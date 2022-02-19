How to Bet on Bellator 274 in Colorado | Colorado Sports Betting Guide

Neiman Gracie takes on Logan Storley in a huge main event on Saturday night and we have the definitive guide on how to bet on Bellator 274 in Colorado to make sure you place your winning bets. Scroll down below for our easy steps to setting up and account with the best MMA betting sites, as well as some excellent bonuses and welcome offers.

The Best MMA Betting Sites to Bet on Bellator 274 in Colorado

The first step of betting on Bellator 274 in Colorado is to sign up to one of our online bookies and claim their amazing welcome bonuses which can be claimed on MMA. Check out the best Colorado betting sites for all MMA events.

How to Bet on Bellator 274 in Colorado

Betting on Bellator 274 in Colorado could not be easier and you can do so by following our simple step-by-step guide below. Follow the steps below and you’ll be ready to bet on MMA in no time.

Pick a CO betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for Bellator 274 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Colorado sports betting bonus for the Bellator 274 Place your free bet on the Bellator 274

UFC Info — How to Watch Bellator 274 in Colorado

🚗 Event: Bellator 274

Bellator 274 📅 Date: Saturday, Feb 19. 2022

Saturday, Feb 19. 2022 🕛 Time: 4pm pm ET

4pm pm ET 📺 TV Channel: Showtime

Showtime 🏟 Bellator 247 location : Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut 🎲 Odds: Neiman Gracie -165; Logan Storley +140

Bellator 274 Odds — Bellator Betting Odds For Colorado

The big fight night is nearly upon us and you can find the best Bellator betting odds odds with BetOnline.

Fighter Odds Play Neiman Gracie -165 Logan Storley +140

The Best Colorado MMA Betting Sites for the Bellator 274 in 2022

The best Colorado MMA Betting Sites offer unbeatable bonuses, prizes and contests for Bellator 247 in CO.

To claim the amazing free bets and betting bonuses from the top Colorado sports betting apps, scroll down below.

Best MMA Betting App in Colorado

We also have a definitive list of the best MMA betting apps in Colorado for those who want to bet on the move.

Free Bellator Picks | The Best Bets for Bellator 274 in Colorado

Gracie is the favourite against Storley and we can see the Brazilian submission machine coming out on top on Saturday night. The second-degree BJJ blackbelt has a 9-2 record in MMA, with all wins coming by way of submission and we can see him adding another one to his resume. Storley has the wrestling ability to make Gracie wait for the win, but with the American never going the full 25 minutes in a proffesional fight, our pick is for Gracie to make him tap.

Place your free Bellator 274 bets at BetOnline, click the button below.

