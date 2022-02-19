MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Feb 19/22

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Kyle Daukaus (10-2, 1 NC) vs Jamie Pickett (13-6) – UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill – Feb 19th
Mario Bautista (8-2) vs Jay Perrin (10-4) – UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill – Feb 19th
Jonathan Pearce (11-4) vs Christian Rodriguez (6-0) – UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill – Feb 19th
Greg Hardy (7-4, 1 NC) vs Sergey Spivak (13-3) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th
Tagir Ulanbekov (14-1) Tim Elliott (17-12-1) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th
Jalin Turner (11-5) vs Jamie Mullarkey (14-4) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th
Devonte Smith (11-3) vs Erick Gonzalez (14-6) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th
Nicolae Negumereanu (11-1) vs Kennedy Nzechukwu (9-2)
Dustin Jacoby (16-5-1) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (16-4) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th
Alexander Volkov (34-9) vs Tom Aspinall (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall – Mar 19th
Jake Hadley (8-0) vs Allan Nascimento (18-6) – UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall – Mar 19th
Neil Magny (25-8) vs Max Griffin (18-8) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus – Mar 26th
Kelvin Gastelum (17-8, 1 NC) vs Nassourdine Imavov (11-3) – UFC 273 – Apr 9th
Mark Madsen (11-0) vs Vinc Pichel (14-2) – UFC 273 – Apr 9th
Drakkar Klose (11-2-1) vs Brandon Jenkins (15-8) – UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 – Apr 16th
Amanda Lemos (11-1-1) vs Jessica Andrade (22-9) – UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade – Apr 23rd
Clay Guida (37-21) vs Claudia Puelles (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade – Apr 23rd
Mike Jackson (0-1, 1 NC) vs Dean Barry (4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade – Apr 23rd
Gina Mazany (7-5) vs Shanna Young (8-5) – UFC Fight Night 208 – Apr 30th
Antonina Shevchenko (9-4) vs Cortney Casey (10-9) – UFC Fight Night 208 – Apr 30th
Norma Dumont (7-1) vs Macy Chiasson (8-2) – UFC 274 – May 7th
Viviane Araujo (10-3) vs Andrea Lee (13-5) – UFC Fight Night 209 – May 14th
Bellator
Welterweight Championship: Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) vs Michael Page (20-1) – Bellator London – May 13th
