UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Feb 18/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The UFC Lightweight Rankings.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Charles Oliveira
|831
|2
|2
|2
|Justin Gaethje
|454
|3
|3
|4
|Beneil Dariush
|435
|4
|4
|5
|Islam Makhachev
|397
|5
|5
|3
|Dustin Poirier
|373.5
|6
|6
|10
|Gregor Gillespie
|272.5
|7
|7
|Grant Dawson
|242
|8
|8
|12
|Rafael Fiziev
|234
|9
|9
|7
|Rafael dos Anjos
|213
|10
|10
|13
|Mateusz Gamrot
|199
|11
|NR
|Ilia Topuria
|196
|12
|11
|8
|Tony Ferguson
|194.5
|13
|13
|9
|Dan Hooker
|159
|14
|14
|Jalin Turner
|156
|15
|30
|Renato Moicano
|152.5
|16
|15
|14
|Arman Tsarukyan
|145
|17
|16
|Drew Dober
|144.5
|18
|17
|Clay Guida
|140.5
|19
|18
|Scott Holtzman
|137.5
|20
|19
|Vinc Pichel
|135
|21
|20
|Jamie Mullarkey
|134
|22
|27
|Bobby Green
|132
|23
|12
|Alexander Hernandez
|129
|23
|21
|Jim Miller
|129
|23
|21
|Joel Alvarez
|129
|26
|23
|Rick Glenn
|126
|27
|24
|Al Iaquinta
|120
|27
|24
|10
|Conor McGregor
|120
|29
|26
|16
|Diego Ferreira
|113.5
|30
|28
|6
|Michael Chandler
|104
|31
|29
|Jared Gordon
|96.5
|32
|31
|15
|Brad Riddell
|95
|33
|32
|Joe Solecki
|92
|34
|33
|Damir Hadzovic
|86
|35
|34
|Ignacio Bahamondes
|80
|36
|35
|Claudio Puelles
|76
|37
|50
|Matt Frevola
|74
|38
|36
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|69
|39
|37
|Devonte Smith
|64
|40
|NR
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|62
|41
|NR
|Drakkar Klose
|61
|42
|38
|John Makdessi
|60
|42
|38
|Jordan Leavitt
|60
|44
|40
|Leonardo Santos
|58
|45
|42
|Mark O. Madsen
|55
|46
|43
|Thiago Moises
|53
|47
|44
|Joaquim Silva
|52
|48
|NR
|Joe Lauzon
|50
|48
|45
|Rafael Alves
|50
|48
|45
|Zhu Rong
|50
|51
|48
|Jai Herbert
|40
|51
|48
|Terrance McKinney
|40
|53
|41
|Nasrat Haqparast
|38
|54
|50
|Marc Diakiese
|37
|55
|52
|Austin Hubbard
|36.5
|56
|53
|Damir Ismagulov
|32
|57
|54
|Christos Giagos
|29.5
|58
|NR
|Charles Rosa
|28
|59
|56
|Paddy Pimblett
|20
|59
|56
|Steve Garcia
|20
|59
|NR
|Viacheslav Borshchev
|20
|62
|58
|Fares Ziam
|19
|62
|NR
|T.J. Brown
|19
|64
|59
|Uros Medic
|18
|65
|60
|Luigi Vendramini
|16
|66
|63
|Mason Jones
|10
|66
|63
|Rafa Garcia
|10
|66
|63
|Rodrigo Vargas
|10
|69
|66
|Alexander Munoz
|0
|69
|66
|Brandon Jenkins
|0
|69
|66
|Charlie Ontiveros
|0
|69
|66
|Erick Gonzalez
|0
|69
|NR
|Genaro Valdez
|0
|69
|NR
|Jesse Ronsen
|0
|69
|66
|Mike Breeden
|0
|69
|66
|Natan Levy
|0
Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings
