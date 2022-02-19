Joaquin Buckley Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses or PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8/20 – L (Holland) – $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – Oct 11/20 – W (Kasanganay) – $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 255 – Nov 21/20 – W (Wright) – $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16/20 – L (Di Chirico) – $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann – Sept 18/21 – W (Arroyo) – $143,000 ($66,000 to show, $66,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill – Feb 19/21 – W (Alhassan) – $142,000 ($68,000 to show, $68,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $473,500

