit match up to the value of $1,000. And, if you sign up today, there’s also a free-to-enter Daytona 500 predictor contest with grand prizes that total up to $10,000!

To claim up to $1,000 in betting bonuses at BetOnline, click the button down below.

MyBookie Texas Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Daytona 500 in TX

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great NASCAR Odds

The MyBookie sportsbook does a great job with its NASCAR content, offering deep markets, competitive Daytona 500 odds, plenty of NACAR futures, and detailed blog pages filled with NASCAR betting tips and Picks.

Best of all, residents of the Lone Star State can also take advantage of the site’s Texas sportsbook bonus that’s worth up to $1,000 in free Daytona 500 bets upon sign up.

Register with MyBookie and receive up to $1,000 in free bet offers, click down below.

XBet Texas Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free NASCAR Bets in TX

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Daytona 500 Betting

For Texas bettors, XBet has lines and competitive odds for every NASCAR race, including for this weekend’s action at the Daytona 500.

Register a new account with XBet in time for Sunday’s action to claim up to $500 in Daytona 500 betting bonuses when you make a deposit.

To receive up to $500 in betting bonuses at XBet, click on the link below.

Free NASCAR Picks | The Best Bets for Daytona 500 in Texas

Kyle Larson has won 10 NASCAR races this season and is starting in pole position for the 10th time this year. On current form, you’d have to say that Larson is a driver that’s possessed to win the championship.

Larson has already ensured his place at the head of this Sunday’s grid, making it hard to pass on the +1,000 odds on a Larson win seen at BetOnline.

We’re backing the favorite in pole for this one! And you can, too: just click on the button below to place your bets on the Daytona 500 at BetOnline.

