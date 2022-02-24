Celtics vs Nets Prediction, Odds and Preview | Free NBA Picks

Heading into tonight’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Boston Celtics are aiming to bounce back from their 112-111 loss at home versus the Detroit Pistons; free NBA picks are here. As for the Brooklyn Nets, they have won just two of their previous 10 games played. Continue reading for Celtics vs Nets preview content.

Despite playing at Barclays Center, the Nets have failed to cover the spread against their opponents. Without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, can the struggling Nets upset Jayson Tatum and the favored Celtics? Along with the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are available below.

Celtics vs Nets — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Boston Celtics | Brooklyn Nets

📊 Record: Celtics (34-26, 29-30-1 ATS) | Nets (31-28, 22-35-2 ATS)

Celtics (34-26, 29-30-1 ATS) | Nets (31-28, 22-35-2 ATS) 📅 Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: Barclays Center; Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center; Brooklyn, New York 🎲 Odds: Celtics -8 (-110) | Nets +8 (-110)

Celtics vs Nets Odds | NBA Picks

At this point of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the Celtics are 29-13 as favorites, 5-13 as underdogs and 16-13 ATS on the road. Of course, oddsmakers are aware of Boston’s ability to cover the spread on any team’s court.

On the other side, the Nets are 23-16 as favorites, 8-12 as underdogs and 6-21-1 ATS at home. Minus Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn is not the same team. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Bet Boston Celtics Brooklyn Nets Moneyline -350 +280 Point Spread Celtics -8 (-110) Nets +8 (-110) Total Over 216 (-110) Under 216 (-112)

Celtics vs Nets Injuries | NBA Picks

The Boston Celtics’ injury report includes guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams III. Both players are listed as probable for tonight’s contest. For the most part, the C’s have a healthy roster.

Meanwhile, the Nets have five players listed on their injury report: SF Kevin Durant (out indefinitely), PF James Johnson (probable), PG Kyrie Irving (out), SG Joe Harris (out indefinitely) and PG Ben Simmons.(out). Simmons is not expected to return to the court until next month.

Celtics vs Nets Preview

Furthermore, the Nets have had the Celtics’ number in their past 10 head-to-head matchups; Brooklyn is 8-2 against them. However, on Feb. 8, the C’s defeated them 126-91 on the road. Boston outrebounded them 52-40 in the past encounter, and Marcus Smart put up 22 points.

Keep in mind, the Nets are 7-2 in division matchups, while the Celtics are 7-6. All NBA teams have dealt with injuries and cases of COVID-19 this season, but the Nets arguably have had it the worst. Also, to add to the information above, the season series is currently split right now at 1-1.

Celtics are striving to expand their five-game road winning streak

Although the Celtics had their nine-game winning streak snapped last Wednesday, their five-game road winning streak is alive. Over the course of Boston’s previous five away games, the Eastern Conference contender defeated the Pelicans, Pistons, Magic, Nets and 76ers.

Considering the Nets are 13-15 at home this season, the C’s have an above-average chance of prevailing. Not to mention, they rank sixth in the conference, trailing the number one ranked Heat by 4.5 games.

Nets are faltering without healthy, dependable superstars

By now, NBA spectators are aware that Ben Simmons hasn’t played since June 20, 2021, when the top-seeded 76ers lost Game 7 against the Hawks in last season’s Conference Semifinals series. Though, the Sixers-Nets trade makes sense.

When Simmons can play, he’s a valuable asset to any contender. But, with Patty Mills averaging 13.4 points per game, he needs more support. This season might not be salvageable for the undermanned Nets. Plus, there is no clear timetable for Kevin Durant’s return.

NBA Betting Trends – Celtics vs Nets | NBA Picks

Prior to placing bets, it helps to review the available betting statistics for each individual game. The computerized data searches for positives, negatives and common trends for all sports matchups. For this contest, Boston has the distinct advantage.

Boston Celtics

Boston is 4-2 ATS in the team’s previous six games played.

The total has gone under in nine of the Celtics’ last 13 contests.

And, the C’s are 2-8 ATS in their past 10 matchups versus the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn is 2-12 SU in their last 14 contests played.

Next, the total has gone over in six of the Nets’ past seven games.

Also, the Nets are 3-17 ATS in their previous 20 home contests.

Free NBA Picks — Celtics vs Nets Picks & Prediction

Additionally, while the Nets have outplayed the Celtics in other head-to-head meetings, they were able to find a way to win with Kevin Durant. With the 12-time All-Star out of the picture, oddsmakers are counting the Nets out. Thus far, these teams’ performances are a night-and-day difference.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 77.3% chance of winning.

Potentially due to Irving’s absence, the Nets have played worse at home. This is why oddsmakers are favoring Boston. In closing, pick the Celtics to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 216. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

About James Foglio View all posts by James Foglio

Read next