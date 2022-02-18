How To Bet On The NBA All-Star Game in NV | Nevada Sports Betting Bonuses

The NBA All-Star Game brings together the best basketball players in the world. Even though Nevada requires residents to register in-person for online sports betting. Nevada sports fans can play at offshore sportsbooks for a better online betting experience. With big bonuses, competitive odds, and fast payouts. In this article, we’ll show basketball fans how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game and get $6,375 in betting bonuses.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game In Nevada

For the NBA All-Star Game, the top offshore sportsbooks are giving away thousands of free bet offers to Nevada residents.

Below, we’ll rate the best offshore betting sites and their specialties.

BetOnline – $1,000 Welcome Bonus + 2 Free Bets BetUS – $3,125 Deposit Bonus for the NBA All Star Game Bovada – $750 Welcome Bonus for Bitcoin Deposits MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus on Your First Deposit XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the NBA All Star Game

How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Nevada

It has never been easier for Nevada sports fans to bet online.

For complete instructions on how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game, scroll down below.

Pick a NV betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for NBA All Star Game 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Nevada sports betting bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Place your free bet on the NBA All Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Durant — NBA All Star Game

🏀 Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant

📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET

📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS

🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio

🎲 Odds: Team LeBron – | Team Durant +

NBA All-Star Game Odds — Team LeBron vs Team Durant

The NBA All-Star marks the middle of the NBA season, with Team LeBron against Team Durant in Sunday night’s game.

Check out the chart below for the best NBA betting odds from Bovada.



The Best NBA All-Star Game Betting Bonuses in 2022

Basketball fans can get in on the action with the best betting bonuses for the NBA All-Star Game at leading Nevada sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best Nevada online gambling bonuses for the NBA All-Star Game.

BetUS — $3,125 Deposit Bonus for the NBA All Star Game

125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA All-Star Game Betting Bonus

One of the best Nevada sportsbooks, BetUS offers NBA fans more free bets than other bookmakers. New customers receive a 125% sign-up bonus of up to $3,125 on their first deposit. BetUS also has competitive odds for a wide variety of NBA All-Star Game props.

Click to claim $3,125 in betting bonuses at BetUS down below.

XBet — $500 in Free Bets for the NBA All Star Game

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NBA All-Star Game Betting

With the NBA All-Star Game coming up, basketball fans can find the best live betting experience at XBet. At XBet, new customers can double their first deposit up to $500. With competitive live betting odds and smaller rollover requirements on bonuses, XBet is your best bet.

Sign up to XBet and get up to $500 in free bet offers, click the button below.

MyBookie — $1,000 Bonus on Your First Deposit

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great NBA All-Star Game Odds

When it comes to the best NBA All-Star Game odds, MyBookie is tough to beat. New customers can receive a 100% welcome bonus at MyBookie on their first deposit. MyBookie takes less vig on all game lines and odds, making it the best place for high rollers.

To join MyBookie and receive up to $1,000 in free bet offers, click the button down below.

Free NBA All-Star Game Picks

With his eighth NBA All-Star appearance, Steph Curry has yet to win an All-Star MVP. Look for Curry to be lighting up the scoreboard from beyond the arc on Sunday night. Take Curry to win All-Star MVP.

To place your bets for the NBA All-Star Game at BetOnline, click down below.

About Gia Nguyen View all posts by Gia Nguyen

Read next