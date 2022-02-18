How To Bet On The NBA All-Star Game in FL | Florida Sports Betting Bonuses

The biggest NBA stars will be competing in Sunday night’s showdown between Team LeBron and Team Durant. With halts happening in the Florida sports betting market, basketball fans can still bet on the NBA All-Star Game at the best offshore sportsbooks. Florida residents can take advantage of large betting bonuses, competitive odds, and multiple free bet offers online. Below, we’ll walk you through how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Florida and profit on $6,375 in free bet offers.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Floridia

Basketball fans can receive the biggest sports betting bonuses for the NBA All-Star Game at best Florida sportsbooks.

For a list of the best NBA betting sites for the NBA All-Star Game, scroll down below.

BetOnline – $1,000 Welcome Bonus + 2 Free Bets BetUS – $3,125 Deposit Bonus for the NBA All Star Game Bovada – $750 Welcome Bonus for Bitcoin Deposits MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus on Your First Deposit XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the NBA All Star Game

How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Florida

While NBA fans wait for the Florida sports betting market to open, residents can bet on the All-Star game at the best offshore sportsbooks.

For step-by-step instructions on how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game, scroll down below.

Pick a FL betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for NBA All Star Game 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Florida sports betting bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Place your free bet on the NBA All Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Durant — NBA All Star Game

🏀 Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant

📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET

📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS

🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio

🎲 Odds: Team LeBron – | Team Durant +

NBA All-Star Game Odds — Team LeBron vs Team Durant

The lineups are set for Team Lebron vs Team Durant for Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game.

Check out the chart below for the best NBA betting odds from Bovada.



The Best NBA All-Star Game Betting Bonuses in 2022

NBA fans can find the best betting bonuses and free bet offers online for the NBA All-Star Game.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best sportsbook bonuses for the NBA All-Star Game.

BetOnline — $1,000 Welcome Bonus + 2 Free Bets In Florida

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For NBA All-Star Game Free Bet Offers

One of the best betting sites in Florida, BetOnline offers new members a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 for the NBA All-Star Game. At BetOnline, members can also claim two free $25 bets for Sunday night’s game. In addition, BetOnline has competitive odds for the best game props like NBA All-Star MVP.

Sign up and get $1,000 in betting bonuses for the NBA All-Star Game, click down below.

BetUS — $3,125 Deposit Bonus for the NBA All Star Game

125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA All-Star Game Betting Bonus

BetUS is a long-standing bookmaker known for handing out the best online betting bonuses. NBA fans are welcomed with a 125% deposit bonus of up to $3,125 in free bets. The sportsbook also offers the earliest betting lines for the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Click to claim $3,125 in betting bonuses at BetUS down below.

XBet — $500 in Free Bets for the NBA All Star Game

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NBA All-Star Game Betting

When it comes to live betting, NBA fans can find the most competitive odds at XBet. New members can sign up at XBet and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500 in free bet offers.

Click the button below and receive up to $500 in free bets at XBet.

Free NBA All-Star Game Picks

With the return of LeBron James to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, look for the King to put on a show for his home state. Take James to win NBA-All Star MVP on Sunday night.

To place your bets for the NBA All-Star Game at BetOnline, click down below.

