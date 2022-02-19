How to Bet on the Daytona 500 in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide

It’s been a topsy-turvy year for Florida sports betting fans – the industry was legalized only for sportsbook apps to be outlawed again just months later, but residents of the Sunshine State they can still find out how to bet on the Daytona 500 in FL and claim up to $6,375 in bonuses at several great offshore sportsbooks in time for the green flag later this weekend.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Florida

Do you want to bet on the Daytona 500 this weekend? If so, then check out our selection of the best Florida betting sites and their excellent NASCAR bonuses below:

BetOnline Florida Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets on the Daytona 500 MyBookie Florida Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Wager on the Daytona 500 in FL XBet Florida Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for NASCAR Races in FL BetUS FL Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for NASCAR Races in FL Bovada FL Sports Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on NASCAR in FL

How to Bet on the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Florida

The best offshore sportsbooks have your back in Florida, catering to NASCAR enthusiasts with a fantastic selection of lucrative bonuses and highly competitive odds.

For a full guide on how to bet on the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Florida, see the list below.

Select an FL betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for Daytona 500 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Florida sports betting bonus for the 2022 Daytona 500 Bet for free on the Daytona 500

NASCAR Race Info — How to Watch the Daytona 500 in Florida

🚗 Event: Daytona 500

Daytona 500 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 🕛 Time: 2:30 pm ET

2:30 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: Fox

Fox 🏁 NASCAR Track: Daytona International Speedway | Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona International Speedway | Daytona Beach, Florida 🎲 Odds: Denny Hamlin +900 | Kyle Larson +950 | Chase Elliott +1000

Daytona 500 Odds — NASCAR Sports Betting Odds in Florida

The 2022 Daytona 500 race begins at 14:30 EST on Sunday, February 20th.

And, whether you’re thinking of betting on Denny Hamlin or Ryan Blaney (or anyone else for that matter), make sure you check the latest Daytona 500 odds at BetOnline in the chart below first.

Driver Odds Play Denny Hamlin (#11) +900 Chase Elliott (#9) +950 Kyle Larson (#5) +1000 Joey Logano (#22) +1200 Ryan Blaney (#12) +1200 Kyle Busch (#18) +1500 William Byron (#24) +1500 Brad Keselowski (#6) +1600 Kurt Busch (#45) +1700 Alex Bowman (#48) +1800

The Best Florida Betting Sites for the Daytona 500 in 2022

Residents of the Sunshine State can take their pick from the best online sports betting bonuses and Daytona 500 free bet offers available at offshore sportsbooks.

To find out more about the selection of bonuses available at the best Florida sportsbooks for the 2022 Daytona 500, see below.

BetOnline Florida Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the Daytona 500

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets in Florida on NASCAR Races

BetOnline generally provides the best NASCAR odds in Florida. On top of that, it’s also the best sportsbook for live streaming and live betting and top of the pile when it comes to competitions and giveaways, too.

Using the promotional code BOL1000 when you sign up at BetOnline entitles you to a 100% first-time deposit match up that’s worth as much as $1,000 in free NASCAR bets this Sunday, and there’s also a free-to-enter Daytona 500 predictor contest with grand prizes that total up to $10,000 to get involved with!

To claim up to $1,000 in betting bonuses at BetOnline, click the button down below.

MyBookie Florida Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Daytona 500 in FL

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great NASCAR Odds in Florida

The MyBookie sportsbook broadcasts plenty of NASCAR content, including deep betting markets, highly competitive Daytona 500 odds, and blog pages crammed full with NASCAR betting tips to help you on your way to betting success.

On top of that, residents of the Sunshine State can also claim a Florida sportsbook bonus that’s worth up to $1,000 in free Daytona 500 bets when signing up.

Register with MyBookie and receive up to $1,000 in free bet offers, click down below.

XBet Florida Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free NASCAR Bets in FL

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Daytona 500 Betting in FL

For Florida bettors, XBet has lines and competitive odds for every NASCAR race, including for this weekend’s action at the Daytona 500.

Register a new account with XBet in time for Sunday’s action to claim up to $500 in Daytona 500 betting bonuses when you make a deposit.

To receive up to $500 in betting bonuses at XBet, click on the link below.

Free NASCAR Picks | The Best Bets for Daytona 500 in Florida

Kyle Larson begins the 2022 Daytona 500 in pole position. It’s the 10th time already this season that Larson has headed up the grid.

With 10 race wins to his name already this year and miles ahead in the driver’s championship, it’s hard to pass on the +1,000 odds on a Larson at BetOnline.

Hence, we’re keeping it simple and putting money down the favorite in pole come Sunday afternoon! And you can, too: just click the button below to go to BetOnline and place your bets on the Daytona 500.

