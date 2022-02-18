How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in IN | Indiana Sports Betting Guide

The annual NBA All-Star Game has arrived and this year’s edition is set to be a classic between Team Lebron and Team Durant Sunday night in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. The state of Indiana formally legalized online gambling in 2019 and residents have plenty of strong betting sites available. We will walk you through the best sportsbooks to bet on the All-Star Game in Indiana this weekend.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Indiana

BetOnline Indiana Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the NBA All-Star Game – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the NBA All-Star Game XBet Indiana Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for NBA All-Star Weekend in IN – $500 in Free Bets for NBA All-Star Weekend in IN MyBookie Indiana Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in IN – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in IN BetUS IN Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for NBA All-Star Game 2022 in Indiana – $3,125 in Free Bets for NBA All-Star Game 2022 in Indiana Bovada IN Sports Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on NBA All-Star Game in Indiana – $750 to Bet on NBA All-Star Game in Indiana

How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Indiana

Betting on the All-Star game is straightforward and quick. Bettors first need to choose their preferred site from the five options. We outline the strengths of the top sportsbooks in Indiana later on this page.

Pick an IN betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for NBA All-Star Game 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Indiana sports betting bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Place your free bet on the NBA All-Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Durant — NBA All-Star Game

🏀 Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant

Team LeBron vs Team Durant 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS

TNT | TBS 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio 🎲 Odds: Team LeBron -5.5 | Team Durant +5.5

NBA All-Star Game Odds — Team LeBron vs Team Durant

Team LeBron battles Team Durant in a star-studded lineup. Team LeBron is tabbed as a 5.5 point favorite due to the stronger roster. Team Durant definitely has their fair share of talent. The teams will play four quarters. The score resets after the first three frames and the fourth quarter involves a specified target score. The first team to eclipse the target score is deemed the winner.

NBA All-Star Game Odds in Indiana

Below, we have listed the odds for this year’s thrilling matchup.

The Best Indiana Betting Sites for NBA All-Star Game 2022

Bettors in Indiana can increase their profits by taking advantage of the rewarding welcome bonuses offered by the sites discussed on this page. Simply enter the promo code to receive cash which can be used to bet on All-Star game spreads, moneylines, and totals.

BetOnline Indiana Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the NBA All-Star Game

BetOnline has one of the best betting offers in Indiana for NBA All-Star Weekend. With a sports betting bonus and two free bets worth up to $25 each, NBA bettors in Indiana will get the most out of their betting experience with BetOnline. The sportsbook bonus is strong, rewarding users with a 100% bonus of up to $1000 along with a risk-free players props bet and a free live bet on the NBA All-Star Game. BetOnline also offers several markets for the big game including spread, totals, and individual player props.

BetUS IN Free Bet Offers — $3,125 in Free Bets for NBA All-Star Game 2022 in Indiana

With one of the best sports betting bonuses in Indiana, BetUS is a great site to bet on the NBA All-Star Game in 2022. The site will reward new users with a 125% bonus up to a remarkable $3,125. BetUS also boasts top-notch NBA odds for the All-Star game accompanied by a wide variety of props markets. They also offer predictions on major sporting events, including the NBA. Unlike most sportsbooks, BetUS accepts crypto and offers one of the best crypto betting bonuses in the US as well.

MyBookie Indiana Sportsbook Bonus — $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in IN

For basketball fans in Indiana, MyBookie is another strong NBA sportsbook. Indiana residents can’t go wrong using this site. The welcome bonus is terrific, matching 100% of your first deposit up to $1000. The site also offers a build your own props feature and a ton of betting markets for this weekend’s NBA All-Star game. Lastly, users are provided with insight and analysis on major sports including the NBA.

Free NBA All-Star Game Picks

The spread for the NBA All-Star Game favors team LeBron and for good reason. King James’ team has the better roster led by three-point specialist Stephen Curry. They also feature the reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Oh, and Team LeBron also features the current NBA scoring leader in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Team Durant has stars Jayson Tatum and Trae Young but they are not quite as threatening as LeBron’s team.

