How To Bet On The NBA All-Star Game in NV | Nevada Sports Betting Guide

The NBA All-Star Game brings together the best basketball players in the world. Even though Nevada requires residents to register in-person for online sports betting, Nevada sports fans can still bet on the NBA All-Star Game at offshore sportsbooks for a better online betting experience. With big bonuses, competitive odds, and fast payouts. In this article, we’ll show basketball fans how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Nevada and get $6,375 in betting bonuses.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game In Nevada

With NBA All-Star Weekend fast approaching, the top online sportsbooks in Nevada are giving away thousands of free bets for the NBA All-Star Game.

Below, we’ll rate the best Nevada betting sites and what they have to offer for NBA All-Star Weekend.

BetOnline Nevada Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the NBA All-Star Game XBet Nevada Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for NBA All-Star Weekend in NV MyBookie Nevada Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in NV BetUS NV Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for NBA All-Star Game 2022 in Nevada Bovada NV Sports Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on NBA All-Star Game in Nevada

How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Nevada

It has never been easier for Nevada sports fans to bet online. NBA fans can sign up for an online sportsbook and claim free bets for the NBA All-Star Game in Nevada within a few minutes.

Pick an NV betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for NBA All Star Game 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Nevada sports betting bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Place your free bet on the NBA All Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Durant — NBA All Star Game Information

🏀 Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant

Team LeBron vs Team Durant 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS

TNT | TBS 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio 🎲 Odds: Team LeBron -5.5 | Team Durant +5.5

NBA All-Star Weekend Odds in Nevada

NBA All-Star Weekend brings together the league’s brightest stars to compete in various challenges. NBA All-Star Saturday night tips off at 8 pm ET on TNT with the NBA Skills Challenge, followed by the NBA 3-Point Contest. The night will end with the most prestigious event, the NBA Dunk Contest.

Below, we’ll break down odds to win each event on NBA All-Star Weekend.

NBA All-Star Game Odds in Nevada — Team LeBron vs Team Durant

Team LeBron battles Team Durant in a star-studded lineup. Team LeBron is tabbed as a 5.5 point favorite due to the stronger roster. Team Durant definitely has their fair share of talent. The teams will play four quarters. The score resets after the first three frames and the fourth quarter involves a specified target score. The first team to eclipse the target score is deemed the winner.

NBA All-Star Game Odds in Nevada

Below, we have listed the odds for this year’s thrilling matchup.

NBA All-Star Game Skill Challenge Odds

With a new format in 2022, the NBA Skills Challenge will be a lot more exciting this year. Three teams will be competing in three events for a chance to advance to the final challenge, a half court shot. In the 2022 NBA Skills Challenge, Team Antetokoumnpo, Team Cavs, and Team Rookies will have a chance at the trophy.

Player Odds Play Team Rookies -145 Team Cavs +200 Team Antetokounmpo +400

NBA All-Star Game 3-Point Contest Odds

The league’s best 3-point shooters will come together in the 3-point contest on NBA All-Star Saturday night. With five racks and two deep 3-point shooting zones, the NBA 3-Point Contest is sure to generate plenty of excitement in 2022. Six of the eight shooters will be competing in the 3-point contest for the first time and two shooters (CJ McCollum and Luke Kenard) will be participating in their home state of Ohio.

Player Odds Play Luke Kennard (LAC) +375 Trae Young (ATL) +450 Patty Mills (BKN) +500 Desmond Bane (MEM) +600 Fred VanVleet (TOR) +625 CJ McCollum (NOP) +700 Zach LaVine (CHI) +775 Karl Anthony-Towns (MIN) +1200

NBA All-Star Game Dunk Contest Odds

The third and final event on NBA All-Star Saturday is the dunk contest which has become a must-see competition. This year, four of the league’s highest-flying dunkers will compete in the NBA Dunk Contest. The top sportsbooks have Houston Rockets’ rookie Jalen Green as the odds-on favorite to win the event.

Player Odds Play Jalen Green (HOU) +140 Obi Toppin (NYK) +210 Cole Anthony (ORL) +300 Juan Toscano-Anderson (GSW) +550

The Best Nevada Betting Sites for NBA All-Star Game 2022

Basketball fans can get in on the action by taking advantage of betting bonuses for the NBA All-Star Game at the top Nevada betting apps.

BetUS — $3,125 Deposit Bonus for the NBA All-Star Game in Nevada

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA All-Star Game Betting Bonus

One of the best Nevada sportsbooks, BetUS offers NBA fans more free bets than other bookmakers. New customers receive a 125% sign-up bonus of up to $3,125 on their first deposit and use their betting bonus to place free bets on the NBA All-Star Game. BetUS also has competitive odds and a wide variety of NBA All-Star Game props.

XBet — $500 in Free Bets for the NBA All Star Game in NV

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NBA All-Star Game Betting

With the NBA All-Star Game coming up, basketball fans can find the best live betting experience at XBet. At XBet, new customers can double their first deposit, up to $500, and use their betting bonuses to place free bets on the NBA All-Star Game in Nevada. With competitive live betting odds and smaller rollover requirements on bonuses, XBet is your best bet to cash in big on NBA All-Star Weekend.

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus for the NBA All-Star Game in Nevada

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great NBA All-Star Game Odds

When it comes to the best NBA All-Star Game odds, MyBookie is tough to beat. New customers can receive a 100% welcome bonus at MyBookie on their first deposit. MyBookie takes less vig on all game lines and odds, making it the best place for high rollers.

Free NBA Picks | [cur_yar] NBA All-Star Game Prediction

While he is making his eighth NBA All-Star appearance, Stephen Curry has yet to win an All-Star MVP. Team LeBron has plenty of size and a number of different big men that like to share the basketball, which means Curry should find himself with plenty of open looks. Look for Curry to light up the scoreboard from beyond the arc on Sunday night on his way to earning the NBA All-Star Game MVP Award. Take Curry to win NBA All-Star Game MVP.

