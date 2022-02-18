How To Bet On The NBA All-Star Game in CA | California Sports Betting Bonuses

The stage is set for Team LeBron and Team Durant for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. While NBA fans have to wait for the sports betting markets to open up in California, residents can still place wagers on the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at leading online sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game in California and claim up to $6,375 in betting bonuses.
The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in California
In California, NBA fans have access to the most lucrative betting bonuses from top online bookmakers.
Below, we’ll rank the best NBA All-Star Game betting sites and what they have to offer.
- BetOnline – $1,000 Welcome Bonus + 2 Free Bets
- BetUS – $3,125 Deposit Bonus for the NBA All Star Game
- Bovada – $750 Welcome Bonus for Bitcoin Deposits
- MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus on Your First Deposit
- XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the NBA All Star Game
How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game In California
The best California betting sites make it easy to place wagers on the NBA All-Star Game.
For a complete guide on how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game, check out the instructions below.
- Pick a CA betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your betting bonus for NBA All Star Game 2022
- Sign up with accurate account details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your California sports betting bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game
- Place your free bet on the NBA All Star Game
Team LeBron vs Team Durant — NBA All Star Game
- 🏀 Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant
- 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022
- 🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET
- 📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS
- 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio
- 🎲 Odds: Team LeBron – | Team Durant +
NBA All-Star Game Odds — Team LeBron vs Team Durant
The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, February 20 in the Rocket Mortgage Field House. Check out the NBA All-Star Game odds from Bovada, below.
|Bet
|Team LeBron
|Team Durant
|Play
|Moneyline
|-220
|+180
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-110)
|-5.5 (-110)
|Total
|O 320.5 (-110)
|U 320.5 (-110)
The Best NBA All-Star Game Betting Bonuses in 2022
In California, residents have access to the best betting bonuses and free bet offers for the NBA All-Star Game.
For more information about betting bonuses, scroll down below.
BetOnline — $1,000 Welcome Bonus + 2 Free Bets
100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|
BetOnline Sportsbook Review
|
🏆 Founded
|
2004
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|
✅ Recommended For
|
NBA All-Star Game Free Bet Offers
NBA fans can find the best free bet offers at BetOnline. The sportsbook is giving away two $25 free bets including player props and in-play bets for the NBA All-Star Game. New members can also redeem a $1,000 betting bonus on their first deposit at BetOnline.
To claim $1,000 in free bets at BetOnline, click the button below.
BetUS — $3,125 Deposit Bonus for the NBA All Star Game In California
125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125
|
BetUS Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
1994
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125
|
✅ Recommended For
|
The Best NBA All-Star Game Betting Bonus
For the NBA All-Star Weekend, California residents can sign up to BetUS for the biggest online sports betting bonus. BetUS welcomes new members with a 125% sign up bonus up to $3,125. In addition, basketball fans can cash in on some of the most competitive game lines at BetUS for the NBA All-Star Game.
For $3,125 in betting bonuses for the NBA All-Star Game, click on the button below.
MyBookie — $1,000 Bonus on Your First Deposit
100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|
MyBookie Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
2003
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Great NBA All-Star Game Odds
Basketball fans can double their first deposit at MyBookie. New members can receive up to $1,000 in free bets when they sign up to MyBookie. Along with free bet offers, MyBookie takes less juice on NBA All-Star Game odds.
Free NBA All-Star Game Picks
Lamelo Ball will be making his NBA All-Star debut in Sunday night’s game for Team Durant. Ball has had a stellar sophomore season, look for him to make show-stopping plays off the bench. Take Ball to be on the over in assists.
To place your bets for the NBA All-Star Game at BetOnline, click down below.Read next
How To Bet On The NBA All-Star Game in NV | Nevada Sports Betting Bonuses
The NBA All-Star Game brings together the best basketball players in the world. Even though Nevada requires residents to register in-person for online sports betting....