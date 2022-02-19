Jamahal Hill Career Earnings

Jamahal Hill Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

DWCS 21 – Jul 23/19 – W (Poppeck) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25/20 – W (Stosic) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Woodley vs Burns – May 30/20 – NC (Abreu) – $25,700 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $1,800 fine for failed drug test, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs Vettori – Dec 5/20 – W (Saint Preux) – $75,500 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $20,000 from Saint Preux for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 263 – Jun 12/21 – L (Craig) – $32,500 ($28,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4/21 – W (Crute) – $110,500 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill – Feb 19/21 – W (Walker) – $136,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $413,700

