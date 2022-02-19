Johnny Walker Career Earnings
(UFC only – doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)
* denotes an estimated purse
Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event
UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17/18 – W (Rountree Jr.) – $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*
UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 – Feb 2/19 – W (Ledet) – $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*
UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – W (Cirkunov) – $143,500 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – L (Anderson) – $51,000 ($47,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*
UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14/20 – L (Krylov) – $51,000 ($47,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*
UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley – Sept 19/20 – W (Spann) – $99,000 ($47,000 to show, $47,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker – Oct 2/21 – L (Santos) – $66,000 ($60,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*
UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill – Feb 19/21 – L (Hill) – $66,000 ($60,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*
Career Earnings: $627,500
Read next
UFC Career Fighter Earnings
Which fighter has earned the most money over the course of their UFC career? We’ve crunched the numbers and have the answer for you. And the...