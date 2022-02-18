eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Your capital is at risk

How To Bet On The NBA All-Star Game in FL | Florida Sports Betting Bonuses

Gia Nguyen
Last updated

How to bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Florida

The biggest NBA stars will be competing in Sunday night’s showdown between Team LeBron and Team Durant. With halts happening in the Florida sports betting market, basketball fans can still bet on the NBA All-Star Game at the best offshore sportsbooks. Florida residents can take advantage of large betting bonuses, competitive odds, and multiple free bet offers online. Below, we’ll walk you through how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Florida and profit on $6,375 in free bet offers.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Floridia

Basketball fans can receive the biggest sports betting bonuses for the NBA All-Star Game at best Florida sportsbooks.

For a list of the best NBA betting sites for the NBA All-Star Game, scroll down below.

  1. BetOnline – $1,000 Welcome Bonus + 2 Free Bets
  2. BetUS – $3,125 Deposit Bonus for the NBA All Star Game
  3. Bovada – $750 Welcome Bonus for Bitcoin Deposits
  4. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus on Your First Deposit
  5. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the NBA All Star Game

How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Florida

While NBA fans wait for the Florida sports betting market to open, residents can bet on the All-Star game at the best offshore sportsbooks.

For step-by-step instructions on how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game, scroll down below.

  1. Pick a FL betting site from this page
  2. Click the button to get your betting bonus for NBA All Star Game 2022
  3. Sign up with accurate account details
  4. Make a qualifying deposit
  5. Get your Florida sports betting bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game
  6. Place your free bet on the NBA All Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Durant — NBA All Star Game

  • 🏀 Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022
  • 🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS
  • 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio
  • 🎲 Odds: Team LeBron – | Team Durant +

NBA All-Star Game Odds — Team LeBron vs Team Durant

The lineups are set for Team Lebron vs Team Durant for Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game.

Check out the chart below for the best NBA betting odds from Bovada.

Bet Team LeBron Team Durant Play
Moneyline -220 +180 Bovada logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) Bovada logo
Total O 320.5 (-110) U 320.5 (-110) Bovada logo


The Best NBA All-Star Game Betting Bonuses in 2022

NBA fans can find the best betting bonuses and free bet offers online for the NBA All-Star Game.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best sportsbook bonuses for the NBA All-Star Game.

BetOnline — $1,000 Welcome Bonus + 2 Free Bets In Florida

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

BetOnline offers the most free bets in Florida for the NBA All-Star Game

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 

🏆 Founded

2004

💰 Welcome Bonus Offer

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

Recommended For

NBA All-Star Game Free Bet Offers

 

One of the best betting sites in Florida, BetOnline offers new members a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 for the NBA All-Star Game. At BetOnline, members can also claim two free $25 bets for Sunday night’s game. In addition, BetOnline has competitive odds for the best game props like NBA All-Star MVP.

Sign up and get $1,000 in betting bonuses for the NBA All-Star Game, click down below.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

BetUS — $3,125 Deposit Bonus for the NBA All Star Game

125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125

BetUS offers the biggest betting bonus in Florida for the NBA All-Star Game

BetUS Sportsbook Overview

🏆 Founded

1994

💰 Welcome Bonus Offer

125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125

✅ Recommended For

The Best NBA All-Star Game Betting Bonus

 

BetUS is a long-standing bookmaker known for handing out the best online betting bonuses. NBA fans are welcomed with a 125% deposit bonus of up to $3,125 in free bets. The sportsbook also offers the earliest betting lines for the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Click to claim $3,125 in betting bonuses at BetUS down below.

Get Your BetUS Bonus

XBet — $500 in Free Bets for the NBA All Star Game

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500

Learn how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Florida at XBet

XBet Sportsbook Overview

🏆 Founded

2013

💰 Welcome Bonus Offer

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500

Recommended For

Live NBA All-Star Game Betting

 

When it comes to live betting, NBA fans can find the most competitive odds at XBet. New members can sign up at XBet and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500 in free bet offers.

Click the button below and receive up to $500 in free bets at XBet.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

Free NBA All-Star Game Picks

With the return of LeBron James to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, look for the King to put on a show for his home state. Take James to win NBA-All Star MVP on Sunday night.

To place your bets for the NBA All-Star Game at BetOnline, click down below.

Bet on the NBA All Star Game at BetOnline

 

About Gia Nguyen

Read next
How To Bet On The NBA All-Star Game in IL | Illinois Sports Betting Bonuses

How To Bet On The NBA All-Star Game in IL | Illinois Sports Betting Bonuses
Gia Nguyen Gia Nguyen February 18th, 2022

LeBron James will be going back to Cleveland, Ohio for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Now that the Illinois sports betting market is open, NBA...

Related news