How To Bet On The NBA All-Star Game in IL | Illinois Sports Betting Guide

LeBron James will be going back to Cleveland, Ohio as Team LeBron takes on Team Durant in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Now that the Illinois sports betting market is open, NBA fans can cash in their NBA All-Star Game bets at some of the top online sportsbooks. Below, we’ll walk you through how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Illinois and claim $6,375 in sportsbook bonuses for Sunday’s contest.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Illinois

Illinois basketball fans can claim the best online betting bonuses at top offshore sportsbooks.

For a list of the best Illinois sportsbooks, scroll down below.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Illinois

BetOnline Illinois Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the NBA All-Star Game> XBet Illinois Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for NBA All-Star Weekend in IL> MyBookie Illinois Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in IN> BetUS IL Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for NBA All-Star Game 2022 in Illinois> Bovada IL Sports Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on NBA All-Star Game in Illinois>

How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Illinois

Want to skip the in-person registration for online sports betting in Illinois? Offshore sportsbooks are the best place to start betting online for the NBA All-Star Game. Not only do they offer better odds and bigger bonuses, but the best betting apps in Illinois make it quick and easy to sign up,

For step-by-step instructions on how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game 2022, scroll down below.

Pick a IL betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for NBA All Star Game 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Illinois sports betting bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Place your free bet on the NBA All Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Durant — NBA All Star Game

🏀 Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant

📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET

📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS

🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio

🎲 Odds: Team LeBron – | Team Durant +

NBA All-Star Weekend Odds in Illinois

NBA All-Star Weekend brings together the league’s brightest stars to compete in various challenges. NBA All-Star Saturday night tips off at 8 pm ET on TNT with the NBA Skills Challenge, followed by the NBA 3-Point Contest. The night will end with the most prestigious event, the NBA Dunk Contest.

Below, we’ll break down odds to win each event on NBA All-Star Weekend.

NBA All-Star Game Odds in Illinois — Team LeBron vs Team Durant

Team LeBron battles Team Durant in a star-studded lineup. Team LeBron is tabbed as a 5.5 point favorite due to the stronger roster. Team Durant definitely has their fair share of talent. The teams will play four quarters. The score resets after the first three frames and the fourth quarter involves a specified target score. The first team to eclipse the target score is deemed the winner.

NBA All-Star Game Odds in Illinois

Below, we have listed the odds for this year’s thrilling matchup.

NBA All-Star Game Skill Challenge Odds

With a new format in 2022, the NBA Skills Challenge will be a lot more exciting this year. Three teams will be competing in three events for a chance to advance to the final challenge, a half court shot. In the 2022 NBA Skills Challenge, Team Antetokoumnpo, Team Cavs, and Team Rookies will have a chance at the trophy.

Scroll down below to view the NBA Skills Challenge from BetOnline, which offers the best NBA odds and bonuses for All-Star Weekend.

Player Odds Play Team Rookies -145 Team Cavs +200 Team Antetokounmpo +400

NBA All-Star Game 3-Point Contest Odds

The league’s best 3-point shooters will come together in the 3-point contest on NBA All-Star Saturday night. With five racks and two deep 3-point shooting zones, the NBA 3-Point Contest is sure to generate plenty of excitement in 2022. Six of the eight shooters will be competing in the 3-point contest for the first time and two shooters (CJ McCollum and Luke Kenard) will be participating in their home state of Ohio.

Player Odds Play Luke Kennard (LAC) +375 Trae Young (ATL) +450 Patty Mills (BKN) +500 Desmond Bane (MEM) +600 Fred VanVleet (TOR) +625 CJ McCollum (NOP) +700 Zach LaVine (CHI) +775 Karl Anthony-Towns (MIN) +1200

NBA All-Star Game Dunk Contest Odds

The third and final event on NBA All-Star Saturday is the dunk contest which has become a must-see competition. This year, four of the league’s highest-flying dunkers will compete in the NBA Dunk Contest. The top sportsbooks have Houston Rockets’ rookie Jalen Green as the odds-on favorite to win the event.

For a complete breakdown of the NBA Dunk Contest odds, check out NBA betting lines from BetOnline below.

Player Odds Play Jalen Green (HOU) +140 Obi Toppin (NYK) +210 Cole Anthony (ORL) +300 Juan Toscano-Anderson (GSW) +550



The Best Illinois Betting Sites for NBA All-Star Game 2022

The best Illinois online gambling sites offer NBA fans multiple free bet offers, odd boosters, contests, and more.

Next, we’ll break down some of the best Illinois sportsbook bonuses for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

BetOnline — $1,000 Welcome Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA All-Star Game 2022

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For NBA All-Star Game Free Bet Offers

BetOnline offers members the best overall NBA betting experience in Illinois. The sportsbook offers two free $25 bets for Sunday night’s match including player props and in-play bet. New customers can receive up to $1,000 in betting bonuses on their first deposit at BetOnline.

To receive up to $1,000 in free bet offers at BetOnline, click the button below.

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus for the NBA All-Star Game in Illinois

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great NBA All-Star Game Odds

MyBookie is the best sportsbook for sharp bettors. With less juice on all game odds, Illinois basketball fans can win more money online. At MyBookie, new users can claim a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 in betting bonuses for the NBA All-Star Game.

Click to receive $1,000 in free bet offers at MyBookie down below.

Bovada — $750 in Free Bets for the NBA All-Star Game in Illinois

Bovada Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2011 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 ✅ Recommended For NBA All-Star Game Props

Bovada offers basketball fans competitive NBA betting lines and the best selection of NBA All-Star Game props. In addition, Illinois residents can request odds for custom bets on the All-Star Game with #WhatsYaWager, meaning they can bet on just about anything at Bovada. The sportsbook offers a 75% bitcoin deposit bonus of up to $750 in sports betting bonuses for new customers.

Receive up to $750 in free bets at Bovada, click the button down below.

Free NBA Picks | 2022 NBA All-Star Game Prediction

LeBron James was named as an NBA All-Star Game captain for the sixth time in his career. The experience seems to have paid off, as King James has selected a stacked roster for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Team LeBron has won the last five NBA All-Star Games and it’s hard to see James losing the NBA’s annual exhibition in his home state. Look for the King and Team LeBron to win its sixth NBA All-Star Game in a row on Sunday night. Take Team LeBron on the moneyline on Sunday.

To place your bets for the NBA All-Star Game at BetOnline, click down below.

About Gia Nguyen Gia is a Basketball Insiders contributor based in Canada. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more. View all posts by Gia Nguyen

Read next