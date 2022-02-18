eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

How To Bet On The NBA All-Star Game in CA | California Sports Betting Bonuses

Gia Nguyen
Last updated

How to bet on the NBA All Star game in California

The stage is set for Team LeBron and Team Durant for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. While NBA fans have to wait for the sports betting markets to open up in California, residents can still place wagers on the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at leading online sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game in California and claim up to $6,375 in betting bonuses.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in California

In California, NBA fans have access to the most lucrative betting bonuses from top online bookmakers.

Below, we’ll rank the best NBA All-Star Game betting sites and what they have to offer.

  1. BetOnline – $1,000 Welcome Bonus + 2 Free Bets
  2. BetUS – $3,125 Deposit Bonus for the NBA All Star Game
  3. Bovada – $750 Welcome Bonus for Bitcoin Deposits
  4. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus on Your First Deposit
  5. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the NBA All Star Game

How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game In California

The best California betting sites make it easy to place wagers on the NBA All-Star Game.

For a complete guide on how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game, check out the instructions below.

  1. Pick a CA betting site from this page
  2. Click the button to get your betting bonus for NBA All Star Game 2022
  3. Sign up with accurate account details
  4. Make a qualifying deposit
  5. Get your California sports betting bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game
  6. Place your free bet on the NBA All Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Durant — NBA All Star Game

  • 🏀 Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022
  • 🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS
  • 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio
  • 🎲 Odds: Team LeBron – | Team Durant +

NBA All-Star Game Odds — Team LeBron vs Team Durant

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, February 20 in the Rocket Mortgage Field House. Check out the NBA All-Star Game odds from Bovada, below.

Bet Team LeBron Team Durant Play
Moneyline -220 +180 Bovada logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) Bovada logo
Total O 320.5 (-110) U 320.5 (-110) Bovada logo

 

The Best NBA All-Star Game Betting Bonuses in 2022

In California, residents have access to the best betting bonuses and free bet offers for the NBA All-Star Game.

For more information about betting bonuses, scroll down below.

BetOnline — $1,000 Welcome Bonus + 2 Free Bets

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

For California sports betting NBA fans can get two free bets for the All-Star Game

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 

🏆 Founded

2004

💰 Welcome Bonus Offer

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

Recommended For

NBA All-Star Game Free Bet Offers

 

NBA fans can find the best free bet offers at BetOnline. The sportsbook is giving away two $25 free bets including player props and in-play bets for the NBA All-Star Game. New members can also redeem a $1,000 betting bonus on their first deposit at BetOnline.

To claim $1,000 in free bets at BetOnline, click the button below.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

BetUS — $3,125 Deposit Bonus for the NBA All Star Game In California

125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125

BetUS has the biggest betting bonuses for the NBA All Star Game in California

BetUS Sportsbook Overview

🏆 Founded

1994

💰 Welcome Bonus Offer

125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125

Recommended For

The Best NBA All-Star Game Betting Bonus

 

For the NBA All-Star Weekend, California residents can sign up to BetUS for the biggest online sports betting bonus. BetUS welcomes new members with a 125% sign up bonus up to $3,125. In addition, basketball fans can cash in on some of the most competitive game lines at BetUS for the NBA All-Star Game.

For $3,125 in betting bonuses for the NBA All-Star Game, click on the button below.

Get Your BetUS Bonus

MyBookie — $1,000 Bonus on Your First Deposit

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

MyBookie offers the best NBA All Star Game Odds in California

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview

🏆 Founded

2003

💰 Welcome Bonus Offer

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

Recommended For

Great NBA All-Star Game Odds

 

Basketball fans can double their first deposit at MyBookie. New members can receive up to $1,000 in free bets when they sign up to MyBookie. Along with free bet offers, MyBookie takes less juice on NBA All-Star Game odds.

Join MyBookie Now

Free NBA All-Star Game Picks

Lamelo Ball will be making his NBA All-Star debut in Sunday night’s game for Team Durant. Ball has had a stellar sophomore season, look for him to make show-stopping plays off the bench. Take Ball to be on the over in assists.

To place your bets for the NBA All-Star Game at BetOnline, click down below.

Bet on the NBA All Star Game at BetOnline
