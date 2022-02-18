eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

How To Bet On The NBA All-Star Game in IL | Illinois Sports Betting Bonuses

Gia Nguyen
Last updated

Learn how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Illinois

LeBron James will be going back to Cleveland, Ohio for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Now that the Illinois sports betting market is open, NBA fans can cash in their bets at some of the top online sportsbooks. Below, we’ll walk you through how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Illinois and claim $6,375 in free bet offers.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Illinois

Illinois basketball fans can claim the best online betting bonuses at top offshore sportsbooks.

For a list of the best Illinois sportsbooks, scroll down below.

  1. BetOnline – $1,000 Welcome Bonus + 2 Free Bets
  2. BetUS – $3,125 Deposit Bonus for the NBA All Star Game
  3. Bovada – $750 Welcome Bonus for Bitcoin Deposits
  4. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus on Your First Deposit
  5. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the NBA All Star Game

How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Illinois

Want to skip the in-person registration for online sports betting in Illinois? Offshore sportsbooks are the best place to start betting online today for the NBA All-Star Game.

For step-by-step instructions on how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game 2022, scroll down below.

  1. Pick a IL betting site from this page
  2. Click the button to get your betting bonus for NBA All Star Game 2022
  3. Sign up with accurate account details
  4. Make a qualifying deposit
  5. Get your Illinois sports betting bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game
  6. Place your free bet on the NBA All Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Durant — NBA All Star Game

  • 🏀 Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022
  • 🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS
  • 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio
  • 🎲 Odds: Team LeBron – | Team Durant +

NBA All-Star Game Odds — Team LeBron vs Team Durant

To make every quarter competitive, the NBA has adopted the Elam ending. Each quarter will be set at 0-0 and will last for 12 minutes, the team with the highest points wins the quarter. In the fourth quarter, teams will play to the final target score. The final score is determined by the leading team’s cumulative score plus 24. There will be no clock for the fourth quarter, the first team to reach the final score is declared the winner.

Check out the chart below for the best NBA All-Star Game betting odds from Bovada.

Bet Team LeBron Team Durant Play
Moneyline -220 +180 Bovada logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) Bovada logo
Total O 320.5 (-110) U 320.5 (-110) Bovada logo


The Best NBA All-Star Game Betting Bonuses in 2022

The best Illinois online gambling sites offer NBA fans multiple free bet offers, odd boosters, contests, and more.

Next, we’ll break down some of the best Illinois sportsbook bonuses for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

BetOnline — $1,000 Welcome Bonus + 2 Free Bets

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

Claim two free bets for the NBA All Star game in Illinois at Betonline

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 

🏆 Founded

2004

💰 Welcome Bonus Offer

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

Recommended For

NBA All-Star Game Free Bet Offers

BetOnline offers members the best overall NBA betting experience in Illinois. The sportsbook offers two free $25 bets for Sunday night’s match including player props and in-play bet. New customers can receive up to $1,000 in betting bonuses on their first deposit at BetOnline.

To receive up to $1,000 in free bet offers at BetOnline, click the button below.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

MyBookie — $1,000 Bonus on Your First Deposit

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

MyBookie takes less vig on Illinois sports betting markets

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview

🏆 Founded

2003

💰 Welcome Bonus Offer

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

Recommended For

Great NBA All-Star Game Odds

 

MyBookie is the best sportsbook for sharp bettors. With less juice on all game odds, Illinois basketball fans can win more money online. At MyBookie, new users can claim a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 in betting bonuses for the NBA All-Star Game.

Click to receive $1,000 in free bet offers at MyBookie down below.

Join MyBookie Now

Bovada — $750 Welcome Bonus for Bitcoin Deposits

75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

NBA fans have access to the best free bet offers and props at Bovada

Bovada Sportsbook Overview

🏆 Founded

2011

💰 Welcome Bonus Offer

75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

Recommended For

NBA All-Star Game Props

 

Bovada offers NBA fans the best selection of NBA All-Star Game props. In addition, Illinois residents can request custom odds for the All-Star Game. Bovada offers a 75% bitcoin deposit bonus of up to $750 in sports betting bonuses for new customers.

Receive up to $750 in free bets at Bovada, click the button down below.

Get Your Bitcoin Betting Bonus at Bovada

Free NBA All-Star Game Picks

With his sixth time being team captain, LeBron James has selected a stacked roster for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Team LeBron has won the last five NBA All-Star Games, look for the King to win his sixth in a row on Sunday night. Take Team LeBron on the money line.

To place your bets for the NBA All-Star Game at BetOnline, click down below.

Bet on the NBA All Star Game at BetOnline
About Gia Nguyen

