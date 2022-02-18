How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in D.C. and Maryland | Maryland Sports Betting Guide

The 2022 NBA All-star game takes place Sunday, February 20th from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, and will be the 71st All-Star game played in NBA history. While sports betting in both Maryland and D.C. is legalized, it hasn’t fully officially launched in the state of Maryland. This page will explain how sports bettors in both D.C. and Maryland can get in on the betting action for the 2022 NBA All-Star game.

Continue reading to find out how to bet on the NBA All-Star game in D.C. and Maryland and claim free bets for NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in D.C. and Maryland

After searching far and wide, we’ve compiled a list of the best online sportsbooks in D.C. and Maryland. These sportsbooks offer what every novice and expert sports bettor alike should be looking for when signing up to place bets in Maryland and D.C.

Let’s take a look at the top five betting sites available in the state of D.C. and Maryland.

BetOnline – $1,000 Welcome Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA All-Star Game 2022 MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus for the NBA All-Star Game in D.C. and Maryland XBet – $500 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in DC/MD Bovada – $750 in Free Bets for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game BetUS – $3,125 Deposit Bonus for the NBA All-Star Game in TX

How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in D.C. and Maryland

While the sports betting market in both Maryland and D.C. has not fully launched, it is still possible for people living in this area to wager on the NBA All-Star game. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NBA All-Star game in D.C. and Maryland, follow the steps below.

Pick a DC or MD betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for NBA All-Star Game 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your DC and Maryland sports betting bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Place your free bet on the NBA All Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Durant — NBA All Star Game

🏀 Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant

Team LeBron vs Team Durant 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS

TNT | TBS 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio 🎲 Odds: Team LeBron – | Team Durant +

NBA All-Star Game Odds — Team LeBron vs Team Durant

The 2022 NBA All-Star game will be played under the same format and rules as the two previous years. The team that scores the most points during each of the first three 12-minute quarters will be rewarded a cash prize, which will be donated to a charity of their choosing. The fourth quarter, however, will be an untimed ‘Elam Ending’ game, with each team racing to reach a predetermined ‘target score.’

Check out the table below for odds on the 2022 NBA All Star Game via Bovada.

The Best D.C. and Maryland Betting Sites for NBA All-Star Game 2022

There is a wide range of events for the NBA All-Star weekend. D.C. and Maryland bettors can get in on the action by predicting the winner of the NBA Dunk Content, NBA 3-point content, and the NBA Skills Challenge. With a ton of free bets and sportsbook betting bonuses available for customers in D.C. and Maryland, the NBA All-Star game has never been easier to bet on.

Continue reading to find out the best D.C. and Maryland sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NBA All-Star game.

BetOnline — $1,000 Welcome Bonus + 2 Free Bets

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For NBA All-Star Game Free Bet Offers

BetOnline is one of the best online sportsbooks in the D.C. and Maryland area, especially for those who wish to wager using Bitcoin. Sign-up now and receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000. BetOnline also offers some of the most competitive odds for the NBA during the regular season, and well into the NBA playoffs.

To cash in on one of the best D.C. and Maryland sports betting offers click the button below.

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus for the NBA All-Star Game in D.C. and Maryland

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great NBA All-Star Game Odds

MyBookie is one of the most rewarding sportsbooks available for bettors in the D.C. and Maryland area who wish to get in on the NBA All-Star game betting action. MyBookie offers both new and long-time customers a ton of loyalty rewards and free bets throughout the NBA season. Sign-up now for MyBookie and receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000.

Sign-up with MyBookie now and take advantage of one of the best offers for sports bettors in D.C. and Maryland.

XBet — $500 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in TX

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NBA All-Star Game Betting

XBet is by far the smoothest, and most user-friendly online sportsbook available for bettors in the D.C. and Maryland area. XBet offers a ton of free bets for the NBA and a ton of team sports throughout the year. New customers with XBet currently receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500.

To take advantage of the easiest sportsbook available in D.C. and Maryland, sign-up with XBet today by clicking the link below.

Free NBA Picks | 2022 NBA All-Star Game Prediction

Since switching to the new format in 2020, the NBA All-Star game has slowed down in scoring significantly, with the last two games reaching an average of 316 points. This year, the betting total sits in the 320.5 range, which should be a high ask for a game that has grown more and more competitive over the last two years.

Look for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game to stay under the betting total on Sunday night.

About Al Odds Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ View all posts by Al Odds

Read next