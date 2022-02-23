The Legal State Sports Betting in California – February 2022

As the wave of legalized sports betting in the USA continues, spreading from coast-to-coast like wildfire, the big question on everyone’s mind is when the country’s largest state – California – will join in.

With legislation scheduled to be voted on in November’s mid-term elections, the answer very well could be 2022. But perhaps a more interesting question is “how” sports betting will be legalized in California.

Currently, there are 30 states in the USA where sports betting is legalized. Most recently, New York saw the financial windfall from its recent legislation, netting more than $1 billion in its first month on the market. New York became the latest state to legalize sports betting in January.

California, then–along with Texas–remains one of the two major states that sportsbooks and bettors alike are waiting on. And given the trends in recent years to legalize sports betting across the USA, it’s a near certainty legislation will be passed in the near future.

Offshore Betting Sites Legal for Californian Residents

While sports betting may not be legal in California right now, there is still the option to use offshore betting sites in CA.

Why California is the biggest sports betting market

With the USA’s highest population, largest economy and multiple major cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, California is in a prime position to capitalize off sports betting when it is legalized. If you thought New York brought in a lot of cash in its first month, just wait to see how lucrative the sports betting market in California will be.

Of course, that market currently exists–and has, for quite some time–in the form of unlicensed bookmakers. There are thousands of them across the state, with millions of dollars passing through their hands on a yearly basis. So, obviously, the California government has been monitoring the states legalizing sports betting across the USA and, naturally, wants to get their hands on a large piece of that pie.

When will sports betting be legalized in California?

It has been two years in the making, since November 2020, when the first legislation tried to reach the ballot.

That initial measure was rejected out of opposition, largely from the state’s Native American tribes, which control many land-based casinos in the state. But now, legislation will likely be hitting the ballot for Election Day 2022. This doesn’t mean, however, that sports betting will be legal right away, but if the legislation passes, it’s likely sports betting in California will be up-and-running at some point in 2023.

The legislation, however, is still in the balance because of a number of players, all trying to fight for their influence in the matter. What’s at stake is not only billions of yearly dollars, but also the shape of sports betting in California going forward.

While four different proposals have been made, only three are considered serious possibilities to be approved next season. They are all in various stages of the process–one proposal, sponsored by major sports betting companies, is seeking nearly 1 million signatures by May.

Breaking down the California sports betting proposals

Here are the three key proposals and our opinion on the battle at hand:

– The California Solutions to Homeless and Mental Health Support Act: In its most basic form, this proposal allows for online sports betting in California. The title of the proposal itself shows which societal endeavors will benefit from the revenue brought in. This proposal comes with big-handed backers: Industry titans FanDuel and DraftKings are backing this proposal and currently, they have nearly a quarter of the signatures they need to receive. Not only that, but this proposal is supported by many state politicians, including mayors. The sports betting revenue from this proposal is designed to reducing homelessness in California.

– The California Sports Wagering Regulation and Unlawful Gambling Enforcement Act: This proposal is backed by the tribal casinos. It has already qualified to be on the ballot for next Nov. 8. This proposal would call for sports betting to only be allowed in-person at tribal casinos and four race tracks throughout the state. It’s no secret to see why: Those who run the tribal casinos are trying to get as much control over sports betting in the state as possible, because if not, bettors will likely find more mainstream alternatives, like the aforementioned online sites that have been exploding in recent years.

– The Age-Verified Tribal Online and In-Person Sports Wagering Act: While the first two proposals listed are on the different side of the aisle in terms of betting type–the first proposal is largely online-based while the second is strictly in-person–this proposal is a hybrid of sorts. Also supported by tribal casinos, this proposal would allow in-person and online sports betting in California. Because of the availability of wagering, it is arguably the most profitable for the state in the long-term and it gives bettors the most options to bet on.

Which sports betting proposal is best for California?

It’s clear, with the way the industry is trending, that the most logical proposal for legalized sports betting in California includes an online component. It would be hard to imagine–shocking, even–if the state adopted a method that was only available at tribal casinos and a select few horse tracks. Simply put, there is too much money at stake: With industry experts expecting upwards of tens of billions of dollars to be wagered every year in California when legal, it would not be wise for the state to limit its revenues and also players’ options. Because of that, the first and third proposals seems most likely. Either way, sports betting will soon be legal in California. Now, the question is which proposal gets approved.

