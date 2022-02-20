How To Bet On The Daytona 500 in WI | Wisconsin Sports Betting Guide

Revving up the season with the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s finest drivers and motors will be put to the test on the grid. Even though the Wisconsin sports betting market is pending, residents can still place their bets online. At leading Wisconsin betting sites, fans can cash in on a wide variety of bonuses and rewards. Below, we’ll show you how to bet on the Daytona 500 in Wisconsin and claim $6,375 in free bets.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Wisconsin

When it comes to NASCAR racing events, the best Wisconsin betting sites offer residents the best online betting experience.

Check out the list below for the best Wisconsin sportsbooks for The Great American Race.

How to Bet on the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Wisconsin

Wisconsin residents have access to the best NASCAR betting odds and free bets at top offshore sportsbooks.

For a step-by-step breakdown on how to bet on the Daytona 500 in Wisconsin, check out the list below.

Pick a WI betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for Daytona 500 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Wisconsin sports betting bonus for the 2022 Daytona 500 Place your free bet on the Daytona 500

NASCAR Race Info — How to Watch the Daytona 500 in Wisconsin

🚗 Event: Daytona 500

Daytona 500 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 🕛 Time: 2:30 pm ET

2:30 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: Fox

Fox 🏟 NASCAR Track: Daytona International Speedway | Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona International Speedway | Daytona Beach, Florida 🎲 Odds: Denny Hamlin +900 | Kyle Larson +950 | Chase Elliott +1000

Daytona 500 Odds — NASCAR Sports Betting Odds in Wisconsin

The NASCAR season starts at the Daytona 500, the biggest auto racing event of the year.

Check out Daytona 500 odds in Wisconsin from BetOnline in the chart below.

Driver Odds Play Denny Hamlin (#11) +900 Chase Elliott (#9) +950 Kyle Larson (#5) +1000 Joey Logano (#22) +1200 Ryan Blaney (#12) +1200 Kyle Busch (#18) +1500 William Byron (#24) +1500 Brad Keselowski (#6) +1600 Kurt Busch (#45) +1700 Alex Bowman (#48) +1800

The Best Wisconsin Betting Sites for the Daytona 500 in 2022

The best Wisconsin sportsbooks offer unbeatable bonuses, prizes and contests for the Daytona 500 in WI.

For the free bets and betting bonuses from the top Wisconsin sports betting apps, scroll down below.

Free NASCAR Picks | The Best Bets for Daytona 500 in Wisconsin

Picking up where he left off last season, Kyle Larson is the fifth person to win the pole position after winning the NASCAR Cup Championship Series. Larson is looking to defend his title in the Daytona 500 and get the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series off to a strong start. Look for Larson to take the checkered flag Sunday afternoon.

