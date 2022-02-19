How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in OH | Ohio Sports Betting Guide

The state of Ohio is playing host to the NBA All-Star Game in 2022. NBA fans in Cleveland will have the chance to see LeBron James in his home state this weekend. The Buckeye state recently legalized sports gambling in December, so fans can legally place bets and get in on the action. While there are no official sports betting sites offered, residents can take advantage of the many offshore sites available to bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Ohio.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Ohio

Bettors are gearing up for this weekend’s event and there are plenty of terrific Ohio sportsbooks to choose from. We have done the research and have compiled a list of the top five sites to bet on the NBA All-Star game.

BetOnline Ohio Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the NBA All-Star Game> XBet Ohio Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for NBA All-Star Weekend in OH> MyBookie Ohio Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in IN> BetUS OH Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for NBA All-Star Game 2022 in Ohio> Bovada OH Sports Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on NBA All-Star Game in Ohio>

How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Ohio

Betting on this weekend’s NBA All Star game is a simple process. Bettors have several betting markets and props to browse from, including moneyline, point spread, and NBA prop bets

Pick a OH betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for NBA All-Star Game 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Ohio sports betting bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Place your free bet on the NBA All-Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Durant — NBA All-Star Game

🏀 Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant

Team LeBron vs Team Durant 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS

TNT | TBS 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio 🎲 Odds: Team LeBron -5.5 | Team Durant +5.5

NBA All-Star Weekend Odds in Ohio

NBA All-Star Weekend brings together the league’s brightest stars to compete in various challenges. NBA All-Star Saturday night tips off at 8 pm ET on TNT with the NBA Skills Challenge, followed by the NBA 3-Point Contest. The night will end with the most prestigious event, the NBA Dunk Contest.

Below, we’ll break down odds to win each event on NBA All-Star Weekend.

NBA All-Star Game Odds in Ohio — Team LeBron vs Team Durant

Team LeBron battles Team Durant in a star-studded lineup. Team LeBron is tabbed as a 5.5 point favorite due to the stronger roster. Team Durant definitely has their fair share of talent. The teams will play four quarters. The score resets after the first three frames and the fourth quarter involves a specified target score. The first team to eclipse the target score is deemed the winner.

NBA All-Star Game Odds in Ohio

Below, we have listed the odds for this year’s thrilling matchup.

NBA All-Star Game Skill Challenge Odds

With a new format in 2022, the NBA Skills Challenge will be a lot more exciting this year. Three teams will be competing in three events for a chance to advance to the final challenge, a half court shot. In the 2022 NBA Skills Challenge, Team Antetokoumnpo, Team Cavs, and Team Rookies will have a chance at the trophy.

Scroll down below to view the NBA Skills Challenge from BetOnline, which offers the best NBA odds and bonuses for All-Star Weekend.

Player Odds Play Team Rookies -145 Team Cavs +200 Team Antetokounmpo +400

NBA All-Star Game 3-Point Contest Odds

The league’s best 3-point shooters will come together in the 3-point contest on NBA All-Star Saturday night. With five racks and two deep 3-point shooting zones, the NBA 3-Point Contest is sure to generate plenty of excitement in 2022. Six of the eight shooters will be competing in the 3-point contest for the first time and two shooters (CJ McCollum and Luke Kenard) will be participating in their home state of Ohio.

Player Odds Play Luke Kennard (LAC) +375 Trae Young (ATL) +450 Patty Mills (BKN) +500 Desmond Bane (MEM) +600 Fred VanVleet (TOR) +625 CJ McCollum (NOP) +700 Zach LaVine (CHI) +775 Karl Anthony-Towns (MIN) +1200

NBA All-Star Game Dunk Contest Odds

The third and final event on NBA All-Star Saturday is the dunk contest which has become a must-see competition. This year, four of the league’s highest-flying dunkers will compete in the NBA Dunk Contest. The top sportsbooks have Houston Rockets’ rookie Jalen Green as the odds-on favorite to win the event.

For a complete breakdown of the NBA Dunk Contest odds, check out NBA betting lines from BetOnline below.

Player Odds Play Jalen Green (HOU) +140 Obi Toppin (NYK) +210 Cole Anthony (ORL) +300 Juan Toscano-Anderson (GSW) +550

The Best Ohio Betting Sites for NBA All-Star Game 2022

Bettors can reap the benefits of this weekend’s festivities with several welcome bonuses. These bonuses can help bettors increase their profits rather quickly.

Continue reading to learn about the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

BetUS — $3,125 Deposit Bonus for the NBA All-Star Game in OH

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA All-Star Game Betting Bonus in Ohio

The top recommendation in Ohio is BetUS highlighted by the remarkable welcome bonus. Here, new users will be awarded a whopping 100% bonus up to $3125 on first deposits. This is a terrific site that thrives in all areas. The odds are competitive and the payouts are fast. Bettors can bet on a wide variety of props for the All-Star game in Ohio this weekend.

To receive up to $3125 in bonus cash with BetUS, select the icon below:

XBet — $500 in Free Bets for the NBA All-Star Game in Ohio

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NBA All-Star Game Betting

Another great NBA betting site is XBet. The welcome bonus isn’t as lucrative as BetUS, but is worthwhile, providing new users with a 100% bonus up to $500 plus a $10 casino chip. XBET is known for its strong prop-building features, making this the ideal site to bet on the All-Star festivities. Users can deposit via several methods including credit cards along with crypto.

To receive up to $500 in bonus cash to bet on the All-Star select the link below:

Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Bonus in Ohio for Bitcoin Deposits

Bovada Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2011 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 ✅ Recommended For NBA All-Star Game Props

A site that offers outstanding props and a wide array of attractive bonuses, Bovada is great for Ohio residents looking to bet on the All-Star game. The welcome bonus credits new users with 50% of their first deposit up to $1000. Moreover, when depositing via crypto, users can earn up to $750 in additional bonuses. Bovada also features a strong live betting experience.

To receive your $1000 in bonus cash, click the icon below to get started.

Free NBA Picks | 2022 NBA All-Star Game Prediction

After viewing the rosters of Team LeBron vs. Team Durant, it is abundantly clear Team LeBron has the much better roster in this showdown. Kevin Durant is not suiting up for his squad while team LeBron has better shooters in Stephen Curry and the dominant forwards in Jokic and Giannis.

Jayson Tatum who is one of the starters for team Durant is only shooting 43% and 32.9% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Curry is sporting a 40% mark from three-point territory. Go with Team LeBron.

