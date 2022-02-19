How to Bet on Bellator 274 in Colorado | Colorado Sports Betting Guide

Neiman Gracie takes on Logan Storley in a huge main event on Saturday night and we have the definitive guide on how to bet on Bellator 274 in Colorado to make sure you place your winning bets. Scroll down below for our easy steps to setting up and account with the best MMA betting sites, as well as some excellent bonuses and welcome offers.
The Best MMA Betting Sites to Bet on Bellator 274 in Colorado
The first step of betting on Bellator 274 in Colorado is to sign up to one of our online bookies and claim their amazing welcome bonuses which can be claimed on MMA. Check out the best Colorado betting sites for all MMA events.
- BetOnline Colorado Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Bellator 274
- XBet Colorado Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Bellator 274 in Colorado
- MyBookie Colorado MMA Betting Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Bellator 274 in Colorado
- BetUS Colorado Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for Bellator 274 in Colorado
- Bovada Colorado Sports Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on Bellator 274 in Colorado
How to Bet on Bellator 274 in Colorado
Betting on Bellator 274 in Colorado could not be easier and you can do so by following our simple step-by-step guide below. Follow the steps below and you’ll be ready to bet on MMA in no time.
- Pick a CO betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your betting bonus for Bellator 274
- Sign up with accurate account details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your Colorado sports betting bonus for the Bellator 274
- Place your free bet on the Bellator 274
UFC Info — How to Watch Bellator 274 in Colorado
- 🚗 Event: Bellator 274
- 📅 Date: Saturday, Feb 19. 2022
- 🕛 Time: 4pm pm ET
- 📺 TV Channel: Showtime
- 🏟 Bellator 247 location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut
- 🎲 Odds: Neiman Gracie -165; Logan Storley +140
Bellator 274 Odds — Bellator Betting Odds For Colorado
The big fight night is nearly upon us and you can find the best Bellator betting odds odds with BetOnline.
|Fighter
|Odds
|Play
|Neiman Gracie
|-165
|Logan Storley
|+140
The Best Colorado MMA Betting Sites for the Bellator 274 in 2022
The best Colorado MMA Betting Sites offer unbeatable bonuses, prizes and contests for Bellator 247 in CO.
To claim the amazing free bets and betting bonuses from the top Colorado sports betting apps, scroll down below.
1. BetOnline Colorado Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Bellator 274
|
🏆 Founded
|
2004
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Free Bets In Colorado For Bellator 274
BetOnline are the best bookie for you if you want to bet on Bellator 274 in Colorado. With free-to-enter contests, free bets and betting bonuses, Colorado residents can receive special perks at BetOnline ahead of Bellator 274. BetOnline also offers up to $1,000 in betting bonuses plus two free bets to Colorado Bellator 274 fans that sign up.
To claim $1,000 in free bets for Bellator 274 at BetOnline, click the button below.
2. MyBookie Colorado Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Bellator274 in NV
|
🏆 Founded
|
2003
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|
✅ Recommended For
|
The Best Bellator 274 Odds in Colorado
MyBookie has one of the best MMA betting bonuses available in Colorado for Bellator 274, as well as some of the best odds for the event. Residents can sign up to MyBookie to receive up to $1,000 in Colorado betting bonuses that can used on all MMA events, including Bellator 274. With competitive Bellator 274 odds for this weekend’s event, Colorado residents can cash in big by picking their winner at MyBookie.
MyBookie offers $1,000 in free bets for Bellator 274, click the button below to claim.
3. XBet Colorado Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Bellator 274 in NV
|
🏆 Founded
|
2013
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Live Bellator 274 betting in NV
XBet has a great deposit bonus for those wanting to bet on Bellator 274 in Delaware. XBet offers a $500 betting bonus to new members that sign up and make a qualifying deposit. The sportsbook also offers Colorado residents competitive live betting odds for Bellator 274.
Click to receive $500 in betting bonuses at XBet for the Bellator 274, below.
Best MMA Betting App in Colorado
We also have a definitive list of the best MMA betting apps in Colorado for those who want to bet on the move.
- BetOnline Colorado Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Bellator 274
- XBet Colorado MMA Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Bellator 274 in Colorado
- MyBookie Colorado Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Bellator 274 in Colorado
- BetUS Colorado Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for Bellator 274 in Colorado
- Bovada Colorado Sports Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on Bellator 274 in Colorado
Free Bellator Picks | The Best Bets for Bellator 274 in Colorado
Gracie is the favourite against Storley and we can see the Brazilian submission machine coming out on top on Saturday night. The second-degree BJJ blackbelt has a 9-2 record in MMA, with all wins coming by way of submission and we can see him adding another one to his resume. Storley has the wrestling ability to make Gracie wait for the win, but with the American never going the full 25 minutes in a proffesional fight, our pick is for Gracie to make him tap.
Place your free Bellator 274 bets at BetOnline, click the button below.Read next
How to Bet on Bellator 274 in Delaware | Delaware Sports Betting Guide
Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley will collide in the octogan on Saturday night and we have your complete guide on how to bet on Bellator...