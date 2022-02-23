New York Sports Betting Update – Latest News on Legal New York Sports Betting

The New York sports betting numbers are incredible. Since the advent of mobile gambling on January 8, the state of New York is the No. 1 market for wagering on sport in the nation.

A recent New York Times report indicated that the state had taken in $2.4 billion in betting through February 13, and that included more than $450 million that was wagered during Super Bowl week.

The numbers allowed New York to shoot past Nevada and previously top-ranked New Jersey in gambling handle. This has been dramatically beneficial to the state’s economic coffers, as gambling operators pay New York 51% of its gross gaming revenues – defined as the difference between what is taken in from gambling operations and what is paid out to bettors.

That means New York has already gained more than $78 million in tax revenue, and that money goes to the state education fund.

Offshore Betting Sites Legal for New York Residents

New York sports betting is still in its early stages, but you can also gamble at these established and safe offshore betting sites in NY:

Political Backing from Governor

The early returns have exceeded all estimates, and New York governor Kathy Hochul exuded confidence that online gambling will continue to benefit the state.

“Over the past month, we’ve seen how mobile sports wagering can be an economic engine for New York, driving significant funding to our schools, youth sports, and so much more,” Hochul said in a statement. “As this new industry continues to grow, New York will make sure we have the resources and guidelines in place to make it a success for all.”

Finally Joining Neighbors

The surge in New York betting has been predictable for a number of reasons, including that legalized mobile betting has been available in neighboring states for years. New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania are among the states that have successfully offered mobile betting. New Yorkers who were crossing the border to make wagers previously no longer have to drive to other states where they can physically make those wagers.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also played a role in the betting volume. Instead of traveling to a betting establishment or betting with a neighborhood bookie, it’s less of a health risk for a bettor to use their phone to study the betting lines and make a wager.

Sports Betting Enticements

Mobile sports betting partners have not been leaving anything to chance as the New York market opened. Many of them have been offering huge enticements to gain customers with the hope that they will retain individual accounts for months and years.

Bet MGM offers a risk-free bet of up to $1,000, while Caesars Sportsbook will match a customer’s deposit that is as much as $1,500. Fellow competitor Pointsbet offers two risk-free bets of up to $1,000 each. Draft Kings, FanDuel and Bet Rivers also offer introductory enticements to its customers.

The differing enhancements may not even be needed to generate customers since sports betting is so popular. However, the betting partners have to find a way to get an edge on each other, and that’s why these betting bonuses are needed in these early days of sports betting.

Successful New York Sports Betting

In order to get enjoyment and satisfaction from the sports betting experience, new bettors should keep their own financial limitations in mind.

The idea is to go into the endeavor with a bankroll and not to use money earmarked for regular expenses including rent, food, bills or clothing in order to make a bet. Mobile bettors who have a full understanding of their financial picture and monthly obligations have a much better chance of being successful and avoiding stressful situations.

It’s also important to note the difference between straight gambling wagers and parlay bets. Straight wagers require the bettor to pick out a winning side against the point spread or the total. The bet often requires a wager of $110 to win $100 – that’s a $210 payoff, since the bettor gets their original wager back.

A parlay requires a bettor to be successful on two or more options within the same wager. For example, a basketball bettor can make a parlay bet on Michigan State (minus-7) over Iowa and combine it with another wager of Providence (minus-3) over Butler. Both Michigan State and Providence would have to be successful for the wager to pay off, and the return on that parlay would be substantially more than a straight wager on one game.

There are many more betting options – including in-game wagers – but the key to a successful outcome is never to bet more than one can afford and to be realistic in how much money can be put at risk for the purpose of sports wagering.

