Jeff Fox
Last updated

Johnny Walker Career Earnings

 

(UFC only – doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17/18 – W (Rountree Jr.) – $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 – Feb 2/19 – W (Ledet) – $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – W (Cirkunov) – $143,500 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – L (Anderson) – $51,000 ($47,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14/20 – L (Krylov) – $51,000 ($47,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley – Sept 19/20 – W (Spann) – $99,000 ($47,000 to show, $47,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker – Oct 2/21 – L (Santos) – $66,000 ($60,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill – Feb 19/21 – L (Hill) – $66,000 ($60,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $627,500

 

About Jeff Fox

Jeff Fox is a veteran sportswriter with over a decade experience, mainly concentrating on mixed martial arts and basketball. He is the editor-in-chief of The MMA Manifesto.

