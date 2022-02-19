How To Bet On The NBA All-Star Game in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide

The biggest NBA stars will be competing in Sunday night’s showdown between Team LeBron and Team Durant. With little happening in the Florida sports betting market, basketball fans can still bet on the NBA All-Star Game at the best offshore sportsbooks. Florida residents can take advantage of large betting bonuses, competitive odds, and multiple free bet offers online. Below, we’ll walk you through how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Florida and profit on $6,375 in free bets for NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Florida

Basketball fans can receive the biggest sports betting bonuses for the NBA All-Star Game at best Florida sportsbooks.

For a list of the best NBA betting sites for the NBA All-Star Game, scroll down below.

BetOnline Florida Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the NBA All-Star Game> XBet Florida Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for NBA All-Star Weekend in FL> MyBookie Florida Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in IN> BetUS FL Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for NBA All-Star Game 2022 in Florida> Bovada FL Sports Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on NBA All-Star Game in Florida>

How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Florida

While NBA fans wait for the Florida sports betting market to open, residents can bet on the All-Star game at the best offshore sportsbooks.

For step-by-step instructions on how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game, scroll down below.

Pick a FL betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for NBA All Star Game 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Florida sports betting bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Place your free bet on the NBA All Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Durant — NBA All Star Game

🏀 Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant

📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET

📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS

🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio

🎲 Odds: Team LeBron – | Team Durant +

NBA All-Star Weekend Odds in Florida

NBA All-Star Weekend brings together the league’s brightest stars to compete in various challenges. NBA All-Star Saturday night tips off at 8 pm ET on TNT with the NBA Skills Challenge, followed by the NBA 3-Point Contest. The night will end with the most prestigious event, the NBA Dunk Contest.

Below, we’ll break down odds to win each event on NBA All-Star Weekend.

NBA All-Star Game Odds in Florida — Team LeBron vs Team Durant

Team LeBron battles Team Durant in a star-studded lineup. Team LeBron is tabbed as a 5.5 point favorite due to the stronger roster. Team Durant definitely has their fair share of talent. The teams will play four quarters. The score resets after the first three frames and the fourth quarter involves a specified target score. The first team to eclipse the target score is deemed the winner.

NBA All-Star Game Odds in Florida

Below, we have listed the odds for this year’s thrilling matchup.

NBA All-Star Game Skill Challenge Odds

With a new format in 2022, the NBA Skills Challenge will be a lot more exciting this year. Three teams will be competing in three events for a chance to advance to the final challenge, a half court shot. In the 2022 NBA Skills Challenge, Team Antetokoumnpo, Team Cavs, and Team Rookies will have a chance at the trophy.

Scroll down below to view the NBA Skills Challenge from BetOnline, which offers the best NBA odds and bonuses for All-Star Weekend.

Player Odds Play Team Rookies -145 Team Cavs +200 Team Antetokounmpo +400

NBA All-Star Game 3-Point Contest Odds

The league’s best 3-point shooters will come together in the 3-point contest on NBA All-Star Saturday night. With five racks and two deep 3-point shooting zones, the NBA 3-Point Contest is sure to generate plenty of excitement in 2022. Six of the eight shooters will be competing in the 3-point contest for the first time and two shooters (CJ McCollum and Luke Kenard) will be participating in their home state of Ohio.

Player Odds Play Luke Kennard (LAC) +375 Trae Young (ATL) +450 Patty Mills (BKN) +500 Desmond Bane (MEM) +600 Fred VanVleet (TOR) +625 CJ McCollum (NOP) +700 Zach LaVine (CHI) +775 Karl Anthony-Towns (MIN) +1200

NBA All-Star Game Dunk Contest Odds

The third and final event on NBA All-Star Saturday is the dunk contest which has become a must-see competition. This year, four of the league’s highest-flying dunkers will compete in the NBA Dunk Contest. The top sportsbooks have Houston Rockets’ rookie Jalen Green as the odds-on favorite to win the event.

For a complete breakdown of the NBA Dunk Contest odds, check out NBA betting lines from BetOnline below.

Player Odds Play Jalen Green (HOU) +140 Obi Toppin (NYK) +210 Cole Anthony (ORL) +300 Juan Toscano-Anderson (GSW) +550

The Best Florida Betting Sites for NBA All-Star Game 2022

NBA fans can find the best betting bonuses and free bet offers online for the NBA All-Star Game.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best sportsbook bonuses for the NBA All-Star Game.

BetOnline — $1,000 Welcome Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA All-Star Game 2022

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For NBA All-Star Game Free Bet Offers

One of the best betting sites in Florida, BetOnline offers new members a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 for the NBA All-Star Game. At BetOnline, members can also claim two free $25 bets for Sunday night’s game. In addition, BetOnline has competitive odds for the best game props like NBA All-Star MVP.

Sign up and get $1,000 in betting bonuses for the NBA All-Star Game, click down below.

BetUS — $3,125 Deposit Bonus for the NBA All-Star Game in FL

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA All-Star Game Betting Bonus

BetUS is a long-standing bookmaker known for handing out the best online betting bonuses. NBA fans are welcomed with a 125% deposit bonus of up to $3,125 in free bets. The sportsbook also offers the earliest betting lines for the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Click to claim $3,125 in betting bonuses at BetUS down below.

XBet — $500 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in FL

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NBA All-Star Game Betting

When it comes to live betting, NBA fans can find the most competitive odds at XBet. New members can sign up at XBet and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500 in free bet offers.

Click the button below and receive up to $500 in free bets at XBet.

Free NBA All-Star Game Picks

With the return of LeBron James to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, look for the King to put on a show for his home state. Take James to win NBA-All Star MVP on Sunday night.

To place your bets for the NBA All-Star Game at BetOnline, click down below.

About Gia Nguyen Gia is a Basketball Insiders contributor based in Canada. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more. View all posts by Gia Nguyen

