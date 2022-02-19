UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Feb 18/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The UFC Lightweight Rankings.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Charles Oliveira 831 2 2 2 Justin Gaethje 454 3 3 4 Beneil Dariush 435 4 4 5 Islam Makhachev 397 5 5 3 Dustin Poirier 373.5 6 6 10 Gregor Gillespie 272.5 7 7 Grant Dawson 242 8 8 12 Rafael Fiziev 234 9 9 7 Rafael dos Anjos 213 10 10 13 Mateusz Gamrot 199 11 NR Ilia Topuria 196 12 11 8 Tony Ferguson 194.5 13 13 9 Dan Hooker 159 14 14 Jalin Turner 156 15 30 Renato Moicano 152.5 16 15 14 Arman Tsarukyan 145 17 16 Drew Dober 144.5 18 17 Clay Guida 140.5 19 18 Scott Holtzman 137.5 20 19 Vinc Pichel 135 21 20 Jamie Mullarkey 134 22 27 Bobby Green 132 23 12 Alexander Hernandez 129 23 21 Jim Miller 129 23 21 Joel Alvarez 129 26 23 Rick Glenn 126 27 24 Al Iaquinta 120 27 24 10 Conor McGregor 120 29 26 16 Diego Ferreira 113.5 30 28 6 Michael Chandler 104 31 29 Jared Gordon 96.5 32 31 15 Brad Riddell 95 33 32 Joe Solecki 92 34 33 Damir Hadzovic 86 35 34 Ignacio Bahamondes 80 36 35 Claudio Puelles 76 37 50 Matt Frevola 74 38 36 Chris Gruetzemacher 69 39 37 Devonte Smith 64 40 NR Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 62 41 NR Drakkar Klose 61 42 38 John Makdessi 60 42 38 Jordan Leavitt 60 44 40 Leonardo Santos 58 45 42 Mark O. Madsen 55 46 43 Thiago Moises 53 47 44 Joaquim Silva 52 48 NR Joe Lauzon 50 48 45 Rafael Alves 50 48 45 Zhu Rong 50 51 48 Jai Herbert 40 51 48 Terrance McKinney 40 53 41 Nasrat Haqparast 38 54 50 Marc Diakiese 37 55 52 Austin Hubbard 36.5 56 53 Damir Ismagulov 32 57 54 Christos Giagos 29.5 58 NR Charles Rosa 28 59 56 Paddy Pimblett 20 59 56 Steve Garcia 20 59 NR Viacheslav Borshchev 20 62 58 Fares Ziam 19 62 NR T.J. Brown 19 64 59 Uros Medic 18 65 60 Luigi Vendramini 16 66 63 Mason Jones 10 66 63 Rafa Garcia 10 66 63 Rodrigo Vargas 10 69 66 Alexander Munoz 0 69 66 Brandon Jenkins 0 69 66 Charlie Ontiveros 0 69 66 Erick Gonzalez 0 69 NR Genaro Valdez 0 69 NR Jesse Ronsen 0 69 66 Mike Breeden 0 69 66 Natan Levy 0

