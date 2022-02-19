eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Feb 18/22

Jeff Fox
Last updated

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The UFC Lightweight Rankings.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Apr 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Jeremy Stephens (Red Gloves) fights Renato Moicano (Blue Gloves) during UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Charles Oliveira 831
2 2 2 Justin Gaethje 454
3 3 4 Beneil Dariush 435
4 4 5 Islam Makhachev 397
5 5 3 Dustin Poirier 373.5
6 6 10 Gregor Gillespie 272.5
7 7 Grant Dawson 242
8 8 12 Rafael Fiziev 234
9 9 7 Rafael dos Anjos 213
10 10 13 Mateusz Gamrot 199
11 NR Ilia Topuria 196
12 11 8 Tony Ferguson 194.5
13 13 9 Dan Hooker 159
14 14 Jalin Turner 156
15 30 Renato Moicano 152.5
16 15 14 Arman Tsarukyan 145
17 16 Drew Dober 144.5
18 17 Clay Guida 140.5
19 18 Scott Holtzman 137.5
20 19 Vinc Pichel 135
21 20 Jamie Mullarkey 134
22 27 Bobby Green 132
23 12 Alexander Hernandez 129
23 21 Jim Miller 129
23 21 Joel Alvarez 129
26 23 Rick Glenn 126
27 24 Al Iaquinta 120
27 24 10 Conor McGregor 120
29 26 16 Diego Ferreira 113.5
30 28 6 Michael Chandler 104
31 29 Jared Gordon 96.5
32 31 15 Brad Riddell 95
33 32 Joe Solecki 92
34 33 Damir Hadzovic 86
35 34 Ignacio Bahamondes 80
36 35 Claudio Puelles 76
37 50 Matt Frevola 74
38 36 Chris Gruetzemacher 69
39 37 Devonte Smith 64
40 NR Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 62
41 NR Drakkar Klose 61
42 38 John Makdessi 60
42 38 Jordan Leavitt 60
44 40 Leonardo Santos 58
45 42 Mark O. Madsen 55
46 43 Thiago Moises 53
47 44 Joaquim Silva 52
48 NR Joe Lauzon 50
48 45 Rafael Alves 50
48 45 Zhu Rong 50
51 48 Jai Herbert 40
51 48 Terrance McKinney 40
53 41 Nasrat Haqparast 38
54 50 Marc Diakiese 37
55 52 Austin Hubbard 36.5
56 53 Damir Ismagulov 32
57 54 Christos Giagos 29.5
58 NR Charles Rosa 28
59 56 Paddy Pimblett 20
59 56 Steve Garcia 20
59 NR Viacheslav Borshchev 20
62 58 Fares Ziam 19
62 NR T.J. Brown 19
64 59 Uros Medic 18
65 60 Luigi Vendramini 16
66 63 Mason Jones 10
66 63 Rafa Garcia 10
66 63 Rodrigo Vargas 10
69 66 Alexander Munoz 0
69 66 Brandon Jenkins 0
69 66 Charlie Ontiveros 0
69 66 Erick Gonzalez 0
69 NR Genaro Valdez 0
69 NR Jesse Ronsen 0
69 66 Mike Breeden 0
69 66 Natan Levy 0

 

Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

About Jeff Fox

