NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Picks, Predictions, Preview | Free NBA Picks

The NBA is displaying a new format with four featured events for the 2022 All-Star Skills Challenge. Three teams will face off on Saturday night at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Ohio. To learn more about the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge, odds and free picks, check out the article below.

NBA Skills Challenge — NBA All Star Weekend

⛹ Teams: Team Rookies | Team Cavs | Team Antetokounmpo

Team Rookies | Team Cavs | Team Antetokounmpo 📅 Date: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio 🎲 Odds: Team Rookies -145 | Team +200 | Team Antetokounmpo +400

NBA Skills Challenge Odds

The NBA Skills Challenge is the first event on NBA All-Star Saturday. The top online sportsbooks have pegged Team Rookies as the overwhelming favorites in the 2022 NBA Skills Event.

Below, we’ll break down the NBA Skills Competition odds for all three teams from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Player Odds Play Team Rookies (Barnes/Cunningham/Giddey) -145 Team Cavs (Allen/Garland/Mobley) +200 Team Antetokounmpo (Alex/Giannis/Thanansis) +400

NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Format

This year, the NBA will be featuring a new format in the All-Star Skills event. Three teams will be competing in four different events. In the first round, each team will need to complete three challenges- team shooting, team passing, and team relay.

The winner at the end of each challenge will earn “Challenge Points”. The top two teams with the most challenge points will advance to the Championship round and will compete in the half court shot.

NBA Skills Challenge Preview

The 2022 NBA Skills Challenge will be different from previous years featuring teams and a series of events. Both big men and guards will put their skills to the test with this year’s NBA skills competition format.

Below, we’ll introduce the teams for the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge.

NBA All-Star Skills Challenge 2022 Teams

The Skills Challenge will begin at 8 pm ET on Saturday February 19 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland Ohio. The All-Star Skills competition will feature three different teams challenged in four events.

For more information about the teams in the 2022 NBA All-Star Skills Competition, scroll down below.

Team Rookies (-145) — Scottie Barnes | Cade Cunningham | Josh Giddey

The rookies are coming in as the favorites in the NBA All-Star Competition. With three highly skilled guards in Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, and Josh Giddey. Barnes is poised to win KIA’s Rookie Of The Year, while Cunningham and Giddey are having breakout rookie seasons.

Team Cavs (+200) — Jarrett Allen | Darius Garland | Evan Mobley

Team Cavs will have the home court advantage in Saturday night’s All-Star Skills Competition. Teammates Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley will be running the show in the event. With home court advantage and established team chemistry, look for Team Cavs to display dominance on the court.

Team Antetokounmpo (+400) — Alex | Giannis | Thanasis

The three Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex, Giannis, Thanasis are coming together to compete in the NBA All-Star Skills Competition. The team, formed of only big men, may have trouble in the quick pace guard style competition. For this reason, the brother comes in as underdogs in the Skill Competition. However, look for the brothers to rely on their bond to edge out the rest of the competition.

Free NBA Picks | The Best Bets for the NBA Skills Challenge

With the home court advantage, Team Cavs have the best shot at winning the NBA Skills Competition. Since there is a new format introduced this year, participants will need to depend on their teammates to finish the events quickly and efficiently. Look for Team Cavs to have the best overall team chemistry at home. Take Team Cavs to win the NBA Skills Challenge.

