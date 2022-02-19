How to Bet on Bellator 274 in Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting Guide

All eyes in the MMA world will firmly be on the big fight between Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley tonight, and we have a complete guide on how to bet on Bellator 274 in Arizona for you. Scroll down to find out how to place your bets, as well as the best MMA betting sites to use for them with the best welcome bonuses.

The Best MMA Betting Sites to Bet on Bellator 274 in Arizona

If you want to have a bet on the action in the octogan tonight then the first thing you need to do is sign up to one of the best MMA beting sites. Check out the Bellator 274 betting sites in Arizona below and claim their offers by clicking the links.

BetOnline Arizona Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Bellator 274 – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Bellator 274 XBet Arizona Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Bellator 274 in Arizona – $500 in Free Bets for Bellator 274 in Arizona MyBookie Arizona MMA Betting Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Bellator 274 in Arizona – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Bellator 274 in Arizona BetUS Arizona Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for Bellator 274 in Arizona – $3,125 in Free Bets for Bellator 274 in Arizona Bovada Arizona Sports Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on Bellator 274 in Arizona – $750 to Bet on Bellator 274 in Arizona

How to Bet on Bellator 274 in Arizona

Betting on Bellator 274 in Arizona can be done by following our easy step-by-step guide below.

Pick a AZ betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for Bellator 274 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Arizona sports betting bonus for the Bellator 274 Place your free bet on the Bellator 274

UFC Info — How to Watch Bellator 274 in Arizona

🚗 Event: Bellator 274

Bellator 274 📅 Date: Saturday, Feb 19. 2022

Saturday, Feb 19. 2022 🕛 Time: 4pm pm ET

4pm pm ET 📺 TV Channel: Showtime

Showtime 🏟 Bellator 247 location : Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut 🎲 Odds: Neiman Gracie -165; Logan Storley +140

Bellator 274 Odds — Bellator Betting Odds For Arizona

Below are the Bellator 274 betting odds for the big main event betwen Gracie vs Storley. Click below to sign up to BetOnline and you can find all the latest Bellator betting odds for Arizona.

Fighter Odds Play Neiman Gracie -165 Logan Storley +140

The Best Arizona MMA Betting Sites for the Bellator 274 in 2022

Here is our selection of the best Arzino MMA betting sites which offer some incredible bonuses, prizes and contests for Bellator 247 in AZ.

To claim the amazing free bets and betting bonuses from the top Arizona sports betting apps, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline Arizona Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Bellator 274

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets In Arizona For Bellator 274

BetOnline are renowned as one of the best bookies for Bellator 274 betting in Arizona. With free-to-enter contests, free bets and betting bonuses, Arizona residents can receive some of the best perks out there for anyone trying to bet on Bellator 274 in AZ. BetOnline also offers up to $1,000 in betting bonuses plus two free bets to Arizona Bellator 274 fans that sign up.

To claim $1,000 in free bets for Bellator 274 at BetOnline, click the button below.

2. MyBookie Arizona Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Bellator274 in NV

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Bellator 274 Odds in Arizona

Those looking for the most competetive Bellator 274 betting odds should seriously consider joining MyBookie. Arizona residents can sign up to MyBookie to receive up to $1,000 in betting bonuses that can used on all MMA events, including tonight’s Bellator 274 undercard and main event. With competitive Bellator 274 odds for this weekend’s event, Arizona residents can cash in big by picking their winner at MyBookie.

MyBookie offers $1,000 in free bets for Bellator 274, click the button below to claim.

3. XBet Arizona Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Bellator 274 in NV

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Bellator 274 betting in NV

XBet are treating Arizona residents that want to bet on Bellator 274 fights to an excellent 100% deposit bonus. XBet offers a $500 betting bonus to new members that sign up and make a qualifying deposit. The sportsbook also offers Arizona residents competitive live betting odds for Bellator 274.

Click to receive $500 in betting bonuses at XBet for the Bellator 274, below.

Best MMA Betting App in Arizona

Mobile betting is an important part of joining any MMA betting site, and here are the best MMA betting apps in Arizona which have odds for Bellator 274.

Free Bellator Picks | The Best Bets for Bellator 274 in Arizona

Gracie is the favourite against Storley and we can see the Brazilian submission machine coming out on top on Saturday night. The second-degree BJJ blackbelt has a 9-2 record in MMA, with all wins coming by way of submission and we can see him adding another one to his resume. Storley has the wrestling ability to make Gracie wait for the win, but with the American never going the full 25 minutes in a proffesional fight, our pick is for Gracie to make him tap.

Place your free Bellator 274 bets at BetOnline, click the button below.

