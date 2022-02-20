How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in D.C. and Maryland | Maryland Sports Betting Guide

The 2022 NBA All-star game takes place Sunday, February 20th from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, and will be the 71st All-Star game played in NBA history. While sports betting in both Maryland and D.C. is legalized, it hasn’t fully officially launched in the state of Maryland. This page will explain how sports bettors in both D.C. and Maryland can get in on the betting action for the 2022 NBA All-Star game.

Continue reading to find out how to bet on the NBA All-Star game in D.C. and Maryland and claim free bets for NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in D.C. and Maryland

After searching far and wide, we’ve compiled a list of the best online sportsbooks Maryland. These sportsbooks have everything that basketball fans are looking for when betting on the NBA All-Star Game in Maryland and D.C.

Let’s take a look at the top five betting sites available in the state of D.C. and Maryland.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Maryland

BetOnline Maryland Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the NBA All-Star Game XBet Maryland Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for NBA All-Star Weekend in MD MyBookie Maryland Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in MD BetUS MD Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for NBA All-Star Game 2022 in Maryland Bovada DC Sports Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on NBA All-Star Game in Maryland

How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in D.C. and Maryland

While the sports betting market in both Maryland and D.C. has not fully launched, it is still possible for people living in this area to wager on the NBA All-Star game. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NBA All-Star game in D.C. and Maryland, follow the steps below.

Pick a DC sportsbook or MD betting site from this page Click the button to get your DC betting bonus for NBA All-Star Game 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Maryland sports betting bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Place your free bet on the NBA All Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Durant — How to Watch the NBA All Star Game in D.C. and Maryland

🏀 Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant

Team LeBron vs Team Durant 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS

TNT | TBS 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio 🎲 Odds: Team LeBron -5.5 | Team Durant +5.5

NBA All-Star Weekend Odds in Maryland

NBA All-Star Weekend brings together the league’s brightest stars to compete in various challenges. NBA All-Star Saturday night tips off at 8 pm ET on TNT with the NBA Skills Challenge, followed by the NBA 3-Point Contest. The night will end with the most prestigious event, the NBA Dunk Contest.

Below, we’ll break down odds to win each event on NBA All-Star Weekend.

NBA All-Star Game Odds in Maryland — Team LeBron vs Team Durant

Team LeBron battles Team Durant in a star-studded lineup. Team LeBron is tabbed as a 5.5 point favorite due to the stronger roster. Team Durant definitely has their fair share of talent. The teams will play four quarters. The score resets after the first three frames and the fourth quarter involves a specified target score. The first team to eclipse the target score is deemed the winner.

NBA All-Star Game Odds in Maryland

Below, we have listed the odds for this year’s thrilling matchup.

NBA All-Star Game Skill Challenge Odds

With a new format in 2022, the NBA Skills Challenge will be a lot more exciting this year. Three teams will be competing in three events for a chance to advance to the final challenge, a half court shot. In the 2022 NBA Skills Challenge, Team Antetokoumnpo, Team Cavs, and Team Rookies will have a chance at the trophy.

Scroll down below to view the NBA Skills Challenge from BetOnline, which offers the best NBA odds and bonuses for All-Star Weekend.

Player Odds Play Team Rookies -145 Team Cavs +200 Team Antetokounmpo +400

NBA All-Star Game 3-Point Contest Odds

The league’s best 3-point shooters will come together in the 3-point contest on NBA All-Star Saturday night. With five racks and two deep 3-point shooting zones, the NBA 3-Point Contest is sure to generate plenty of excitement in 2022. Six of the eight shooters will be competing in the 3-point contest for the first time and two shooters (CJ McCollum and Luke Kenard) will be participating in their home state of Ohio.

Player Odds Play Luke Kennard (LAC) +375 Trae Young (ATL) +450 Patty Mills (BKN) +500 Desmond Bane (MEM) +600 Fred VanVleet (TOR) +625 CJ McCollum (NOP) +700 Zach LaVine (CHI) +775 Karl Anthony-Towns (MIN) +1200

NBA All-Star Game Dunk Contest Odds

The third and final event on NBA All-Star Saturday is the dunk contest which has become a must-see competition. This year, four of the league’s highest-flying dunkers will compete in the NBA Dunk Contest. The top sportsbooks have Houston Rockets’ rookie Jalen Green as the odds-on favorite to win the event.

For a complete breakdown of the NBA Dunk Contest odds, check out NBA betting lines from BetOnline below.

Player Odds Play Jalen Green (HOU) +140 Obi Toppin (NYK) +210 Cole Anthony (ORL) +300 Juan Toscano-Anderson (GSW) +550

The Best D.C. Sportsbooks and Maryland Betting Sites for NBA All-Star Game 2022

There is a wide range of events for the NBA All-Star weekend. D.C. and Maryland bettors can get in on the action by predicting the winner of the NBA Dunk Content, NBA 3-point content, and the NBA Skills Challenge. With a ton of free bets and sportsbook betting bonuses available for customers in D.C. and Maryland, the NBA All-Star game has never been easier to bet on.

Continue reading to find out the best Maryland sports betting offers available for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

BetOnline — $1,000 Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA All-Star Game 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets in D.C. for NBA All-Star Game 2022

BetOnline is one of the best online sportsbooks in the D.C. and Maryland area, especially for those who wish to wager using Bitcoin. Maryland residents can sign up now and receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000. D.C. basketball fans can also find some of the most competitive NBA odds during the NBA regular season and playoffs at BetOnline. The sportsbook also offers free-to-play sports betting contests in Maryland with huge cash prizes,

To cash in on one of the best D.C. and Maryland sports betting offers click the button below.

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus for the NBA All-Star Game in Maryland

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA All-Star Game Odds in MD

MyBookie is one of the most rewarding sportsbooks available for bettors in the D.C. and Maryland area who wish to get in on the NBA All-Star game betting action. MyBookie offers both new and long-time customers a ton of loyalty rewards and free bets throughout the NBA season. Sign-up now for MyBookie and receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000.

Sign-up with MyBookie now and take advantage of one of the best betting offers for NBA fans in D.C. and Maryland.

XBet — $500 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in D.C

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NBA All-Star Game Betting

XBet has a smooth interface that delivers a seamless mobile betting experience NBA fans in the D.C. and Maryland area. XBet offers a ton of free bets for Maryland residents, including free bets on the NBA All-Star Game. New customers in D.C. and Maryland can sign up to XBet and receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500 in free bets.

To take advantage of the most easy-to-use sportsbooks available in D.C. and Maryland, sign-up with XBet today by clicking the link below.

Free NBA Picks | 2022 NBA All-Star Game Prediction

Since switching to the new format in 2020, the NBA All-Star game has slowed down in scoring significantly, with the last two games reaching an average of 316 points. This year, the betting total sits in the 320.5 range, which should be a high ask for a game that has grown more and more competitive over the last two years.

Look for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game to stay under the betting total on Sunday night.

