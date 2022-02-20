How To Bet On The NBA All-Star Game In NY | New York Sports Betting Guide

With a disappointing NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night, look for the league’s best player to put on a show during the NBA All-Star Game. Now that the New York sports betting market is officially open, basketball fans can bet at the best online sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game in New York and profit from $6,375 betting bonuses.

BetOnline New York Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the NBA All-Star Game XBet New York Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for NBA All-Star Weekend in NY MyBookie New York Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in NY BetUS NY Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for NBA All-Star Game 2022 in New York Bovada NY Sports Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on NBA All-Star Game in New York

Team LeBron vs Team Durant — NBA All Star Game

🏀 Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant

📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET

📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS

🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio

🎲 Odds: Team LeBron +5.5 | Team Durant -5.5

NBA All-Star Game Odds in New York — Team LeBron vs Team Durant

When it comes to the NBA All-Star Game Odds, New York residents can find the best betting lines at offshore sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll preview the most competitive NBA All-Star Game Odds in New York from BetOnline.

BetOnline — $1,000 Welcome Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA All-Star Game 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For NBA All-Star Game Free Bets In New York

BetOnline is the best New York sportsbook for the NBA All-Star Game. For the Empire State, the sportsbook is offering two free $25 bets ahead of the NBA All-Star Game. New York residents can also claim a $1,000 betting bonus on their initial deposit.

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus for the NBA All-Star Game in New York

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great NBA All-Star Game Odds In New York

For the NBA All-Star Game, MyBookie is offering $1,000 in sports betting bonuses to New York basketball fans. NY residents can also take advantage of reduced juice NBA betting lines and a great loyalty rewards program at MyBookie. The sportsbook also features online NBA betting contests for the Empire State.

XBet- $500 in Free Bets for NBA All-Star Weekend in New York

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For NBA All-Star Game Props In New York

With the New York sports betting market in full swing, XBet is offering the best betting bonus online. New York basketball fans can claim a 100% sign-up bonus worth up to $500 in free bets. Separating themselves from other sportsbooks, XBet has competitive NBA All-Star Game odds and low rollover rates.

Free NBA All-Star Game Picks

After winning the NBA 3-Point Contest Championship, Karl-Anthony Towns is coming into the NBA All-Star Game with absolute confidence. The first-time All-Star will make his mark in his first All-Star Game appearance. Take Karl-Anthony Towns to win the NBA All-Star MVP.

