Florida Sports Betting Update – Latest News on Legal Florida Sports Betting

As of December 2021, Florida sports betting is illegal, with the Hard Rock Sportsbook forced to suspend its online sportsbook app after just month of being launched.

When the Florida legislature in May 2021 voted to legalize online sports betting, Floridians, and especially behind the steadfast of The Seminole Tribe Of Florida, eagerly awaited the immense potential and revenue this move would produce.

As a result, the Seminole Tribe Of Florida debuted its long-awaited online sportsbook app on November 2021 at its famed Hard Rock Sportsbook.

Florida is also a bustling sports state, boasting 11 professional sports teams, with standout and storied basketball franchises like the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic taking center stage. But what started as a promising endeavor was halted almost before it began.

On November 22, 2021, a federal judge ruled against the Florida Seminole Gaming Compact, the driving force behind the legalization of online sportsbook apps. Especially the DraftKings Sportsbook App and FanDuel Florida, to find a new audience among the 21 million residents and seasonal residents that call Florida home.

According to the Judge’s ruling, “…the state’s gaming compact was in violation of a federal law that requires all tribal gambling to take place on tribal lands.”

Offshore Betting Sites Legal for Florida Residents

Florida sports betting may not currently be legal, but there is an alternative as there’s nothing stopping you from gambling at offshore betting sites in FL. Our team has put together a recommended list of these top sportsbooks for Floridians to bet at legally:

If Horse Racing in Florida is Legal, Why Not Online Sportsbook Apps Like FanDuel Florida?

Well, that’s a good question and a significant point of debate. While horse racing in Florida continues to draw a global audience, Florida sports betting is technically illegal. As a result, the major Tribal Casinos and elite apps like the DraftKings Sportsbook App are currently ineligible for bets on the professional sports teams and elite Florida college teams like the Florida State Seminoles and the Miami Hurricanes.

To further complicate matters, the appeals by the Seminole Tribes were denied. Compounding this setback is the failure to garner enough signatures before the February 1st deadline to put the Florida sports betting initiative on the November 2022 ballot.

So, the earliest Floridians can dream about partaking in Florida sports betting and lucrative sportsbook apps like the DraftKings Sportsbook App and FanDuel Florida is 2025. If and when Florida sports betting becomes legal, Floridians must be at least 21 years old to qualify.

Where Can Floridians Go for Online Sports Betting?

As of this moment, nearby states that have legalized sports betting. These online sportsbook apps implement geofencing and geolocation techniques to ensure that legal users are physically in the sanctioned state.

But, all is not lost for Floridians. While it is highly recommended that prospective online sports bettors only work through licensed sports bookies, offshore online sports betting is abundant with licensed sportsbooks apps outside of Florida.

Some of the popular online sports casinos include the world-renown BetOnline and Bovada. Suppose you live in Florida and are considering using their online sports betting services. In that case, it is always wise to check if there are any restrictions in these casinos, and you might have a generous promotion and welcome package to welcome you into the online sports betting fold. Currently, 30 U.S. states and Washington D.C. sanction online sports betting.

