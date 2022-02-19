How To Bet on Bellator 274 in Nevada | Nevada Sports Betting Guide

Find out how to bet on Bellator 274 in Nevada, including the main event between Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley, with our comprehensive guide.

The Best MMA Betting Sites to Bet on Bellator 274 in Nevada

The first step of betting on Bellator 274 in Nevada is to sign up to one of our online bookies and claim their amazing welcome bonuses which can be claimed on MMA. Check out the best MMA betting sites in Nevada.

BetOnline Nevada Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Bellator 274
XBet Nevada Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Bellator 274 in Nevada
MyBookie Nevada MMA Betting Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Bellator 274 in Nevada
BetUS Nevada Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for Bellator 274 in Nevada
Bovada Nevada Sports Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on Bellator 274 in Nevada

How to Bet on Bellator 274 in Nevada

Nevada residents have access to some great odds and free bets from some incredible online bookies.

Betting on Bellator 274 in Nevada could not be easier and you can do so by following our simple step-by-step guide below.

Pick a NV betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for Bellator 274 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Nevada sports betting bonus for the Bellator 274 Place your free bet on the Bellator 274

MMA Info — How to Watch Bellator 274 in Nevada

🚗 Event: Bellator 274

Bellator 274 📅 Date: Saturday, Feb 19. 2022

Saturday, Feb 19. 2022 🕛 Time: 4pm pm ET

4pm pm ET 📺 TV Channel: Showtime

Showtime 🏟 Bellator 247 location : Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut 🎲 Odds: Neiman Gracie -165; Logan Storley +140

Bellator 274 Odds — Bellator Betting Odds For Nevada

The big fight night is nearly upon us and you can find the best Bellator betting odds odds with BetOnline.

Fighter Odds Play Neiman Gracie -165 Logan Storley +140

The Best Nevada MMA Betting Sites for the Bellator 274 in 2022

The best Nevada MMA Betting Sites offer unbeatable bonuses, prizes and contests for Bellator 247 in NV..

To claim the amazing free bets and betting bonuses from the top Nevada sports betting apps, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline Nevada Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Bellator 274

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets In Nevada For Bellator 274

If you want the best experience betting on the big fights then the Bet Online Nevada free bet for Bellator 274 is the one for you. With free-to-enter contests, free bets and betting bonuses, Nevada residents can receive special perks at BetOnline ahead of Bellator 274. BetOnline also offers up to $1,000 in betting bonuses plus two free bets to Nevada Bellator 274 fans that sign up.

To claim $1,000 in free bets for Bellator 274 at BetOnline, click the button below.

2. MyBookie Nevada Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Bellator274 in NV

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Bellator 274 Odds in Nevada

MyBookie has one of the best MMA betting bonuses available in Nevada for Bellator 274, as well as some of the best MMA odds on the market. Residents can sign up to MyBookie to receive up to $1,000 in Nevada betting bonuses that can used on all MMA events, including Bellator 274. With competitive Bellator 274 odds for this weekend’s event, Nevada residents can cash in big by picking their winner at MyBookie.

MyBookie offers $1,000 in free bets for Bellator 274, click the button below to claim.

3. XBet Nevada Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Bellator 274 in NV

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Bellator 274 betting in NV

XBet has a special betting bonus for Nevada residents that want to bet on Bellator 274 fights. XBet offers a $500 betting bonus to new members that sign up and make a qualifying deposit. The sportsbook also offers Nevada residents competitive live betting odds for Bellator 274.

Click to receive $500 in betting bonuses at XBet for the Bellator 274, below.

Best MMA Betting App in Nevada

For those looking to bet on the move, take a look at our list of the best MMA betting app in Nevada and claim their excellent welcome offers by clicking the links below.

Free Bellator Picks | The Best Bets for Bellator 274 in Nevada

Gracie is the favourite against Storley and we can see the Brazilian submission machine coming out on top on Saturday night. The second-degree BJJ blackbelt has a 9-2 record in MMA, with all wins coming by way of submission and we can see him adding another one to his resume. Storley has the wrestling ability to make Gracie wait for the win, but with the American never going the full 25 minutes in a proffesional fight, our pick is for Gracie to make him tap.

Place your free Bellator 274 bets at BetOnline, click the button below.

