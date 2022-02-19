How to Bet on the Daytona 500 in WV | West Virginia Sports Betting Bonuses

West Virginia sports betting has been legal and regulated for a number of years, giving sports bettors in the Mountain State access to some of the best online betting sites on the internet. The 2022 Daytona 500 is one of the biggest annual motorsport races in the United States, with the betting handle for the race growing each year, as legalization spreads across the country. Continue reading to find out how to bet on the Daytona 500 in West Virginia.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NASCAR Daytona 500 in West Virginia

Betting on the Daytona 500 in West Virginia has become easier now than ever before. After an extensive search into the countless amounts of West Virginia gambling apps, we’ve compiled a top-five list of online betting sites for bettors in WV who want to get in on the Daytona 500 betting action.

Continue reading to check out the best West Virginia betting sites for the Daytona 500.

How to Bet on the NASCAR Daytona 500 in West Virginia

The 64th Daytona 500 goes down this Sunday, February 20th from the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. The 500 mile, 200 lap race takes place on the two-and-a-half-mile Daytona racetrack and is one of the most competitive races of the entire NASCAR Cup Series.

For a step-by-step guide to betting on the Daytona 500 in West Virginia, read the instructions below.

Pick a WV betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for Daytona 500 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your West Virginia sports betting bonus for the 2022 Daytona 500 Place your free bet on the Daytona 500

NASCAR Race Info — How to Watch the Daytona 500 in West Virginia

🚗 Event: Daytona 500

📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

🕛 Time: 2:30 pm ET

📺 TV Channel: Fox

🏟 NASCAR Track: Daytona International Speedway | Daytona Beach, Florida

🎲 Odds: Denny Hamlin +900 | Kyle Larson +950 | Chase Elliott +1000

Daytona 500 Odds — NASCAR Sports Betting Odds in West Virginia

Last year saw one of the biggest upsets in NASCAR Cup Series history, as Michael McDowell picked up the checkered flag, with both Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski wrecking on the final lap of the race. This year, Danny Hamlin comes in as the 9-1 betting favorite, while Chase Elliot is a sliver behind him at odds of +950.

Check out the chart below to find out who are the betting favorites for the 2022 Daytona 500.

Driver Odds Play Denny Hamlin (#11) +900 Chase Elliott (#9) +950 Kyle Larson (#5) +1000 Joey Logano (#22) +1200 Ryan Blaney (#12) +1200 Kyle Busch (#18) +1500 William Byron (#24) +1500 Brad Keselowski (#6) +1600 Kurt Busch (#45) +1700 Alex Bowman (#48) +1800



The Best West Virginia Betting Sites for the Daytona 500 in 2022

While betting on the winner of the Daytona 500 is one of the most popular betting markets in West Virginia, bettors can also get in special prop bets such as head-to-head matchups, top-3, and top-5 placing, as well as total race time.

To find out where West Virginia sports bettors can get the best free bets and sportsbook bonuses available for the Daytona 500, continue reading.

Free NASCAR Picks | The Best Bets for Daytona 500 in West Virginia

Kyle Larson comes in as one of the leading favorites for the 2022 Dayton 500, sitting at current odds of 10-1. While Larson seems to be a popular pick among bettors this weekend, he hasn’t exactly fared well at Daytona speedway in his NASCAR career. Larson’s best finish at Daytona is just 6th-place, and with 15 starts at Daytona, Larson has an average finish position of 21st-place, with six DNF’s. When betting on racing it’s always in your best interest to make a case for fading the favorite and aiming for a pick at long-shot odds. Steer clear of Kyle Larson this weekend, and look for Joey Logano to take home the checkered flag.

