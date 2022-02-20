How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in TX | Texas Sports Betting Guide

The 2022 NBA All-Star game goes down Sunday, February 20th from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be the third time that the city of Cleveland has hosted the NBA All-Star Game, and will mark the 71st All-Star Game in NBA history. Texas sports betting has still not been legalized, despite being the largest state in the U.S. While there are still a few challenges to overcome before sports betting becomes a reality, there are still many ways for basketball fans to bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Texas.

Continue reading to find out how to bet on the NBA All-Star game in Texas and claim free bets for NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Texas

After some extensive research, we have compiled a list of the best online betting sites in Texas. These Texas online sportsbooks offer everything that both the novice and seasoned NBA bettor would be looking for when placing wagers on the NBA All-Star game.

Let’s take a look at the top five betting sites available in the state of Texas.

BetOnline Texas Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the NBA All-Star Game> XBet Texas Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for NBA All-Star Weekend in TX> MyBookie Texas Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in IN> BetUS TX Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for NBA All-Star Game 2022 in Texas> Bovada TX Sports Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on NBA All-Star Game in Texas>

How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Texas

While Texas sports betting is not legalized and regulated yet, wagering on the NBA All-Star game is still possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NBA All-Star game in Texas, read the listing below.

Pick a TX betting site from this page Click the button to get your betting bonus for NBA All-Star Game 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Texas sports betting bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Place your free bet on the NBA All Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Durant — NBA All Star Game

🏀 Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant

Team LeBron vs Team Durant 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS

TNT | TBS 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio 🎲 Odds: Team LeBron – | Team Durant +

NBA All-Star Weekend Odds in Texas

NBA All-Star Weekend brings together the league’s brightest stars to compete in various challenges. NBA All-Star Saturday night tips off at 8 pm ET on TNT with the NBA Skills Challenge, followed by the NBA 3-Point Contest. The night will end with the most prestigious event, the NBA Dunk Contest.

Below, we’ll break down odds to win each event on NBA All-Star Weekend.

NBA All-Star Game Odds in Texas — Team LeBron vs Team Durant

Team LeBron battles Team Durant in a star-studded lineup. Team LeBron is tabbed as a 5.5 point favorite due to the stronger roster. Team Durant definitely has their fair share of talent. The teams will play four quarters. The score resets after the first three frames and the fourth quarter involves a specified target score. The first team to eclipse the target score is deemed the winner.

NBA All-Star Game Odds in Texas

Below, we have listed the odds for this year’s thrilling matchup.

NBA All-Star Game Skill Challenge Odds

With a new format in 2022, the NBA Skills Challenge will be a lot more exciting this year. Three teams will be competing in three events for a chance to advance to the final challenge, a half court shot. In the 2022 NBA Skills Challenge, Team Antetokoumnpo, Team Cavs, and Team Rookies will have a chance at the trophy.

Scroll down below to view the NBA Skills Challenge from BetOnline, which offers the best NBA odds and bonuses for All-Star Weekend.

Player Odds Play Team Rookies -145 Team Cavs +200 Team Antetokounmpo +400

NBA All-Star Game 3-Point Contest Odds

The league’s best 3-point shooters will come together in the 3-point contest on NBA All-Star Saturday night. With five racks and two deep 3-point shooting zones, the NBA 3-Point Contest is sure to generate plenty of excitement in 2022. Six of the eight shooters will be competing in the 3-point contest for the first time and two shooters (CJ McCollum and Luke Kenard) will be participating in their home state of Ohio.

Player Odds Play Luke Kennard (LAC) +375 Trae Young (ATL) +450 Patty Mills (BKN) +500 Desmond Bane (MEM) +600 Fred VanVleet (TOR) +625 CJ McCollum (NOP) +700 Zach LaVine (CHI) +775 Karl Anthony-Towns (MIN) +1200

NBA All-Star Game Dunk Contest Odds

The third and final event on NBA All-Star Saturday is the dunk contest which has become a must-see competition. This year, four of the league’s highest-flying dunkers will compete in the NBA Dunk Contest. The top sportsbooks have Houston Rockets’ rookie Jalen Green as the odds-on favorite to win the event.

For a complete breakdown of the NBA Dunk Contest odds, check out NBA betting lines from BetOnline below.

Player Odds Play Jalen Green (HOU) +140 Obi Toppin (NYK) +210 Cole Anthony (ORL) +300 Juan Toscano-Anderson (GSW) +550

The Best Texas Betting Sites for NBA All-Star Game 2022

There are plenty of different events to bet on during NBA All-Star Weekend. NBA fans can cash in by predicting the winner of the NBA Dunk Contest, NBA 3-Point Contest, NBA Skills Challenge, and more. With free bets and sportsbooks bonuses available throughout the weekend, basketball fans can get in on action and bet on the NBA All-Star Game in Texas.

Continue reading to find out the best Texas sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NBA All-Star game.

BetOnline — $1,000 Welcome Bonus + 2 Free Bets

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For NBA All-Star Game Free Bet Offers

BetOnline is one of the best Texas online gambling sites available for those who wish to wager on the NBA All Star game using Bitcoin. Sign up now and receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000. BetOnline also offers customers some of the best odds during the NBA regular season and well into the playoffs.

To cash in on one of the best Texas sports betting offers click the button below.

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus for the NBA All-Star Game in Texas

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great NBA All-Star Game Odds

MyBookie is one of the most generous Texas betting apps available for those who wish to get in on the 2022 NBA All-Star game betting action. New customers of MyBookie will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000. MyBookie also offers their customers a ton of loyalty rewards and free bets throughout the NBA season.

Sign-up with MyBookie now and take advantage of one of the best offers for sports bettors in Texas.

XBet — $500 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in TX

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NBA All-Star Game Betting

XBet is easily the most user-friendly Texas online gambling site available for NBA All-Star game bettors. Sign-up with XBet now and receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $500. XBet also offers a ton of loyalty rewards and free bets for the NBA, as well as a ton of other team sports. To take advantage of one of the most easy-to-use Texas sportsbooks available, sign up with XBet by clicking the link below.

Free NBA Picks | 2022 NBA All-Star Game Prediction

The betting total for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game currently sits at 320.5 points. Moving to the Elam Ending has helped thwart some of the fast-paced action in the NBA’s annual exhibition contest. Since moving to the new ‘target score’ format in 2020, the total is yet to reach beyond that amount, with last year’s NBA all-star game ending with a final score of 170 to 150. Look for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game to stay under the projected total on Sunday evening.

About Al Odds

