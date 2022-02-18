Olympic Recap: February 18

It was a record breaking day at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing on Friday. In the men’s biathlon, Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway won the gold medal in the men’s 15 kilometer mass start. With the win, Norway set the record for the most gold medals at a single Olympic Winter Games with 15.They broke the record of 14 previously held by Canada at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, and tied by Germany and Norway at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

For Boe, it was his fourth gold medal at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games. He also placed first in the men’s biathlon sprint, the men’s biathlon relay and the mixed biathlon relay. In women’s biathlon, Marte Olsbu Roiseland won three gold medals as she was involved in the mixed relay, as well as placing first in the women’s pursuit and women’s sprint. Norway also won four gold medals in cross-country skiing, one gold medal in freestyle skiing, two in Nordic Combined, one in ski jumping, and one in speed skating.

It was also a record-breaking performance in women’s curling. In the semifinal, we saw the highest scoring game in Olympic curling history as Great Britain defeated Sweden 12-11 in 11 ends. Swedish skip Anna Hasselborg and Great Britain skip Eve Muirhead each had a four-ender. Great Britain will now play Japan for gold (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET). In men’a action, Canada beat the United States 8-5 in the bronze medal game.

Ibn men’s hockey, Finland will play the Russian Olympic Committee for gold (Saturday 11 p.m. ET). Finland beat Slovakia 2-0 and the ROC beat Sweden 2-1 in a shootout in the semifinals.

Other gold medalists on Friday were Justine Braisaz-Bouchet of France (women’s 12.5 kilometre mass start biathlon), Eileen Gu of China (women’s halfpipe). Ryan Regez of Switzerland (men’s ski cross), and Thomas Krol (men’s 1000 meter speed skating). We were correct on Friday with our Olympic predictions with Krol, Gu and Boe.

About Jeremy Freeborn I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines. View all posts by Jeremy Freeborn

