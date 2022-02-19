How to Bet on Bellator 274 in Delaware | Delaware Sports Betting Guide

Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley will collide in the octogan on Saturday night and we have your complete guide on how to bet on Bellator 274 in Delaware. You can find a step-by-step guide to betting on MMA in DE, as well as the best betting sites and bonuses on offer.

The Best MMA Betting Sites to Bet on Bellator 274 in Delaware

Before you can place your winning bets on the great fights tonight, you need to sign up to of the best MMA betting sites in Delaware. Claim the best bonuses and welcome offers from Delaware betting sites for Bellator 247 below.

BetOnline Delaware Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Bellator 274 – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Bellator 274 XBet Delaware Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Bellator 274 in Delaware – $500 in Free Bets for Bellator 274 in Delaware MyBookie Delaware MMA Betting Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Bellator 274 in Delaware – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Bellator 274 in Delaware BetUS Delaware Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for Bellator 274 in Delaware – $3,125 in Free Bets for Bellator 274 in Delaware Bovada Delaware Sports Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on Bellator 274 in Delaware – $750 to Bet on Bellator 274 in Delaware

How to Bet on Bellator 274 in Delaware

Betting on Bellator 274 in Delaware could not be more simple if you follow our step-by-step guide below.

Pick a DE betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for Bellator 274 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Delaware sports betting bonus for the Bellator 274 Place your free bet on the Bellator 274

MMA Info — How to Watch Bellator 274 in Delaware

🚗 Event: Bellator 274

Bellator 274 📅 Date: Saturday, Feb 19. 2022

Saturday, Feb 19. 2022 🕛 Time: 4pm pm ET

4pm pm ET 📺 TV Channel: Showtime

Showtime 🏟 Bellator 247 location : Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut 🎲 Odds: Neiman Gracie -165; Logan Storley +140

Bellator 274 Odds — Bellator Betting Odds For Delaware

The main event is set and Neiman Gracie is the favourite over Logan Storley. BetOnline are the best for Bellator 274 betting odds and you can bet with them by clicking the links on the odds below.

Fighter Odds Play Neiman Gracie -165 Logan Storley +140

The Best Delaware MMA Betting Sites for the Bellator 274 in 2022

Bellator 274 fans are in for a treat as the best Delaware MMA betting sites offer a host of great bonuses, betting offers and free-to-play games for the event. Take a look below and sign up to start betting on Bellator 274.

1. BetOnline Delaware Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Bellator 274

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets In Delaware For Bellator 274

Betting on Bellator 274 is a great experience with BetOnline as you get an excellent welcome offer, as well as some of the best odds. With free-to-enter contests, free bets and betting bonuses, Delaware residents can receive special perks at BetOnline ahead of Bellator 274. BetOnline also offers up to $1,000 in betting bonuses plus two free bets to Delaware Bellator 274 fans that sign up.

To claim $1,000 in free bets for Bellator 274 at BetOnline, click the button below.

2. MyBookie Delaware Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Bellator274 in NV

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Bellator 274 Odds in Delaware

MyBookie is certainly a bookie you want in your arsenal for betting on Bellator 274 in Delaware. Residents can sign up to MyBookie to receive up to $1,000 in Delaware betting bonuses that can used on all MMA events, including Bellator 274. With competitive Bellator 274 odds for this weekend’s event, Delaware residents can cash in big by picking their winner at MyBookie.

MyBookie offers $1,000 in free bets for Bellator 274, click the button below to claim.

3. XBet Delaware Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Bellator 274 in NV

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Bellator 274 betting in NV

XBet has a special betting bonus for Delaware residents that want to bet on Bellator 274 fights. XBet offers a $500 betting bonus to new members that sign up and make a qualifying deposit. The sportsbook also offers Delaware residents competitive live betting odds for Bellator 274.

Click to receive $500 in betting bonuses at XBet for the Bellator 274, below.

Best MMA Betting App in Delaware

For those looking to bet on the move, take a look at our list of the best MMA betting app in Delaware and claim their excellent welcome offers by clicking the links below.

Free Bellator Picks | The Best Bets for Bellator 274 in Delaware

Gracie is the favourite against Storley and we can see the Brazilian submission machine coming out on top on Saturday night. The second-degree BJJ blackbelt has a 9-2 record in MMA, with all wins coming by way of submission and we can see him adding another one to his resume. Storley has the wrestling ability to make Gracie wait for the win, but with the American never going the full 25 minutes in a proffesional fight, our pick is for Gracie to make him tap.

Place your free Bellator 274 bets at BetOnline, click the button below.

