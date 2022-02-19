NBA 3-Point Contest Picks, Predictions, Preview | Free NBA Picks

Every year, the NBA 3-Point Contest highlights the best long distance shooters in the league. There will be eight participants showcased in Saturday night’s event at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Ohio. Below, we’ll preview the NBA 3-Point Contest, break down the NBA 3-Point Contest odds and give free NBA 3-Point Contest picks.

NBA 3-Point Contest — How to Watch the NBA 3-Point Contest on All Star Weekend

⛹ Participants: Fred VanVleet | CJ McCollum | Trae Young | Zach LaVine | Desmond Bane | Karl-Anthony Towns | Luke Kennard | Patty Mills

📅 Date: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET

📺 TV Channel: TNT

🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio

🎲 Odds: Luke Kennard +375 | Trae Young +450 | Patty Mills +500

NBA 3-Point Contest Odds

The best long-range shooters in NBA history have participated in the NBA 3-point shootout. While Fred VanVleet opened as the favorite, Luke Kennard has overtaken as the most likely player to win the NBA 3-Point competition. Meanwhile Karl Anthony-Towns and Zach LaVine find themselves as the two biggest underdogs in the competition.

Check out the chart below for odds on the NBA All-Star 3-Point contest from BetOnline.

Player Odds Play Luke Kennard (LAC) +375 Trae Young (ATL) +450 Patty Mills (BKN) +500 Desmond Bane (MEM) +600 Fred VanVleet (TOR) +625 CJ McCollum (NOP) +700 Zach LaVine (CHI) +775 Karl Anthony-Towns (MIN) +1200

NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Format

In the 3-Point Contest, participants will have 70 seconds to attempt as many 3-Point shots as they can from five different racks positioned behind the arc.

Four of the five racks contain four official NBA game balls worth one point each and a single multicolored “moneyball” worth 2 points. The final rack is saved for the moneyballs, all worth two points each.

As the 3-point shot has evolved in the NBA, players have been shooting more accurately from farther than ever before. Included in this year’s 3-Point contest, there will be two deep shot locations placed six feet from behind the arch. Each ball will be worth three points, for a total possible score of 40 in the contest.

The three participants with the highest scores advance to the championship round. In the Championship round, the player with the highest score will win the 3-point contest.

NBA 3-Point Contest Preview

The 2022 NBA 3-Point Contest features some of the league’s top marksmen from beyond the arc.

Below, we’ll break down each of the NBA 3-Point Contest participants and some of their stats heading into the NBA All-Star Break.

NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest 2022 Participants

The 3-Point contest will begin at 8 pm ET on Saturday February 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland Ohio. A first-time NBA 3-Point Contest winner will be crowned this year. All eight participants have never won the NBA 3-Point Shootout and six players are competing for the first time. Trae Young and Zach LaVine are the only two returning players in this year’s competition.

For more information about the 2022 NBA All-Star 3-Point participants, scroll down below.

🏀 Luke Kennard, LA Clippers (+375)

Luke Kennard will be returning home to the Buckeye State to compete in the NBA 3-Point Contest for the first time. In his second season with the LA Clippers, Kennard has been red-hot from downtown making 44.8 percent from beyond the arc on 6.1 attempts. Former Mr. Basketball in Ohio as a high school junior and senior, Kennard has the highest shooting percentage of all participants making him the favorite heading into Saturday night.

🏀 Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (+450)

Making his second appearance in the NBA 3-Point Contest, Trae Young has been averaging career highs from 3-Point range. The Atlanta Hawks guard has been hitting 38.3 percent from beyond the arc on 7.8 attempts. While Young shoots a lower percentage than other participants, he has a reputation for getting hot from beyond the arc.

🏀 Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets (+500)

The sneakiest pick to win the NBA 3-Point Contest, Patty Mills is making his first appearance at age 33. In his first season with the Brooklyn Nets, the veteran has shot 41.9 percent from 3-Point range on 7.7 attempts, marking the highest in his career.

🏀 Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies (+600)

Unheralded coming out of college, Desmond Bane burst onto the scene in Memphis as a knockdown shooter. After hitting 43.2 percent of his 3-point shots as a rookie, he has connected on 41.9 percent of attempts from beyond the arc this year.

🏀 Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors (+625)

Now that Kyle Lowry is in Miami, Fred VanVleet is having a career-year in Toronto this season. The Raptors’ point guard will be participating in the NBA 3-Point Contest for the first time in 2022. He’s scored 21.6 points per game while shooting a blistering 40.1 percent from 3-point range. VanVleet has also shot the ball at a high volume from deep, averaging 10 attempts per game from beyond the 3-point line.

🏀 CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans (+700)

At age 30, CJ McCollum will be making his first appearance in the NBA 3-Point Competition. After being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, McCollum has found his rhythm from 3-Point range averaging 42.5 percent on 8.0 attempts in five games. The Ohio native will be shooting in front of a home crowd filled with friends and family on Saturday night.

🏀 Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls (+775)

Returning for his third consecutive appearance in the NBA 3-Point Competition, Zach LaVine has been on fire from beyond the arc leading his team to the second seed in the Eastern Conference. LaVine has averaged 39.9 percent from 3-point range on 7.2 attempts.

🏀 Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves (+1200)

Karl-Anthony Towns has been on fire from 3-point range this season. He earned himself a trip to the NBA All-Star Weekend by knocking down 40.9 percent of his 3-point shots while taking 5.5 attempts from deep per game. Despite those marks, Towns has worst odds to win the NBA 3-Point Contest.

Free NBA Picks | The Best Bets for the NBA 3-Point Contest

While Luke Kennard is the favorite to win the 3-Point Contest in front of his home crowd, it may be too good to be true for the young star. Look for Patty Mills to steal the spotlight in his first appearance in the NBA 3-Point Contest. Mills has been shooting the ball more than ever before in Brooklyn, averaging 7.7 attempts per game from beyond the arc. Take Mills to represent the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night and win the NBA 3-Point Contest.

To place a free bet on the NBA 3-Point Contest at BetOnline, click the button below.

