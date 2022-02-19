Olympic Preview: February 20

The 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing will come to a close on Sunday, but before then, there are still medals up for grabs in four-man bobsled, team alpine skiing, women’s 30 kilometer cross-country skiing, men’s hockey and women’s curling,

The best chance for a United States medal will come in mixed team parallel slalom (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET). American skiing star Mikela Shiffrin will be looking salvage something from a disastrous Olympic Winter Games. To date, Shiffrin, who prior to the Olympics, was considered one of the best skiers in the world, has been unable to finish the women’s slalom, giant slalom, and combined, and was only ninth in the women’s super giant slalom, and 18th in the downhill in Beijing, Even though she is lacking complete confidence in her skiing at this time, Shiffrin is still the best technical skier the United States has. In the first round of the mixed team parallel slalom, the United States will face Slovakia. Our gold medal favourite is Norway, who has already won 15 gold medals in Beijing.

In four-man bobsled, Germany currently sits in first and second place by a comfortable margin. Francesco Friedrich is in first place with a time of 1:57.00, while Johannes Lochner is in second place with a time of 1:57.03. The nearest competitor to the Germans, is Canada’s Justin Kripps, who holds the bronze medal position at 1:57.38. Run three will be on Saturday evening at 8:30 p.m. ET, and the fourth run will be on Saturday evening at 10:20 p.m. ET.

In men’s hockey, the Russian Olympic Committee will be playing Finland for gold (Saturday, 11 p.m. ET). Four years ago as the Olympic Athletes from Russia, the Russians won the gold medal game in men’s hockey by beating Germany 4-3 in overtime. The Russian player with the golden goal was Kirill Kaprizov, who is now with the Minnesota Wild. Finland meanwhile, is looking for its first ever Olympic gold medal in men’s hockey.

The gold medal game in women’s curling has Japan’s Satsuki Fujisawa against Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET). This will be a rematch of the bronze medal game from the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, which Japan won 5-3. Expect huge television ratings in Asia, especially in Japan.

Finally the last event at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing will be women’s 30 kilometer cross country skiing (Sunday 1:30 a.m. ET). Our gold medal favourite is Therese Johaug of Norway.

