MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Feb 19/22

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Kyle Daukaus (10-2, 1 NC) vs Jamie Pickett (13-6) – UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill – Feb 19th

Mario Bautista (8-2) vs Jay Perrin (10-4) – UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill – Feb 19th

Jonathan Pearce (11-4) vs Christian Rodriguez (6-0) – UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill – Feb 19th

Greg Hardy (7-4, 1 NC) vs Sergey Spivak (13-3) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th

Tagir Ulanbekov (14-1) Tim Elliott (17-12-1) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th

Jalin Turner (11-5) vs Jamie Mullarkey (14-4) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th

Devonte Smith (11-3) vs Erick Gonzalez (14-6) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th

Nicolae Negumereanu (11-1) vs Kennedy Nzechukwu (9-2)

Dustin Jacoby (16-5-1) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (16-4) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th

Alexander Volkov (34-9) vs Tom Aspinall (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall – Mar 19th

Jake Hadley (8-0) vs Allan Nascimento (18-6) – UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall – Mar 19th

Neil Magny (25-8) vs Max Griffin (18-8) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus – Mar 26th

Kelvin Gastelum (17-8, 1 NC) vs Nassourdine Imavov (11-3) – UFC 273 – Apr 9th

Mark Madsen (11-0) vs Vinc Pichel (14-2) – UFC 273 – Apr 9th

Drakkar Klose (11-2-1) vs Brandon Jenkins (15-8) – UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 – Apr 16th

Amanda Lemos (11-1-1) vs Jessica Andrade (22-9) – UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade – Apr 23rd

Clay Guida (37-21) vs Claudia Puelles (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade – Apr 23rd

Mike Jackson (0-1, 1 NC) vs Dean Barry (4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade – Apr 23rd

Gina Mazany (7-5) vs Shanna Young (8-5) – UFC Fight Night 208 – Apr 30th

Antonina Shevchenko (9-4) vs Cortney Casey (10-9) – UFC Fight Night 208 – Apr 30th

Norma Dumont (7-1) vs Macy Chiasson (8-2) – UFC 274 – May 7th

Viviane Araujo (10-3) vs Andrea Lee (13-5) – UFC Fight Night 209 – May 14th

Bellator

Welterweight Championship: Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) vs Michael Page (20-1) – Bellator London – May 13th

Read next