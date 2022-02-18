How To Bet On The NBA All-Star Game in IL | Illinois Sports Betting Bonuses

LeBron James will be going back to Cleveland, Ohio for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Now that the Illinois sports betting market is open, NBA fans can cash in their bets at some of the top online sportsbooks. Below, we’ll walk you through how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Illinois and claim $6,375 in free bet offers.
Team LeBron vs Team Durant — NBA All Star Game
- 🏀 Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant
- 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022
- 🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET
- 📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS
- 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio
- 🎲 Odds: Team LeBron – | Team Durant +
NBA All-Star Game Odds — Team LeBron vs Team Durant
To make every quarter competitive, the NBA has adopted the Elam ending. Each quarter will be set at 0-0 and will last for 12 minutes, the team with the highest points wins the quarter. In the fourth quarter, teams will play to the final target score. The final score is determined by the leading team’s cumulative score plus 24. There will be no clock for the fourth quarter, the first team to reach the final score is declared the winner.
Check out the chart below for the best NBA All-Star Game betting odds from Bovada.
|Bet
|Team LeBron
|Team Durant
|Play
|Moneyline
|-220
|+180
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-110)
|-5.5 (-110)
|Total
|O 320.5 (-110)
|U 320.5 (-110)
Free NBA All-Star Game Picks
With his sixth time being team captain, LeBron James has selected a stacked roster for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Team LeBron has won the last five NBA All-Star Games, look for the King to win his sixth in a row on Sunday night. Take Team LeBron on the money line.
