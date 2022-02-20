How to Bet on the Daytona 500 in IA | Iowa Sports Betting Guide

Iowa sports betting officially went live in February of 2020, and since then sports bettors in the Hawkeye State have enjoyed wall-to-wall action when it comes to the most bet on sporting events in the United States. The 2022 Daytona 500 is one of the biggest NASCAR races of the year and kicks off the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. This article will go over how to bet on the Daytona 500 in Iowa.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Iowa

Betting on the Daytona 500 in Iowa is easier now than ever before. After digging deep into the massive selection of Iowa sportsbooks, we have uncovered the top five online betting sites for bettors who want to get in on the Daytona 500 action in Iowa.

Continue reading to check out the best Iowa betting sites for the Daytona 500.

BetOnline Iowa Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the Daytona 500 – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the Daytona 500 XBet Iowa Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for NASCAR Races in IA – $500 in Free Bets for NASCAR Races in IA MyBookie Iowa Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Daytona 500 in IA – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Daytona 500 in IA BetUS Iowa Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for NASCAR Races in IA – $3,125 in Free Bets for NASCAR Races in IA Bovada Iowa Sports Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on NASCAR in IA – $750 to Bet on NASCAR in IA

How to Bet on the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Iowa

The 64th Daytona 500 goes down Sunday, February 20th from the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The race is 200 laps and spans a total of 500 miles. While betting on motorsports can be a tricky task, this article will help guide you through the process.

For a step-by-step guide to betting on the Daytona 500 in Iowa, read the instructions below.

Pick an IA betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for Daytona 500 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Iowa sports betting bonus for the 2022 Daytona 500 Place your free bet on the Daytona 500

NASCAR Race Info — How to Watch the Daytona 500 in Iowa

🚗 Event: Daytona 500

📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

🕛 Time: 2:30 pm ET

📺 TV Channel: Fox

🏟 NASCAR Track: Daytona International Speedway | Daytona Beach, Florida

🎲 Odds: Denny Hamlin +900 | Kyle Larson +950 | Chase Elliott +1000

Daytona 500 Odds — NASCAR Sports Betting Odds in Iowa

Last year, in one of the biggest upsets in Daytona history, Michael McDowell won his first career NASCAR Cup Series race after both Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski wrecked their cars while battling for the lead position on the final lap of the race. This year, Denny Hamlin comes in as the slight betting favorite at 9-1 odds, with an implied probability of 10% to win the 2022 Daytona 500.

Driver Odds Play Denny Hamlin (#11) +900 Chase Elliott (#9) +950 Kyle Larson (#5) +1000 Joey Logano (#22) +1200 Ryan Blaney (#12) +1200 Kyle Busch (#18) +1500 William Byron (#24) +1500 Brad Keselowski (#6) +1600 Kurt Busch (#45) +1700 Alex Bowman (#48) +1800



The Best Iowa Betting Sites for the Daytona 500 in 2022

While betting on the winner of the big race is one of the most popular betting markets for the Daytona 500, bettors can also wager on if a driver will finish in the top-3 or top-5. Daytona 500 bettors can also wager on driver match-ups, pitting one driver against the other for the highest final poll position. To find out where Iowa sports bettors can get the best free bets and sportsbook bonuses available for the Daytona 500, continue reading below.

1. BetOnline Iowa Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the Daytona 500

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets in Iowa for NASCAR Races

BetOnline is one of the top Iowa online gambling sites available for those who want to wager on the Daytona 500. BetOnline offers Iowa sports bettors some of the best promotions for wagering with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. SIgn-up with BetOnline now and receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000. BetOnline also offers new customers some of the best odds on the entire 2022 NASCAR Cup Series.

To take advantage of one of the best Iowa sports betting offers available, click the button below.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

2. MyBookie Iowa Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Daytona 500 in IA

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great NASCAR Odds in Iowa

MyBookie offers Iowa residents a chance to get ahead of the pack with great NASCAR betting odds and sports betting bonuses. In fact, MyBookie has the very best offers when it comes to free bets and sportsbook bonuses among all of the Iowa betting apps. MyBookie customers in Iowa who want to get in on the Daytona 500 action can sign-up now to receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000. MyBookie also offers customers a wide variety of loyalty rewards and risk-free bets for the entire NASCAR Cup Series.

Take advantage of one of the best offers available for Iowa sports betting now with MyBookie, click the link below to get started.

Join MyBookie Now

3. XBet Iowa Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for NASCAR Races in IA

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Daytona 500 Betting in IA

XBet has a great betting offer for NASCAR fans in Iowa ahead of The Great American Race. One of the most easy-to-use Iowa betting apps, XBet offers sports betting bonuses and free bets for those who want to wager on the Daytona 500. In Iowa, new users that sign-up with XBet before Sunday’s Daytona 500 will receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $500. XBet also offers a wide variety of free bets and loyalty bonuses for NASCAR and all motorsports.

Sign-up with XBet today and get started with one of the most user-friendly Iowa sports betting apps available, click the link below.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

Free NASCAR Picks | The Best Bets for Daytona 500 in Iowa

While Kyle Larson comes in as one of the top betting favorites at 10-1 odds, he has never fared well at the 2.5-mile track at Daytona. In 15 starts, Larson’s best finish at Daytona is 6th-place, with his average finish in that stretch being 21st-place, with six DNF’s. When wagering on racing, it’s always best to make a case against the betting favorites and stick to drivers with long shots odds. Expect Joey Logano (#22) at 12-1 odds to make up for last year’s disastrous finish, and take the checkered flag at Daytona on Sunday.

To place your best bet on the 2022 Daytona 500 with BetOnline, click the link below and get started now.

Bet on the Daytona 500 at BetOnline

About Al Odds Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ View all posts by Al Odds

Read next