How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Texas

The 2022 NBA All-Star game goes down Sunday, February 20th from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It is the third time that the city of Cleveland will host the NBA All-Star Game, and will mark the 75th anniversary of the NBA.

Texas sports betting has still not been legalized, despite being the largest state in the U.S. While there are still many challenges that need to be overcome before sports betting in the state of Texas becomes a reality, there are still many ways for sports bettors in Texas to get in on the action for many sporting events in the United States.

Continue reading to find out the best ways to bet on the NBA All-Star game in Texas.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game

After some extensive research, we have compiled a list of the best online betting sites in Texas. These Texas online sportsbooks offer everything that both the novice and seasoned NBA bettor would be looking for when placing wagers on the NBA All-Star game.

Let’s take a look at the top five betting sites available in the state of Texas.

BetOnline – $1,000 Welcome Bonus + 2 Free Bets BetUS – $3,125 Deposit Bonus for the NBA All Star Game Bovada – $750 Welcome Bonus for Bitcoin Deposits MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus on Your First Deposit XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the NBA All Star Game

How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game

While Texas sports betting is not legalized and regulated yet, wagering on the NBA All-Star game is still possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NBA All-Star game in Texas, read the listing below.

Pick a TX betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for NBA All-Star Game 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Texas sports betting bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Place your free bet on the NBA All Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Durant — NBA All Star Game

🏀 Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant

📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET

📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS

🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio

🎲 Odds: Team LeBron – | Team Durant +

NBA All-Star Game Odds — Team LeBron vs Team Durant

The 2022 NBA All Star game will be the same format as the previous two years; the team that scores the most points during each of the first three 12-minute quarters will receive a cash prize, donated to a charity of their choice. The fourth quarter is untimed, with each team racing to reach a ‘target score’ that is determined by the score of the leading team in total after three quarters, plus 24 points.

Check out the table below for odds on the 2022 NBA All Star Game via BetOnline

NBA All Star Game Odds — Team LeBron vs Team Durant Team LeBron Team Durant Moneyline -215 +185 Point Spread -5.5 +5.5 Total Over/Under

320.5

The Best NBA All-Star Game Betting Bonuses in 2022

Continue reading to find out the best Texas sports betting bonuses available for those looking to place wagers on the 2022 NBA All-Star game.

BetOnline — $1,000 Welcome Bonus + 2 Free Bets



100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000



BetOnline is one of the best Texas sportsbooks available for those who wish to wager on the NBA All Star game using Bitcoin. Sign up now and receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000. BetOnline also offers customers some of the best odds during the NBA regular season and well into the playoffs.

To cash in on one of the best Texas sports betting bonuses click the button below.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

MyBookie — $1,000 Bonus on Your First Deposit



100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Super Bowl Odds

MyBookie is one of the most generous Texas sportsbooks available for those who wish to get in on the 2022 NBA All-Star game betting action. New customers of MyBookie will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000. MyBookie also offers their customers a ton of loyalty rewards and free bets throughout the NBA season.

Sign-up with MyBookie now and take advantage of one of the best offers for sports bettors in Texas.

Join MyBookie Now

XBet — $500 in Free Bets for the NBA All Star Game



100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Super Bowl Betting

XBet is easily the most user-friendly Texas sportsbook available for NBA All-Star game bettors. Sign-up with XBet now and receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $500. XBet also offers a ton of loyalty rewards and free bets for the NBA, as well as a ton of other team sports. To take advantage of one of the most easy-to-use Texas sportsbooks available, sign up with XBet by clicking the link below.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

Free NBA All-Star Game Picks

The betting total for the 2022 NBA All-Star game currently sits at 320.5 points. Since moving to the new ‘target score’ format in 2020, the total is yet to reach beyond that amount, with last year’s NBA all-star game ending with a final score of 170 to 150. With this in mind, there is always fun in cheering for misses when the league’s best get-together for the all-star game, and this one is no different. Take the Under 320.5 points, and cheer on the air balls. To take advantage of some of the best NBA All-Star game odds available in Texas, get started with BetOnline and click the link below.

Bet on the NBA All Star Game at BetOnline

