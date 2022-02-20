How To Bet On The NBA All-Star Game in CA | California Sports Betting Guide

The stage is set for Team LeBron and Team Durant for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. While NBA fans have to wait for the sports betting markets to open up in California, residents can still place wagers on the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at leading online sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game in California and claim up to $6,375 in betting bonuses.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in California

How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game In California

The best California betting sites make it easy to place wagers on the NBA All-Star Game.

For a complete guide on how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game, check out the instructions below.

Pick a CA betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for NBA All Star Game 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your California sports betting bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Place your free bet on the NBA All Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Durant — NBA All Star Game

🏀 Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant

Team LeBron vs Team Durant 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS

TNT | TBS 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio 🎲 Odds: Team LeBron -5.5 | Team Durant +5.5

NBA All-Star Weekend Odds in California

NBA All-Star Weekend brings together the league’s brightest stars to compete in various challenges. NBA All-Star Saturday night tips off at 8 pm ET on TNT with the NBA Skills Challenge, followed by the NBA 3-Point Contest. The night will end with the most prestigious event, the NBA Dunk Contest.

Below, we’ll break down odds to win each event on NBA All-Star Weekend.

NBA All-Star Game Odds in California — Team LeBron vs Team Durant

Team LeBron battles Team Durant in a star-studded lineup. Team LeBron is tabbed as a 5.5 point favorite due to the stronger roster. Team Durant definitely has their fair share of talent. The teams will play four quarters. The score resets after the first three frames and the fourth quarter involves a specified target score. The first team to eclipse the target score is deemed the winner.

NBA All-Star Game Odds in California

Below, we have listed the odds for this year’s thrilling matchup.

NBA All-Star Game Skill Challenge Odds

With a new format in 2022, the NBA Skills Challenge will be a lot more exciting this year. Three teams will be competing in three events for a chance to advance to the final challenge, a half court shot. In the 2022 NBA Skills Challenge, Team Antetokoumnpo, Team Cavs, and Team Rookies will have a chance at the trophy.

Scroll down below to view the NBA Skills Challenge from BetOnline, which offers the best NBA odds and bonuses for All-Star Weekend.

Player Odds Play Team Rookies -145 Team Cavs +200 Team Antetokounmpo +400

NBA All-Star Game 3-Point Contest Odds

The league’s best 3-point shooters will come together in the 3-point contest on NBA All-Star Saturday night. With five racks and two deep 3-point shooting zones, the NBA 3-Point Contest is sure to generate plenty of excitement in 2022. Six of the eight shooters will be competing in the 3-point contest for the first time and two shooters (CJ McCollum and Luke Kenard) will be participating in their home state of Ohio.

Player Odds Play Luke Kennard (LAC) +375 Trae Young (ATL) +450 Patty Mills (BKN) +500 Desmond Bane (MEM) +600 Fred VanVleet (TOR) +625 CJ McCollum (NOP) +700 Zach LaVine (CHI) +775 Karl Anthony-Towns (MIN) +1200

NBA All-Star Game Dunk Contest Odds

The third and final event on NBA All-Star Saturday is the dunk contest which has become a must-see competition. This year, four of the league’s highest-flying dunkers will compete in the NBA Dunk Contest. The top sportsbooks have Houston Rockets’ rookie Jalen Green as the odds-on favorite to win the event.

For a complete breakdown of the NBA Dunk Contest odds, check out NBA betting lines from BetOnline below.

Player Odds Play Jalen Green (HOU) +140 Obi Toppin (NYK) +210 Cole Anthony (ORL) +300 Juan Toscano-Anderson (GSW) +550

The Best California Betting Sites for NBA All-Star Game 2022

In California, residents have access to the best betting bonuses and free bet offers for the NBA All-Star Game. NBA fans can claim sportsbook bonuses and make free bets on NBA All-Star Game, NBA Dunk Contest, NBA 3-Point Contest, and more.

For more information about the California sports betting bonuses available for NBA All-Star Weekend, scroll down below.

Free NBA Picks | 2022 NBA All-Star Game Prediction

Lamelo Ball will be making his NBA All-Star debut in Sunday night’s game for Team Durant. Ball has had a stellar sophomore season, look for him to make show-stopping plays off the bench. Take Ball to go over the projected number of assists on Sunday night.

To place your bets for the NBA All-Star Game at BetOnline, click down below.

