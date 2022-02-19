How To Bet On The Daytona 500 In NC | North Carolina Sports Betting Guide

From start to finish, drivers will complete 500 laps in NASCAR’s biggest event, the Daytona 500. While the North Carolina sports betting market is limited to in-person only, sharp bettors find better odds at top online sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on the Daytona 500 in North Carolina and profit from $6,375 in betting bonuses.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NASCAR Daytona 500 in North Carolina

NASCAR fans in the Tar Heel State can find the inside track at Daytona International speedway by signing up for the best betting sites in North Carolina.

Below, we’ve rated the best North Carolina betting sites for NASCAR races, like this weekend’s Daytona 500.

How to Bet on the NASCAR Daytona 500 in North Carolina

At top offshore sportsbooks, Tar Heel residents receive the best betting bonuses, customer care and overall online betting experience for NASCAR betting.

For a quick review on how to bet on the Daytona 500 in North Carolina, check out the guide below.

Pick a NC betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for Daytona 500 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your North Carolina sports betting bonus for the 2022 Daytona 500 Place your free bet on the Daytona 500

NASCAR Race Info — How to Watch the Daytona 500 in North Carolina

🚗 Event: Daytona 500

Daytona 500 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 🕛 Time: 2:30 pm ET

2:30 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: Fox

Fox 🏟 NASCAR Track: Daytona International Speedway | Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona International Speedway | Daytona Beach, Florida 🎲 Odds: Denny Hamlin +900 | Kyle Larson +950 | Chase Elliott +1000

Daytona 500 Odds — NASCAR Sports Betting Odds in North Carolina

As Happy Hour comes to a close, the best NASCAR racers are gearing up for The Great American Race on Sunday afternoon.

To see who has the inside track at the best North Carolina sports betting apps, check out the Daytona 500 betting odds from BetOnline below.

Driver Odds Play Denny Hamlin (#11) +900 Chase Elliott (#9) +950 Kyle Larson (#5) +1000 Joey Logano (#22) +1200 Ryan Blaney (#12) +1200 Kyle Busch (#18) +1500 William Byron (#24) +1500 Brad Keselowski (#6) +1600 Kurt Busch (#45) +1700 Alex Bowman (#48) +1800

The Best North Carolina Betting Sites for the Daytona 500 in 2022

With the in-person North Carolina sports betting market open, residents can skip the line and place their wagers on The Great American Race at the top online sportsbooks. Some of the best North Carolina online gambling sites offer better and bigger bonuses for NASCAR race than others.

To learn more about the best online North Carolina sportsbooks for NASCAR betting, scroll down below.

Free NASCAR Picks | The Best Bets for Daytona 500 in North Carolina

After winning the Pole position in the Daytona 500 with the fastest lap of 181.159 mph, Kyle Larson is poised to defend his NASCAR series title. Larson earned the Busch Light Pole on Wednesday night at the Daytona International Speedway. Larson will be leading the pack at the very front of the line up in Sunday afternoon’s race. Take Larson to start his season off strong with another win at the Daytona 500.

To get free bets for NASCAR races in North Carolina at BetOnline, click on the button below.

