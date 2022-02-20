How to Bet on the Daytona 500 in VT | Vermont Sports Betting Guide

While Vermont sports betting is currently still not legal and regulated, there are still many ways that people in the Green Mountain State can get in on the action when it comes to betting on the biggest sporting events in the United States. The 2022 Daytona 500 is one of the largest NASCAR races of the season and kicks off the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. Continue reading to find out how to bet on the Daytona 500 in Vermont.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Vermont

While sports betting is still not legal in Vermont, there are still a ton of ways for sports bettors to get in the Daytona 500 betting action. After going over a ton of options, we have uncovered the top Vermont online gambling sites for bettors who are looking to place wagers on the 2022 Daytona 500.



Continue reading to check out the best Vermont betting sites for the Daytona 500.

BetOnline Vermont Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the Daytona 500 – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the Daytona 500 XBet Vermont Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for NASCAR Races in VT – $500 in Free Bets for NASCAR Races in VT MyBookie Vermont Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Daytona 500 in VT – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Daytona 500 in VT BetUS VT Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for NASCAR Races in Vermont – $3,125 in Free Bets for NASCAR Races in Vermont Bovada VT Sports Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on NASCAR in Vermont – $750 to Bet on NASCAR in Vermont

How to Bet on the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Vermont

The 2022 Daytona 500 takes place Sunday, February 20th from the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The 200 lap race spans a total of 500 miles and has known to be one of the most action-packed races of the year. While knowing the ins and outs of NASCAR isn’t the easiest task, it’s not totally necessary to be a motorsports expert you make profits betting on the big race.

For a step-by-step guide to betting on the Daytona 500 in Vermont, read the instructions below.

Pick a VT betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for Daytona 500 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Vermont sports betting bonus for the 2022 Daytona 500 Place your free bet on the Daytona 500

NASCAR Race Info — How to Watch the Daytona 500 in Vermont

🚗 Event: Daytona 500

📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

🕛 Time: 2:30 pm ET

📺 TV Channel: Fox

🏟 NASCAR Track: Daytona International Speedway | Daytona Beach, Florida

🎲 Odds: Denny Hamlin +900 | Kyle Larson +950 | Chase Elliott +1000

Daytona 500 Odds — NASCAR Sports Betting Odds in Vermont

In last year’s Daytona 500, Michael McDowell pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NASCAR Cup Series history, taking home the checkered flag after both Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski wrecked while battling for first place on the final lap of the race. This year, Danny Hamlin is the stand-out betting favorite at 9-1 odds, while Chase Elliot is not far behind him at +950.

Driver Odds Play Denny Hamlin (#11) +900 Chase Elliott (#9) +950 Kyle Larson (#5) +1000 Joey Logano (#22) +1200 Ryan Blaney (#12) +1200 Kyle Busch (#18) +1500 William Byron (#24) +1500 Brad Keselowski (#6) +1600 Kurt Busch (#45) +1700 Alex Bowman (#48) +1800



The Best Vermont Betting Sites for the Daytona 500 in 2022

While betting on the outright winner of the Daytona 500 is the most popular betting market offered. Bettors can place a wide variety of wagers on props such as head-to-head match-ups, and total race time.

To find out where Vermont sports bettors can get the best free bets and sportsbook bonuses available for the Daytona 500, continue reading.

BetOnline Vermont Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the Daytona 500

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets in Vermont for NASCAR Races

BetOnline is one of the best Vermont sports betting apps for those who want to place bets on the Daytona 500. BetOnline offers Vermont sports bettors some of the best promotions available when it comes to wagering with Bitcoin. New customers who sign-up with BetOnline now will receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000. BetOnline also offers Vermont sports bettors some of the very best odds for the entire NASCAR Cup Series.

To sign-up with BetOnline today and take advantage of one of the best Vermont sports betting offers, click the link below.

MyBookie Vermont Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Daytona 500 in VT

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NASCAR Odds in Vermont

MyBookie offers Vermont sports bettors some of the very best promotions when it comes to free bets and sportsbook bonuses for the Daytona 500. MyBookie customers in Vermont who sign-up now will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000. MyBookie also offers both new and long-time customers a ton of loyalty rewards and risk-free bets for motorsports of all kinds.

To get started with one of the best Vermont sportsbooks, click the link below and sign-up with MyBookie.

XBet Vermont Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for NASCAR Races in VT

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Daytona 500 Betting in VT

With the Daytona 500 right around the corner, XBet has an excellent betting offer for Vermont residents. At XBet, new customers from Vermont can get the inside track by cashing in on a 100% sports betting bonus worth up to $500. XBet also offers a large array of free bets and loyalty rewards for members, making it one of the best betting apps in Vermont.

Click below to get started with XBet and claim your Vermont sports betting bonus today.

Free NASCAR Picks | The Best Bets for Daytona 500 in Vermont

At 10-1 odds, Kyle Larson is one of the leading favorites to win the 2022 Dayton 500. However, Larson has not fared well at the 2.5-mile track, with his best finish at Daytona being 6th place, with his average finish in fifteen races being 21st-place. When wagering on motorsports, it’s always a good strategy to make a case against some of the leading favorites, while sticking to drivers with better historical trends, and juicier odds. With that said, expect Joey Logano at 12-1 odds to make up for last year’s mistakes, and take home the podium at Daytona on Sunday.

Get the link below to place your Daytona 500 best bets with BetOnline today.

