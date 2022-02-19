Oilers Gameday: February 19th at Jets

Edmonton (27-18-3) at Winnipeg (22-18-8)

In December when the Oilers struggles were coming into their own and jerseys were being thrown onto the ice many felt it was already time for the Oilers to move on from their coach. Pointing to several other changes around the league, in Vancouver and Chicago for example, there was thought that the Oilers could enjoy a boost of sorts from a new direction, a new coach bump if you will. Now winners of 4 straight under Woodcroft the players are glowing with positive reviews just as the fans are glowing with positive results. Something just feels different, and what better opponent to show just how different things really are than the Winnipeg Jets, who ended the Oilers hopes last season?

The Jets have had a tough season in their own right, now finding themselves thoroughly in the wildcard race. They have found a way to get 9 out of a possible 12 points since the All-Star break, a far more relevant pace for a team many thought would be much stronger than they’ve shown so far this season.

Despite the matinee start time, the 2 well acquainted rivals should have plenty of intensity in today’s game. For the Oilers, banking some points early in Woodcroft’s tenure has been key, especially considering that this game today kicks off a stretch that is as tough as any to end their February schedule (Jets, Wild, Lightning, Panthers, Hurricanes). We’ll see how the cookie crumbles today as Smith and Hellebuyck get the start for their teams.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Edmonton:

Details. This has been a theme that many players have mentioned since the coaching change. Without much time to practice or change systems, it’s probably the biggest reason the Oilers look much more organized and structured, to the point where the team is getting strong results without 97 or 29 on the ice. Sure, they might still give up the first goal, but if the Oilers can continue to play with such focus there’s no reason they can’t fulfill their potential as a top team.

Winnipeg:

Penalty Kill. The Jets have been subpar in this area, something they can ill afford against the Oilers outstanding power play unit.

EXPECTED LINEUPS

Edmonton: Puljujarvi was placed on IR with a lower body injury and should be out about 4 weeks.

Hyman — McDavid — Yamamoto

Kane — Draisaitl — McLeod

Foegele — Nugent-Hopkins — Ryan

Benson — xxxxx — Shore

Nurse — Barrie

Lagesson — Ceci

Broberg — Bouchard

Niemelainen — xxxxx

Smith

Koskinen

Winnipeg:

Stastny — Scheifele — Wheeler

Connor — Dubois — Svechnikov

Vesalainen — Lowry — Reichel

Harkins — Toninato — Poganski

Morrisey — DeMelo

Dillon — Pionk

Stanley — Schmidt

Hellebuyck

Comrie

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Edmonton:

McLeod was already having a great season by my eye, but it seems there is even more there as his play has warranted more minutes since Woodcroft took over. Given the two have a relationship from their time in the AHL together it would not at all be surprising to see him start to take hold of a bigger spot in the lineup.

The Oilers will once again utilize 11 forwards and 7 defencemen, a configuration that has really helped the defence as players mix and match with the stalwarts Nurse and Ceci. Lagesson, Neimelainen, and Broberg have perhaps surprised many with their ability to contribute at the NHL level but all 3 clearly have earned the opportunity to continue getting games.

Between the 7 defencemen there is a wide variety of skills, but having it all work together is a testament to Woodcroft and defensive coach Lowry. It is at least slightly bold or unconventional, but most importantly players are being deployed in favourable situations in which they can help the team and grow their confidence.

Winnipeg:

There is much about the forward group that we are quite familiar with, Wheeler/Scheifele, Connor/Dubois, and veterans Stastny and Lowry as well, but the Jets are missing some significant pieces due to injuries. The likes of Ehlers, Copp, and Perfetti have left some holes in the lineup and opportunities for others, namely Svechnikov and Vesalainen.

The two share some similarities, both are former 1st round picks (2015 and 2017 respectively) and fit with the Jets clear ideological preference for big players. Although the production hasn’t been there yet, there is some hope that both are still coming into their own as depth pieces in the Jets lineup when all are healthy.

The blueline hosts a great deal of depth, perhaps missing a bit of star power, but certainly all 6 players in the lineup today have some quality. It’s hard to even place them in an order from 1st to 3rd pair, but Morrissey and Pionk are probably the most impactful.

Read next