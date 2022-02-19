How to Bet on the Daytona 500 in CA | California Sports Betting Guide

California sports betting fans will probably have to wait a few more years before they can bet on sport legally in-state, but they can still find out how to bet on the Daytona 500 in CA and claim $6,375 in bonuses at some of the best offshore sportsbooks by reading this article.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NASCAR Daytona 500 in California

Take a look at our selection of the best California betting sites and their lucrative Daytona 500welcome bonuses for the Daytona 500 below:

BetOnline California Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets on the Daytona 500 MyBookie California Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Wager on the Daytona 500 in CA XBet California Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for NASCAR Races in CAA BetUS CA Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for NASCAR Races in CA Bovada CA Sports Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on NASCAR in CA

How to Bet on the NASCAR Daytona 500 in California

The best offshore sportsbooks are on hand for California NASCAR fans with a fine selection of CA Daytona 500 bonuses, great odds on every driver, plus deep prop markets and competitions.

For a quick guide on how to bet on the NASCAR Daytona 500 in California, check out the list below.

Select a California betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for Daytona 500 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your California sports betting bonus for the 2022 Daytona 500 Bet for free on the Daytona 500

NASCAR Race Info — How to Watch the Daytona 500 in California

🚗 Event: Daytona 500

Daytona 500 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 🕛 Time: 2:30 pm ET

2:30 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: Fox

Fox 🏁 NASCAR Track: Daytona International Speedway | Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona International Speedway | Daytona Beach, Florida 🎲 Odds: Denny Hamlin +900 | Kyle Larson +950 | Chase Elliott +1000

Daytona 500 Odds — NASCAR Sports Betting Odds in California

The Daytona 500 race starts at 14:30 EST on Sunday, February 20th. Lachlan Murdoch has the honor of waving the green flag this year.

And, if you’re thinking of placing a bet on the result, take a look at the latest Daytona 500 odds courtesy of BetOnline in the chart below.

Driver Odds Play Denny Hamlin (#11) +900 Chase Elliott (#9) +950 Kyle Larson (#5) +1000 Joey Logano (#22) +1200 Ryan Blaney (#12) +1200 Kyle Busch (#18) +1500 William Byron (#24) +1500 Brad Keselowski (#6) +1600 Kurt Busch (#45) +1700 Alex Bowman (#48) +1800

The Best California Betting Sites for the Daytona 500 in 2022

Golden State natives can claim some of the best online sports betting bonuses and Daytona 500 free bet offers available at offshore sportsbooks. Some of these sportsbooks also enable live betting while the race is in motion, blog pages with free NASCAR Picks and tips, and even Daytona 500 competitions.

For further info on the selection of bonuses available at the best California sportsbooks for the Daytona 500, read on.

BetOnline California Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the Daytona 500

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets in California on NASCAR Races

BetOnline typically boasts the best NASCAR odds in California, as well as live streaming services for motorsports and unique competitions and giveaways.

The sportsbook is currently broadcasting a new customer offer: a 100% first-time deposit match up to the value of $1,000. And, if you register in time for the green flag on Sunday, there’s also a free-to-enter Daytona 500 predictor contest with grand prizes worth $10,000!

To claim up to $1,000 in betting bonuses at BetOnline, click the button down below.

MyBookie California Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Daytona 500 in CA

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great NASCAR Odds in California

MyBookie does a great job with its NASCAR content. The sportsbook serves up deep motorsport betting markets, among the best Daytona 500 odds prior to and during the race and is one of the best available sites in California to skim NASCAR betting tips and Picks via its blog pages.

Best of all, Golden State natives can also benefit from the MyBookie CA sports betting bonus that’s worth up to $1,000 in free Daytona 500 bets upon sign up.

Register with MyBookie and receive up to $1,000 in free bet offers, click down below.

XBet California Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free NASCAR Bets in CA

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Daytona 500 Betting in CA

California bettors, XBet has lines and competitive odds for every NASCAR race of the season, including this Sunday afternoon’s action at the Daytona 500.

Sign up for a new account with XBet in time for the green flag to claim a 50% deposit match that’s worth up to $500 in Daytona 500 free bets when you make your first, qualifying deposit.

To receive up to $500 in betting bonuses at XBet, click on the link below.

Free NASCAR Picks | The Best Bets for Daytona 500 in California

It’s hard to back against Kyle Larson in Sunday’s race. The defending champion earned a first-place start on the grid at the Busch Lite Pole, alongside Alex Bowman in second.

BetOnline has Larson at +1000 heading into the race (odds correct on Friday morning but subject to change), and, given Kyle Larson has already won 10 NASCAR meets this season, it’s just hard to bet against the man repeating the feat tomorrow afternoon.

Kyle Larson to win at +1000 at BetOnline is our best bet for the Daytona 500 in California.

Just click on the button below to place your bets on the Daytona 500 at BetOnline.

